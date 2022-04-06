Best coffee maker 2022: The perfect brew at home

Many of us are really craving a decent cup of coffee or tea, but due to the pandemic, we are unable to visit our favorite coffee shops to drink that perfect brew. However, you can still make amazing coffee and tea at home with this selection of coffee makers, which we think would make an excellent addition to any home office.

You might even decide that your beverage tastes better than anything you could ever buy at a store or shop and that you did not have to spend over $4 for the privilege of getting it.

AeroPress Coffee and espresso maker The AeroPress coffee and espresso maker is essentially a large syringe. Pour boiling water and coffee into the bottom of the unit and press down. The brewed coffee pushes through the filter paper into the cup, giving you a perfectly brewed fresh cup of coffee. This nifty gadget gives you the best of both worlds via a filter drip and French press mixture. As the coffee is forced through the filter paper, it is similar to espresso, but it is far less messy than a French press. Furthermore, the AeroPress is far easier to wash, and there is less to throw away than a drip filter device as there is less filter paper, giving you a smaller impact on the environment. The coffee is clear with minimal grounds in the cup, and it's a better cup of coffee, as more taste is extracted from the grounds due to the stronger pressure through the filter. The Aeropress will make one large mug of coffee with a top-up or will fill a 16oz container. Pros Portable

Lower environmental impact Cons Small capacity if you want multiple cups

Grosche Milano Stovetop espresso maker Found in every Italian kitchen, these espresso makers -- or Moka pots as they are sometimes known -- make great coffee. Place your coffee in the middle container, fill the bottom up with water, and place it on the stovetop. As the water boils, low-pressure steam is forced through the coffee grounds up the nozzle and rains down into the top of the device. The espresso maker makes small strong Italian coffee and is one of the most environmentally friendly, as the only waste produced is coffee grounds. This pot can use either gas or electricity -- not induction. The only downside is that this unit is a bit of a faff to clean, and you do need a milk heater to warm the milk up if you want a hot coffee. Both are small prices to pay for a great cup of coffee. Pros Gas or electricity stovetop pot

Minimal environmental impact Cons Lots of parts to clean

Does not also warm the milk

KitchenAid Siphon Siphon coffee maker In my mind, siphons are the geekiest type of coffee maker to make the best coffee out there. I have had this model of siphon coffee maker at home for years. Fill the jug at the bottom with cold water, add coffee grounds to the globe at the top, and turn the kettle on. The glob sits on top of the kettle using a magnetic seal, and when the water heats, steam is forced upward through the tube and bubbles through the coffee grounds at boiling point. When the pressure differential reduces again, the coffee liquid is sucked down through the reusable cloth filter back down into the coffee jug. Remove the glass top (there is a handy stand to place it in), replace the lid, and pour yourself a lovely cup of coffee. It is very environmentally friendly, as the filter cloth is reusable and washable. All you need to throw away are the grounds. The globe is easy to clean -- if you leave it in its stand when you wash it, it is far easier to manipulate. This makes almost four pints of coffee. Pros Piping hot water over grounds gives a richer brew

Low environmental impact

Geeky to watch it brew

Cons Expensive

Does not keep coffee hot after brewing

Nispira Balance Siphon Siphon coffee maker If making coffee manually is your thing, but you prefer the geekiness of manual siphons, try the Nispira coffee maker. Light a flame under the water container, and as it boils, steam is forced through the pipe, coffee grounds, and into the glass jug. Once there is no further water in the canister, the counterbalance pulls the water heater away from the burner. Once the pressure has equalized again, the counterbalance will rock back into place. This is the coffee machine to impress your friends. Pros Pleasing to watch it brew

No electricity needed Cons Fiddly to clean multiple parts

Bialetti Mini Express Stovetop espresso percolator If you want two cups of delicious espresso, then try this stovetop aluminum espresso maker. Fill the base with cold water, add ground coffee to the filter, screw the top back on, and set the cups onto the plate. Place on to the heat source and heat to boiling. The hot coffee drips through the nozzles into the cups. This espresso maker is not suitable for induction hobs -- as the metal is aluminum, not steel. This unit is small enough to go with you anywhere. Pros Compact and portable

Intense espresso coffee

Cons Coffee pours from both spouts at the same time

Are these coffee makers dishwasher safe? Some of the products in the list can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Others require dismantling before washing carefully by hand.

Are these coffee makers easy to assemble? Some of the items in the list are simple to assemble and disassemble completely. Some are intuitive to use, and some are complex. Read the user guide that comes with the machine to make sure you learn how to do this correctly.

Is your coffee weak, and if so, how do you improve it? Brewing your favorite brews in different machines might produce different flavored results depending on the machine used as the water temperature may be different. Experiment with different blends of coffee until you get the taste you prefer.

What features to look for in a coffee maker? Consider the following before purchasing a coffee maker: How complex the machine is. Are there many moving parts that can go wrong? Is the machine difficult to clean, fragile, or fiddly? and does the trickiness of getting the perfect brew outweigh the enjoyment of the finished cup

How geeky the machine is. Do you need complexity when you are not really bothered about the taste of the final brew? Will a jug and filter paper, or a teabag in a mug do the same job for you?

How long does it take to produce the perfect brew? Waiting three whole hours before a cold jug of coffee is produced could be a step too far when you can leave your normal cup of coffee to go cold in far less time.

How expensive is the machine? Some of these options are eye-watering expensive if the budget is tight.

Which coffee maker is right for you? When searching for the perfect coffee or tea maker consider the final flavor of the brew you want. Do you love intensely brewed beverages, or is a milder sweeter brew your choice? There are many flavor profiles for both coffee and tea that this should be the first thing to consider when you choose your machine. Product Price # of cups How the coffee is made AeroPress $50 1-3 Boiling water Grosche Milano $55 12 Gas or electricity stovetop KitchenAid Siphon $280 8 Vacuum technology Nispira Balance Siphon $155 2 Flame Bialetti Mini Express $46 2 Gas or electricity stovetop