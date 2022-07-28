The nights are getting a little shorter, and summer is waning – and it's now officially time to start thinking about heading back to school. Laptops are the usual go-to for students and instructors across campuses, but tablets are becoming a staple, too, and not because they're easier to carry around. Doubling as textbooks, thanks to handy apps like Kindle and Kobo, students can use them as processing powerhouses to study for midterms or even type up a quick paper (with the proper accessories, of course).
Tablet prices can run into the thousands but with back-to-school deals in full swing, you can get a really nice tablet for a great price. We hunted the internet, checking hundreds of sites, to see what some of the best deals are. Anything less than 15% off didn't make this list, the same for anything that purposely was price gouged to appear like a great deal.
Be sure to check out the list below. Though we'll update these deals at least once weekly, we can't guarantee that they'll be available for long. So if you see a deal that suits your back-to-school tablet needs, we recommend that you pick it up sooner rather than later.
Samsung's tablets are among the best in the market for price and specs, and this 12.4-inch display and the Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-Core processor handles multiple open tabs with ease. It comes with the S Pen for taking notes in class, and it can last up to 11 hours on a single charge.
Part Chromebook, part tablet, this LCD 11-inch display can double for writing papers as well as catching your latest streaming shows in your dorm room late at night. This is in part due to the detachable keyboard that comes with the tablet. It comes with the rechargeable wireless pen to take notes during class.
Sporting a MediaTek Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM under the hood, the Lenovo Tab 11 Plus comes with a detachable keyboard for working on papers and other projects. It comes with Bluetooth and Google apps already installed, so you can get to typing shortly after setup.
Don't let the "certified refurbished" tag worry you. Amazon puts their gently used products through rigorous testing to make sure they are still in top working condition. This Amazon tablet will give you a 10.1-inch screen and 32GB of storage. You also can add up to 512GB of extra storage with a microSD card.
Nokias are known for being able to withstand a beating, and the Nokia bundle comes with a special rugged case so you can work in tough conditions. The battery life can handle up to seven hours of meetings, 10 hours of movies, and 15 hours of internet surfing. For the deals price, you get the tablet, a case, and a set of earbuds.