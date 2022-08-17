'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There is nothing like curling up with a good book. Nowadays, there are different ways to read in the form of ebooks, audiobooks, and of course, an actual paper book in your hands. Whatever way you like to read, there is a book subscription for all readers.
Book subscriptions offer a paid membership that gets a new book in your hands each month. They are great for those looking to add to their home library or readers looking to expand beyond their common interests and genres.
We've rounded up the best book subscription services available so you can read to your liking.
Features: Skip and add-on options | Hardcover books | 5 books to choose from
You may have heard of the Book of the Month, and that's because it has been around since 1926. The subscription service lets you choose one of five fiction/nonfiction books per month, so that you can add to your growing home library. The service has an emphasis on early releases and debut authors. Some notable books featured in the Book of the Month include It Ends with Us by Coleen Hoover, Somebody's Daughter by Ashley C. Ford, and The People We Keep by Allison Larkin.
The first month's book is just $9.99, and after that, you'll pay $15.99 per month to get a new hardcover to read. Of course, you can always skip a month if you're not intrigued by any of the titles, and, if you want more than one of the five titles, you have the option to add up to two books to your monthly selection for an extra cost.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription options | Large print options | Mix of hardcover and paperback
If you'd rather get more personalized book recommendations, Page 1 offers a customized subscription option strictly based on your taste. When signing up, you'll tell the service what books and authors you love and what ones you don't, and they will curate books for you each month -- you can even link to your Goodreads account.
You'll receive a mix of hardcover and paperback titles, and if you receive a book you've already read, Page 1 will ship you a new title, free of charge.
It's important to note that Page 1 does not accept cancellations of whatever subscription you purchased; however, they do not auto-renew subscriptions and offer free book replacements.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: Free 30-day trial | 2 million digital titles | Up to 3 magazine subscriptions included in membership
Of course, if you're an ebook reader, there's always Amazon Kindle Unlimited which offers around 2 million digital titles. The service works much like a library: for $9.99 a month, you can borrow up to 10 books at a time, including up to three magazine subscriptions. In addition, Kindle Unlimited's catalog is updated regularly, so there are always new titles to discover.
You also don't need an Amazon Kindle to enjoy the service: you can download the Kindle app to any device and read your ebooks on your smartphone or tablet. You can swap between different devices, and the app will save your reading place across every device.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: 2 box options | Skip option | Hardcover books
Young Adult readers will appreciate the OwlCrate subscription that's specifically catered toward the YA genre. The service offers two different subscriptions: OwlCrate Jr. ($29.99 per month) for kids aged 8-12 and OwlCrate ($32.99 per month) for 14+. Each box comes with extras like a letter from the author, a monthly magazine, an activity or unique bookish goodies, and more.
OwlCrate also frequently offers limited edition boxes packed with special edition titles and even more goodies.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: Audible Originals | 5 membership plans | More than 200,000 titles
Those who prefer to listen to books on the go should look no further than Audible's audiobook selection. It offers more than 200,000 titles, and plans start at $7.95 per month and go up to $22.95 per month. With each plan, you get a different amount of credits, which can be used to purchase any audiobook, regardless of price.
During your free 30-day trial, you receive two credits, worth one title each, toward the premium library. Once the trial ends, you revert to the standard one credit per month.
The service also features Audible originals, which are exclusive audio titles created by celebrated authors, journalists, playwrights, and other storytellers, and produced by Audible Studios. In addition, Audible offers a sleep collection that includes bedtime stories, soundscapes, and ASMR.
Pros:
Cons:
We chose the Book of the Month club as the best book subscription based on price, book selection, and reviews.
Book Subscription
Price
Plan Options
# of Titles to Choose From
Book of the Month
$15.99/month
1
5 books per month, but you can also choose books from previous months
Page 1
$99 for three months
3
N/A
Kindle Unlimited
$9.99/month
1
2 million digital titles
OwlCrate
Starts at $29.99/month
2
N/A
Audible
Starts at $7.95/month
5
More than 200,000 titles
While any of these book subscriptions are great options, it ultimately comes down to what types of books you like to read, if you prefer an actual book, an audiobook, or an ebook, and what price you're willing to spend.
Choose this book subscription...
If you want...
Book of the Month
The best overall option.
Page 1
A book subscription that's customized to your interests.
Kindle Unlimited
A book subscription for e-readers.
OwlCrate
A kid/young-adult-friendly book subscription.
Audible
A subscription to audiobooks and podcasts.
We chose these book subscriptions after extensive research into the product category. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), different reading methods, and the number of book titles offered. All of the book subscription services were compared at their lowest price point offered.
It really depends—if you want to buy a new book online or at a bookstore, that can cost you anywhere between $14-$20, so if you're a brand new hardcover book lover, it might be cheaper to opt for a book subscription service.
Used books will cost less, but you might not get those new and best-selling titles in a used bookstore.
