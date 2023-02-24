'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The Apple Watch Series 8 offers exceptional health features, such as its temperature sensor, irregular heart rhythm notification, ECG app, blood oxygen app, and always-on display. One of the most enjoyable parts of buying a new watch is choosing an Apple Watch band or two to personalize the watch to your favorite color, outfit, or mood.
If you have a band from a previous model that you love, it may be compatible with the Series 8. According to Apple, bands for 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm cases work for all three of those sizes; bands for 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm cases work for all three of that group. Keep in mind that the Series 8 comes in 41mm or 45mm.
While reusing old bands is always an option, a new Apple Watch could also mean a style refresh. Here are the best Apple Watch Series 8 bands out there, for the price-savvy, quality-seeking, eco-friendly customer.
Features:
This protective Apple Watch band is made from woven recycled polyester, meaning recycled single-use plastic like water bottles. The band is washable for infinite washes and it dries quickly. Your swim-proof Series 8 has a soulmate in this band, which happens to be perfect for swimming too. The fabric is silky, flexible, and breathable. It stretches, molds to your wrist, and doesn't detach easily. The price point on this watch is unbeatable and its other models are worth checking out too.
For each band sold, Braxley Bands plants one tree. The band ships from Texas on the day you order it.
Features:
Six colors to choose from and all of them are compostable: Welcome to the Pela band. The company that made a name for itself with innovative phone cases extends its reach to watch bands too. This strap ships to you in recyclable, plastic-free packaging and biodegrades in a home composting environment or industrial composting facility when you're done using it. It's verified for child safety standards and is responsibly made without phthalates, BPA, cadmium, and lead.
Features:
This band is frequently sold out on Amazon, with good reason: It comes to you in recyclable packaging and it's made with 99% ocean plastic yarn. Luckily, a few of the colors have been restocked, including Sea Moss, Trident, and Ocean Amulet. These colors are two-toned and woven into a wave pattern. That's the only downside to this band -- if you're more of a single-tone person, you'll have to find a two-tone option that matches your preferences. The bright side is that each option combines cohesively: If you want a blue band, you would go for Trident, and if you wanted a black band, you would go for Midnight Zone. Each watch has a buckle closure that's secure and snug.
LifeProof donates $1 to one of its nonprofit partners with every purchase.
Features:
This band has built-in antimicrobial protection, a standout feature. It keeps up with sweaty workouts and constant handwashing with its soft yet durable silicone material. Some reviewers likened the feeling of wearing this band to that of wearing a cloud. It's breathable to the max, easy to adjust, and buckles in snugly to your wrist with its quality buckle, lug, and clasp.
Features:
High-quality wood types, including bamboo, maple, and walnut, combine into this unique watch strap. Each link is polished and perfected to suit sensitive skin, and each band has its own unique wood grain. The strap comes with a pin removal tool so that you can easily adjust the length. There are two color options, dark bamboo (pictured) and light bamboo, and both come with a silver clasp.
Here are the top five best Series 8 bands, along with their prices, compositions, and key features.
Apple Watch Series 8 band
Price
Made of...
Highlights
Braxley Bands Earth V2
$28
Recycled plastics
Washable and swim-proof
Pela Vine Band
$49.95
Flaxstic®, a compostable bioplastic and flax straw material
Waterproof, flexible, durable
LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band
$21.99
99% ocean plastic yarn
Water-resistant, fade-resistant, swim-proof
Otterbox All Day Band
$26.10
Durable, soft silicone
Antimicrobial, sweatproof, breathable
EdwardKwok Wooden Watch Band
$28.99
High-quality wood
Hypoallergenic and polished
Each of these bands is uniquely functional. Based on your life and needs, you might prioritize something like a compostable band over a leather band, or a swim-proof band over a metal Apple Watch band.
Here's a table of use cases for each of our favorite Apple Watch bands:
Choose this Apple Watch Series 8 band…
If you want…
Braxley Bands Earth V2
Swimproof, breathable quality
Pela Vine Band
Compostable, soft comfort
LifeProof Eco Friendly Band
Woven ocean yarn quality
Otterbox All Day Band
Antimicrobial protection and comfort
EdwardKwok Wooden Watch Band
Hypoallergenic wood
I chose these watch bands based on the following criteria and questions:
Apple Watch bands are designed to be easily removed and swapped. There's a band release button on the back of the watch face, and pressing it can allow you to easily slide out the band. When you slide in the new band, you should hear a click. For more detailed instructions, please check the Apple website.
On the back of your Apple Watch, you should see either a 41mm case specification or a 45mm case -- this is if you have the Series 8.
There are four other specifications that align with other models: 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm. Knowing the size of your dial is important when purchasing a band because it'll help you figure out how you want your band to look in relation to the dial.
It depends on the sizing. You can use a band made for the Apple Watch from the first generation until the latest on whichever Apple Watch model you have as long as the band falls under compatible sizing. According to Apple:
The Series 8 comes in 41mm or 45mm.
Absolutely. Depending on your personal tastes, you might find another band more to your liking. Here are a few honorable mentions: