Best French press coffee maker (2022)

It has many names: a cafetière, press pot, coffee plunger, and perhaps most commonly, a French press. No matter what it is called, a French press is a delicious way to make coffee.

A regular stop at Starbucks or your local coffee shop can put a serious dent in your pocket, which is why a French press at home or in your office can be the perfect solution.

Bodum Brazil French Press Best French press coffee maker Amazon At a glance Bodum is well-known for its coffee products, offering several French press models, but the Brazil French Press Coffee Maker is one of our favorites. Designed in the early 1980s, it is more of an eco-friendly option that saves on waste by avoiding the use of filters and pods that other coffee makers rely upon for operation. It is also a great solution for tea. With a 34-ounce capacity, the Brazil French Press features a stylish design made of BPA-free materials and dishwasher-safe parts. The glass beaker is made of a special heat-resistant borosilicate glass that offers a lightweight build. However, the beaker is delicate and lacks the shatter-proof materials of other models. The filter and plunger are both made of stainless steel, in addition to the spiral plate, which holds the filter mesh in place to prevent coffee grounds from slipping in your cup of joe. Made in Europe, this high-performing French press is the most affordable on our list and won't break the bank. Pros: Very affordably priced

Sleek glass design

Dishwasher safe Cons: Plastic steel trap

Poor heat retention

Expensive replacement glass beaker

Le Creuset Stoneware French Press Best ceramic French Press Amazon At a glance The Le Creuset Stoneware French Press is different from most machines, offering a vibrantly-colored, glossy ceramic design that is a wonderful addition to your countertop. There are several benefits to a French press made of stoneware, including fantastic heat retention and a non-stick interior. It also prevents scorching, so there is no need to worry about burnt coffee. A ten-year warranty helps assuage any worries about the more delicate ceramic build. The enamel finish is non-porous, stain-free, and crack-resistant, making it well-equipped to handle your everyday needs. It incorporates a stainless steel plunger with a mesh press, plus dishwasher-safe materials to make clean-up significantly easier. It is on the smaller side with a capacity of 27 fluid ounces, about enough to make four glasses, but it is still versatile, able to accommodate coarsely ground coffee beans, as well as loose tea leaves. Pros: Unique ceramic design

Dishwasher-safe

Stainless steel plunger Cons: Most expensive on our list

Easily breakable

The filter can warp over time

OXO BREW 8 Cup French Press with GroundsLifter Best French press for beginners Amazon At a glance The OXO BREW 8 Cup French Press with GroundsLifter is made from a combination of stainless steel and glass. It is capable of producing up to 32 fluid ounces with convenient buttons on the interface control. The plunger knob has a long handle for one-step cleaning, while a fine mesh is incorporated to filter and keep those pesky grounds out of your coffee. This French press is also made from borosilicate glass but is protected by the tough stainless steel exterior for greater durability. The thoughtful GroundsLifter design is a thoughtful addition that makes brewing and pouring significantly easier without the mess that can accompany other French presses. With just one motion, you can clear all of the leftover grounds from the machine. However, this is not a dishwasher-safe model, instead of requiring you to hand-wash after use. Pros: Excellent for cold brewing

Easy clean-up

Great aesthetics Cons: Only 32 ounces

Not dishwasher safe

No water filtration

Secura Stainless Steel French Press Best stainless steel French Press Amazon At a glance The Secura Stainless Steel French Press features an interior and exterior made from premium 18/10 stainless steel, offering far greater durability than other models. Thanks to double-wall construction, there is excellent heat retention, so your coffee stays hotter longer. There is a capacity of one liter or 34 ounces, which is about average for the market. The filter is made of triple-layer stainless steel to stop even the smaller grounds, so you enjoy a smooth, perfect cup of coffee every time. A cool-touch handle protects you during use, and the screen is simple to clean when brewing is complete. All parts are dishwasher-safe, too, as an added bonus, and you receive a bonus stainless steel filter for extra convenience and better bang for your buck. Pros: Reasonably priced

Dishwasher-safe

Stainless steel construction Cons: Grounds get stuck

Fragile glass build

Mediocre heat retention

The Coffee Gator Best construction Amazon At a glance The Coffee Gator also features a stainless steel construction with a size that is on par with most models. It is capable of holding a maximum capacity of 34 fluid ounces. The double filter screens small coffee grounds with a rust-proof built meant to last the test of time. Plus, with its vacuum-layered design, it is capable of keeping your coffee or tea warm for about an hour longer than glass coffee presses. It makes this French press a great choice for the busy professional who stays on the move. This French press combines a sleek gray exterior with a convenient pouring handle. With its smart design, it incorporates a touchscreen display to provide greater control over your brew. Designed to withstand even a drop on the floor, this French press is also suitable for taking on the road, whether it is to the office or for a weekend of camping. Plus, a mini canister is included for easy storage. Pros: Excellent for pour-over Stainless steel mesh filter

Drop-proof design Cons: Higher priced option

Not dishwasher safe

Delicate glass carafe

How did we choose these products?

Many options are available for your French press, but not all of them may offer the features that you want for your investment. When purchasing a French press, these are some considerations that can help you decide which is the best French press coffee maker for you.

Build : Consider the materials of the French press. While glass offers a lovely aesthetic, it is far less durable and does not provide the heat retention that you receive with a stainless steel model.

Heat retention : Coffee is not nearly as good when it is not hot, so it is important to think about heat retention when looking for the best French press coffee maker. Some stainless steel items can stay hot significantly longer than glass products, making them a better fit if you do not plan on drinking your coffee right away.

Parts : A French press uses a plunger to make the coffee, while a built-in filter strains the coffee grounds, so they do not slip into your cup. Some French presses use a double or even triple-filter design to ensure excellent filtering while you brew.

Capacity : The amount of coffee you want to make determines the size of the French press. Most models tend to hold about 34 fluid ounces, but there are plenty of models that offer more or less room for liquid.

Style: While some French press coffee makers are constructed from stainless steel, others may use glass in their design. Consider what kind of French press would look best in your kitchen without sacrificing functionality.

Before you buy, think about which features are more important for you and your lifestyle.

Which is the right one for you?

To help you find the best French press for your needs, consider our expert recommendations.

French press coffee maker FAQ

What is a French press? A French press is a type of coffee maker that brews coffee by adding hot water around 200 degrees to ground coffee. When you use the plunger, the coffee filters through while the grounds are caught by the built-in filter.

Why should I use a French press? A French press is not only great for small servings, but it also provides more time for steeping with greater customization on how your coffee is brewed. Plus, as a manual brewer, it does not face the technical issues that accompany other machines like the Keurig.

What is the best French press coffee maker? The best French press coffee maker is the Bodum Brazil French Press. With its European design and 34 ounce capacity, this high-performing French press is also the most affordable on our list.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

In our search for the best French press coffee maker, there were many products that we considered. These are some of the models that almost made our list.

