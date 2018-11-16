Best Black Friday 2018 iPhone deals: $400 iPhone X gift card, BOGO iPhone XR, and more

Black Friday is nearly here, and that means huge discounts are coming to your favorite devices. Yes, even the iPhone. Apple may be notoriously stingy when it comes to Black Friday deals and marking down its smartphones, but that doesn't mean carriers and retailers aren't generous.

We've already spotted tons of sales, and some of them lob hundreds of dollars off the top models or come with perks like gift cards. Everything from the latest models, including the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, all the way down to the iPhone SE, are on sale.

Some sales start as early as Nov. 16, while others will go live from Thanksgiving (Nov. 22) through to Cyber Monday (Nov. 26). Make sure you watch when sales start and end. If you want to see deals specifically for other phones, go here.

Best Black Friday 2018 Apple iPhone deals

Verizon: Buy one iPhone, get an iPhone XR (or up to $750 off iPhone X)

Verizon's offer works this way: Buy one of the new iPhone models (on a new line of service), and get a free iPhone XR. Or, you can open a new line of service and get $750 off any iPhone X, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max. Savings appear as monthly bill credits over two years.

This sale is now live.

T-Mobile: Free iPhone XR, 8, or 8 Plus (or up to $750 off X models)

If you have one or more phone lines through T-Mobile, you can add another and trade in your old phone to get a "free" iPhone XR, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus for use on that additional line. You can also get up to $750 off the iPhone X, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max with this deal.

The sale begins Nov. 16. Read the details here.

Walmart: $400 gift card with iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus

Technically, the iPhone in this deal isn't reduced. You must pay full price for an iPhone X, 8, or 8 Plus, which you'll you need to activate through AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. However, you will get a $400 gift card at Walmart with your purchase. This offer applies to in-store only.

The sale starts Nov. 22 and lasts until Nov. 23.

Walmart: $300 gift card with iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR

This deal is nearly identical to the one above, only it includes Apple's latest models (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR) and a free $300 gift card from Walmart. Again, you'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. The offer still applies to in-store purchases.

The sale starts Nov. 22 and lasts until Nov. 23.

Best Buy: Save $150 on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR

Apple's newest iPhone models are normally hard to find discounted, but for Black Friday, they're $150 off at Best Buy. It requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.

The sale starts Nov. 22.

Best Buy: Save $200 on iPhone X

Got your eye on last year's iPhone X model? Then head to Best Buy this Black Friday and save $200. Again, the deal requires activation on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint.

The sale starts Nov. 22.

Best Buy: Save $200 on iPhone 6S

This phone is getting a bit long in the tooth, but for $100, you can't beat it. You can choose between Simple Mobile and Total Wireless as your service providers.

This sale begins Nov. 22.

Best Buy or Walmart: iPhone SE for $80 (save $60)

Apple's smallest iPhone may be a couple years old, but it's a great budget device and perfect for kids or anyone who wants the iPhone experience without the price tag. It costs $80 from both Best Buy (on Simple Mobile's service) and Walmart (Family Mobile service).

At Best Buy, the sale starts Nov. 22. At Walmart, it starts online Nov. 21 or in stores on Nov. 22.

Target: $250 gift card with iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Just like Walmart, Target is offering gift cards with the purchase of an iPhone. In this case, if you buy an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, you'll get a $250 gift card. It applies to in-store purchases only, and qualified activation is required on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.

The sale starts Nov. 23 and lasts until Nov. 25 Limited to two phones per customer.

Target: $150 gift card with iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus

You can also get last years' iPhone models (iPhone X, 8, or 8 Plus) with Target's gift card promo this Black Friday. Just pick up any model, and you'll get a $150 card. It applies to in-store purchases only, and qualified activation is required on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.

The sale starts Nov. 23 and lasts until Nov. 25 Limited to two phones per customer.

