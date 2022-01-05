Best burr coffee grinder 2022: Crush (beans) this year

Pouring the perfect cup of coffee at home doesn't have to be difficult, but it does require the right equipment. And as an at-home barista, a reliable burr coffee grinder is one of the most important pieces of equipment that you'll need.

Even though there are several types of coffee grinders on the market, most coffee lovers will tell you that burr grinders are the superior style. Unlike blade grinders, which chop coffee beans with spinning knives, burr grinders crush your coffee beans between two plates (called "burrs"), so you end up with more consistent coffee grounds.

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly burr coffee grinder or a high-end option with tons of bells and whistles, you can find it in this review guide. Keep reading to find our top burr coffee grinder picks, as well as frequently asked questions and buying tips.

Oxo Brew Conical Burr Grinder Easy-to-use coffee grinder that delivers exceptional results Amazon The Oxo Brew Conical Burr Grinder is sleek, stylish, and compact enough to keep on your kitchen counter. It has conical burrs, which are the ideal choice for home brewers since they deliver consistent grounds but are less expensive than flat burrs. After adding your beans into the Oxo Brew Conical Burr Grinder, you can choose from 15 grind settings. If you're just starting out with brewing your own coffee, this is a fantastic way to experiment and discover how fine or coarse you like your grounds. There are also several other user-friendly settings, like a one-touch timer that remembers your last setting and a UV-tinted hopper to keep your beans fresh. This Oxo coffee grinder has an impressive price point considering all of its features and functionality. Pros: Great for beginners

Good value for your money

15 grind settings, plus micro settings Cons: Can be noisy

It doesn't have advanced features like some other products

Some buyers reported issues with clogging

Breville Smart Grinder Pro Highly-rated smart coffee grinder for customized drinks Amazon With options for everything from espresso to French press, the Breville Smart Grinder Pro is one of the most beloved burr coffee grinders on the market. It's designed with tons of features to help you pour the perfect cup, including 60 grind settings and adjustable grind times. The front of this Breville grinder features an easy-to-read LCD display, which shows you the grind time, the grind setting you're using, and how many shots you're pulling. Its Dosing iQ feature lets you change the grind time by 0.2 seconds at a time, ensuring your grounds will be perfectly tailored to your preferences. As a conical burr coffee grinder, the Breville Smart Grinder Pro won't cost as much as a typical flat grinder -- but it is slightly pricier than the other conical options on this list. With that said, we still think it delivers excellent value for the money. Pros: Wide range of grind settings

Clear digital display

Easy to pull apart and clean Cons: Bulkier than some other options

Better for fine (rather than coarse) grounds

More expensive than some other conical burr grinders

Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder Basic, beginner-friendly grinder that comes in multiple colors Amazon If you're looking for something slightly nicer than a blade grinder but more affordable than a flat burr grinder, the Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder is a fabulous compromise. Thanks to its simple and clearly labelled grind settings and timer, it would serve as a great starter coffee grinder for novices. The Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder is designed with a number of innovative features, including its static-free borosilicate glass container, which prevents fine coffee grounds from clinging to the glass. Plus, the hopper lid includes a chart to guide you on grind times for several types of coffee. This coffee grinder is also quite aesthetically pleasing outside of its great features and functionality. European brand Bodum is best known for its trendy pour-over and French press glassware, but we think this lightweight burr coffee grinder is just as stylish. Pros: Clear labeling and measuring chart is perfect for beginners

Affordable price point

Attractive design Cons: Not as many grind settings as other products

Smaller coffee bean capacity

Not the best option for espresso

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Impressive entry-level option from a speciality coffee brand Amazon Barista-approved brand Baratza sells a range of high-end coffee grinders, with the Encore being one of the best options for new brewers or anyone on a budget. But despite being an entry-level model, this coffee grinder has an impressive array of features, including 40 grind settings and the same powerful motor that's in the pricier Virtuoso model. The Baratza Encore is straightforward and easy to use, with an on/off toggle for continuous grinding or a pulse button for shorter grinding bursts. It has an eight-ounce hopper capacity, which is about what you'd expect for a coffee grinder of its price and design. Right now, you can pick up this Baratza burr coffee grinder in either black or white. For extra peace of mind, it also comes with a one-year warranty in case anything goes wrong. Pros: Simple and intuitive functionality

Made by an industry-leading brand

Includes a one-year warranty Cons: Hopper isn't the biggest on this list

Made from plastic, which some buyers might not like

It may be too expensive for some first-time brewers

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder Flat burr coffee grinder for cold brew and drip coffee Amazon Fellow is a trendy boutique coffee brand that's earned quite a bit of attention for its stylish kettles, mugs, and other coffee-centric products. Its Ode Brew Grinder was initially launched on Kickstarter and is now sold by Amazon, Crate and Barrel, Nordstrom, and more. Not only is the matte black Ode Brew Grinder sleek and stylish, but it's also incredibly powerful. It's designed to produce coarser grounds, so it's a good option if you're into the French press, pour-over, or cold brew coffee. Also, unlike the other products on our list, this is a flat burr coffee grinder -- which are typically more precise and commercial-grade than conical grinders. The Fellow Ode Brew Grinder is on the pricier end of the spectrum. However, it could be a great fit if you're looking for a high-powered, stylish burr grinder to make cold brew or drip coffee. Pros: Powerful flat burrs for precise grinding

It brings café-style grinding into your home

Visually appealing Cons: Expensive

Not designed for espresso

Small hopper capacity

How did we choose these products?

The coffee market is competitive, and there are countless burr coffee grinders on the market. We looked at several key factors to choose the best ones for this list.

First, we created a shortlist of highly-rated products that customers loved. We looked at hundreds of reviews and ratings from several different sites, including Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond. We also sought out reviews from industry experts and professional publications to get a more well-rounded perspective.

From there, we dove into the features and functionality of each product, curating a final list of products that scored highly in terms of grind settings, capacity, design, ease of use, and extra features. Also, we made sure to include coffee grinders at various price points, with options for new and advanced brewers.

Which is the right one for you?

The right burr coffee grinder for you will depend on your budget, the type of coffee you're trying to make, your familiarity with home brewing, and the specific features you need in a grinder.

For example, if you're on a budget or just starting out with making your own coffee, you'll probably want something on the cheaper end of the spectrum. In that case, we'd recommend something like the Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder. It's basic and easy to use, offering good value for your money.

On the other hand, if you plan on brewing a particular type of coffee, you'll want to choose a grinder that can accommodate your preferred coffee style. For instance, consider the Capresso Infinity Plus Conical Burr Grinder if you need super-fine coffee grounds for espresso. Or, if you need coarse grounds for cold brew, check out the Fellow Ode Brew Grinder.

Finally, think about any must-have features you need in a coffee grinder. The Breville Smart Grinder Pro would be a smart pick if you want to be precise about timing. Similarly, if you're looking for a warranty-backed product, check out the Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder.

What's the difference between blade grinders and burr grinders? Both types of coffee grinders serve the same purpose: grinding your coffee beans for use in a single-serve or traditional coffee maker. However, blade grinders and burr grinders are designed differently. Blade grinders have two sharp knives that spin around to chop up your coffee beans -- similar to what you'd find inside a blender. In contrast, burr grinders use moving pieces of metal to crush the beans into consistently-shaped grounds. Blade grinders are cheaper but produce more uneven coffee grounds -- which can lower the quality of your coffee.

Are burr grinders better than blade grinders? Most baristas and coffee lovers will agree that burr grinders are better than blade grinders. They're designed to pulverize coffee beans a few at a time, which will ultimately give you more consistency in the size and shape of your coffee grounds to give you a better cup of coffee.

How much does a burr coffee grinder cost? Burr coffee grinders are available in a range of price points, with basic options starting at around $40. However, if you're looking for something with more grind settings or extra features, you should expect to spend $100 or more.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

For this review guide, our mission was to showcase six of the best burr coffee grinders at a variety of price points. However, there were a few other products that attracted our attention as well.