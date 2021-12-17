Best Buy's 72-hour flash sale: $200 off MacBook Pro 13.3'' M1, $499 TCL 70'' TV

If you've been holiday shopping with us over the past month, then you're well aware of the buffet of tech discounts that Best Buy has to offer. From TVs to laptops, we've seen significant price cuts to virtually any piece of tech that could be imagined -- and apparently, that was only just the beginning. Best Buy is currently hosting a 72-hour flash sale promotion, which, you guessed it, features thrifty discounts that end over the weekend. Better yet, these prices are the lowest of the season and can be yours starting today.

MacBook Pro 13.3'' (M1, 256GB, Latest Model) for $1,099.99 $200 off Apple As ZDNet tech analyst Ray Wang said it best, "the new M1 Macs are a future-proof investment and deserve serious consideration." Though, not the newest 2021 model, the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro remains a beast of a laptop thanks to Apple's powerful, yet efficient, M1 chip. With a display that some will argue looks better than the notched design of the new 14-inch model, and a cooling system that laps that of competitors, this $200 off deal is one that you simply can't pass on. Also: Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro: An enterprise buyer's review

TCL 70'' Class 4-Series 4K TV for $499.99 $330 off TCL If you missed out on a flat-screen during Black Friday, here's a great value option for less than $500. The TCL Class 4-Series spans 70-inches diagonally and features all the bells and whistles of a modern smart TV, including built-in Google voice assistance, Roku streaming pre-installed, and a vibrant 4K panel.

SWFT VOLT e-bike for $649.99 $350 off SWFT Discounted by $350, the SWFT Volt e-bike is a fantastic option for first-timers and casual riders. The bike follows a traditional road bike design, with lower handlebars to keep your posture properly angled and comfortable when riding. It has all the e-bike essentials like a built-in monitor that displays your battery and speed and a rechargeable battery. The bike can go upwards of 19.8 mph which is just enough to stay within most city limits and sports a design that blends in with non-electric bicycles.

ASUS TUF 27'' Gaming Monitor for $199.99 $120 off ASUS Gaming monitors have crept up in prices over the past year and a half, which makes this deal on an ASUS TUF 27'' all the better. It's currently discounted to $199.99 ($120 off) and for the price, you're getting a gorgeous 27-inch FHD panel, 165Hz refresh rates, G-SYNC compatibility, and a sturdy, height adjustable stand. Also: Best gaming monitors of 2021: Prepare for a world of hertz

GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera for $429.99 $70 off GoPro ZDNet's Jason Cipriani reviewed the latest action camera from GoPro in September and called it "A true jack of all trades". Thanks to a new GP2 processor, the HERO10 Black can capture stunningly-sharp 5.3K video at 60 frames per second. That makes for silky-smooth recordings and YouTube-worthy slow-mos if you decide to fix it up in post. You can pick one up this weekend with a $70 discount. Also: GoPro Hero10 Black hands-on: An iconic action camera refined

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds for $139.99 $90 off Jabra The truly wireless earbuds market continues to boom, with flagship-level entries that are selling for a fraction of the mainstays. We reviewed the Jabra Elite 85t late last year and found it to outpace that of Apple and Samsung in a couple of categories. For one, these earbuds pump out excellent sound performance, with six mics scattered throughout each bud for clear call quality. These currently sell for just $139.99 ($90 off). Also: ZDNet's Matthew Miller reviews the Jabra Elite 85t