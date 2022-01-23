Why you can trust ZDNet
Best Buy is discounting up to $1,000 on TVs, in time for Super Bowl LVI

With these deals, finding your ideal TV at a bargain will be as easy as Tom Brady finding a receiver.

best-buy-superbowl-tv-deals

 Image: Best Buy

We are just weekends away from Super Bowl LVI and Best Buy is among the first retailers to offer significant discounts on flat-screen TVs. While the brick-and-mortar's promotional banner suggests price-drops of up to $700 , we did a little extra digging and found deals on 4K panels from Samsung, Sony, and LG, that will save you as much as $1,000. So without further ado, here are the best deals available during Best Buy's Super Bowl promotion.

Also: Best live TV streaming services 2022: Expert recommendations

Samsung 43'' Class 8000 Series 4K TV for $379 ($120 off)

$379 at Best Buy

LG 55'' Class UP7000 Series 4K TV for $399 ($80 off)

$399 at Best Buy

Sony 65'' Class X85J Series 4K TV for $799 ($400 off)

$799 at Best Buy

Sony 65'' Class A8H Series 4K TV for $1,499 ($1,000 off)

$1499 at Best Buy

Samsung 75'' Class Q80A Series 4K TV for $1,799 ($900 off)

$1799 at Samsung

Sony 85'' Class X85J Series 4K TV for $1,799 ($700 off)

$1799 at Best Buy

LG 77'' Class C1 Series 4K TV for $2,899 ($400 off)

$2899 at Best Buy

Shop the rest of Best Buy's discounted TVs here .

