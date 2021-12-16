Best Buy's Deals of the Day: $500 off SWFT e-bike, $100 off Arlo Cameras

If you've been holiday shopping with us over the past month, then you're well aware of the buffet of tech discounts that Best Buy has to offer. From TVs to laptops, we've seen significant price cuts to virtually any piece of tech that could be imagined -- and apparently, that was only just the beginning. Best Buy is currently hosting its Deal of the Day promotion, which, you guessed it, features thrifty discounts on everyday products. Better yet, these prices are the lowest of the season! Check them out below and snag some for yourself before the clock strikes 12.

SWFT VOLT e-bike for $499.99 $500 off SWFT Let's start with a banger. Discounted by $500, the SWFT Volt e-bike is a fantastic option for first-timers and casual riders. The bike follows a traditional road bike design, with lower handlebars to keep your posture properly angled and comfortable when riding. It has all the e-bike essentials like a built-in monitor that displays your battery and speed and a rechargeable battery. The bike can go upwards of 19.8 mph which is just enough to stay within most city limits and sports a design that blends in with non-electric bicycles.

WD easystore 12TB External USB Hard Drive for $197.99 $142 off WD A reliable storage solution that won't break the bank, the WD easystore 12TB hard drive is currently on sale for $197.99 ($142 off). At that price, you're getting a very capable USB hard drive that supports auto backup, uploading to Mac and PC, an ample amount of storage space, and even backward compatibility via USB 2.0. If you purchased a new phone or computer during the holiday season, then now's the perfect time to backup your old pictures and videos onto an external storage hub -- like this one.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera (3-pack) for $249.99 $100 off Arlo Arlo makes some solid security cameras, as our best list can testify. Whether you're looking to step up your outdoor surveillance or want to take that first step, this 3-pack bundle of Arlo's Essential Spotlight Camera makes for a fitting deal. Best Buy has it discounted to just $249.99 right now, a $100 deduction from the usual. With it, you're getting crisp 1080p video recording and up to six months of battery life before needing a recharge. To make the setup process easier, you can pair the camera(s) with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings.

Samsung 4.1-Channel Soundbar Kit for $149.99 $130 off Samsung Picked up a new flat-screen this holiday? Turn the audio performance up to 11 with this 4.1-Channel soundbar from Samsung. The five-piece kit includes the soundbar, a SubWoofer for deep and bass-pumping sound, and wireless speakers meant to flank the sides and back of your seating area. Together, you get a harmony of rich and cinematic sound that changes the way you experience the usual shows, movies, and sports games. You can grab a sound system today for just $149.99 ($130 off).

Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition (Xbox One/Series X) for $9.99 $20 off WB Games Years of waiting and a couple of bug fixes later, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally playable! If you've been patiently waiting to play this third-person, sci-fi, dystopian futuristic game, then your patience has been rewarded. For Xbox One and Series X users, you can now snag a physical copy of Cyberpunk 2077 at Best Buy for less than $10. Keanu Reeves approves.

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer 8QT for $59.99 $70 off Chefman For many, an air fryer is the greatest thing since sliced bread. That's why we even curated a list of the very best. Among that list is one made by Chefman. It's not the same air fryer that Best Buy currently has at a season-low price of $59.99, but we can assure you that you're going to be getting a similar, high-quality cooking experience with this one. The TurboFry even packs an eight-quart capacity, allowing you to serve family-sized meals with a press of a button.