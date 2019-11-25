Best Black Friday 2019 tablet deals

(Image: Unsplash)

Tablets, whether budget-friendly or premium models, for work or study, can be snatched up for a discount over the Black Friday sales event.

Throughout Black Friday 2019, we will see bargain rates on tablets manufactured by tech giants including Apple, Google, Amazon, Asus, Samsung, and Lenovo, featuring a range of specifications and price points.

Whatever kind of tablet you're looking for, there is likely to be either the perfect upgrade for your aging device or a tablet that will make a great gift for Christmas.

Black Friday 2019: Best tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $50 ($30 off)

Over the Black Friday event, Amazon is offering a substantial discount on the Fire HD 8 tablet. The basic, portable tablet comes with an 8-inch display, 16GB or 32GB storage, a 1.3GHz processor, 1.5GB RAM, camera capabilities, and the Alexa voice assistant. You can expect up to 10 hours of battery life for surfing the web, reading e-books, or accessing apps, content, and games.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $30 ($20 off)

If you aren't worried about lower specifications, you can pick up a very cheap tablet -- Amazon's Fire 7 -- for only 30 bucks. This particular model sports a 7-inch display, 16GB or 32GB storage, a 1.3 GHz processor, 1GB RAM, a front and rear-facing camera, Alexa inbuilt, and up to seven hours of battery life.

Apple iPad for $279 ($50 off)

Members of the free My Best Buy service can pick up the seventh-generation Apple iPad for a discount of $80 over Black Friday. (You won't see the sale price unless you sign in.) The iPad comes equipped with a 10.2-inch Retina display, A10 processor, 32 or 128GB storage, 3GB RAM, front and back-facing cameras, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro for $699 ($300 off)

Over Black Friday, you can pick up a discount on the Apple iPad Pro over at Walmart. The premium iOS tablet sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, A10X processor, TouchID fingerprint sensor, 512GB storage, a 12MP camera, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e for $369 ($30 off)

During the Black Friday sales event, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e for $369. The tablet comes with a 10.5-inch display, 64GB storage, dual 2GHz and 1.7GHz processors, and Adreno graphics. The Galaxy Tab S5e has an estimated 10 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $158 ($70 off)

Another option on sale from Samsung is the Galaxy Tab A, with Walmart cutting the price of the tablet to $158 during the Black Friday event. The tablet is equipped with a 10.1-inch HD display, octa-core processor, 32GB storage, a 5MP camera, and up to 13 hours of battery life.

Portal: Buy 2, save $50

Facebook's Portal, a range of tablets designed with video calling in mind, are on offer over Black Friday. If you purchase two devices from the product range -- including the Portal, Portal Mini, Portal+ and Portal TV -- you can expect a discount of $50.

RCA Voyager for $35 ($15 off)

The RCA Voyager, available at Walmart, is a budget-friendly option for Black Friday. The tablet runs on the Android operating system and comes with a 7-inch display, 16GB storage, a 1.2GHz processor, and a front camera.

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99 ($40 off)

Black Friday is a prime time to pick up electronics for Christmas gifts, and should you have children, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids' edition could be a great gift -- as well as a child-friendly tablet. Complete with a protective case and stand, the tablet has 16GB storage and child filters, giving parents greater control over what their kids can access online.

Kindle Paperwhite for $84.99 ($45 off)

The Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon's popular e-book reader, is always on offer over Black Friday. This year, you can pick up the latest generation of the waterproof tablet for $84.99 with 8GB storage capacity and 300 dpi 6-inch display with anti-glare technology.

More Black Friday 2019 tablet deals

If none of the above strike your fancy, there is a range of other tablet deals available over Black Friday 2019. Feel free to come back and check as we will be constantly updating this list with new offers.