Best coffee grinder 2021: Elevate your morning cup

If you're a coffee lover, then you probably appreciate a quality cup of joe and are looking for even more ways to elevate your morning cup. Buying quality coffee beans and grinding your own coffee beans is a simple way to take your morning coffee to the next level, ensuring you get the freshest cup and exactly the grind size you want.

But with so many coffee grinders on the market, how can you choose which is best for you?

To help you on your search, we've narrowed down a list of the six best coffee grinders and are sharing some tips on how to choose the best one for you. Also, be sure to see our list of the best coffee makers on the market.

Buyer's guide

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Best overall coffee grinder Baratza The Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder consistently tops the list of the best coffee grinders on the market, and it's easy to see why. This grinder is user-friendly with its convenient pulse button and on/off switch. It has 40mm commercial-grade conical burrs and more than 40 grind settings to help you explore a wide range of brew settings, such as espresso, Aeropress, Chemex, French Press, and more. This grinder also comes highly rated by its customers. It has more than 10,600 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. Customers especially like its sheerness, ease of use, and the quality of the material. Pros: Produces high-quality coffee grinds

40 different grind settings

Very user-friendly

Made of quality material

Easy to clean Cons: Expensive for an entry-level grinder

It doesn't hold a lot of grounds

Grind container isn't transparent

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Best value coffee grinder OXO The OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder comes with an incredible value. It does everything you'd expect of a higher-end machine but costs just $105. It has durable 40mm stainless steel conical burrs for optimal flavor extraction. It also has 15 different grind settings, so you can adjust your grind to suit your taste. It's easy to use, with a one-touch timer that keeps your last setting. As for customer feedback, this grinder has more than 10,100 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5. Customers especially like the quality of the material -- that it's easy to use and its durability. Pros: Excellent value for the money

Very user-friendly

Good grind consistency

15 different grind settings Cons: It gives off a loud, high-pitched noise

Prone to clogging

Creates a mess

Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Coffee Grinder with Digital Timer Display Best upgraded coffee grinder Baratza If you can afford to spend a bit more on your coffee grinder, then you might want to consider the Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Coffee Grinder with Digital Timer Display. This grounder comes with a digital timer and backlit grounds bin with a 40-second digital timer, adjustable to a tenth of a second. There are 40mm hardened allow steel burrs and 40 different grind settings to help you explore an extensive range of brew methods. This coffee grinder has more than 1,200 customer reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers especially like the flavor it produces, that it's easy to use, and the value for the money. Pros: 40 different grind settings

Digital timer and backlighting

Excellent grind accuracy

Very user-friendly Cons: Most expensive grinder on our list

Louder than other grinders

A bit bulky

Breville Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder Best smart coffee grinder Breville If you want a smart coffee grinder, then the Breville Smart Grinder Pro is your best bet. It comes with stainless steel conical burrs designed to minimize grinding heat and protect the essential oils in the coffee bean. It has 60 different grind settings, so you can get exactly the grind you want. The precision timer allows you to adjust grind times in 0.2-second increments. This coffee grinder has more than 3,000 customer reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. Customers especially like the quality of the material -- that it's easy to use and its sheerness. Pros: 60 different grind settings

Made of quality material

Digital display and precise timer

Excellent grind consistency Cons: More expensive than most grinders on our list

Noisy compared to some other grinders

Not great for course grounds

KRUPS Precision Grinder Best under $50 coffee grinder KRUPS If you're on a budget, then you'll love the KRUPS Precision Grinder. With a price tag under $50, this grinder still comes with all of the features you need. It has 12 different grind fineness settings, as well as intermediary settings for even more precise grinding. You can make between two and 12 cups with an auto-stop to grind the exact amount you need. It's also easy to operate and easy to clean. This coffee grinder has nearly 3,000 customer reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Customers especially like the freshness of the grounds, its sheerness, and that it's easy to use. Pros: Affordable price point

Suitable for most people

Easy to use Cons: Fewest grind settings

Not suitable for large quantities

Louder than some other machines

JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder Best hand-held coffee grinder JavaPresse Most of the coffee grinders on our list are automatic, but the JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder is the one manual grinder on our list. It comes at a super low price point but still offers 18 different grind settings to ensure 100% precision and control over the coarseness of your grind. The crank mechanism eliminates the noise that automatic grinders have and doesn't require any batteries, power cords, etc. This coffee grinder has more than 19,000 customer reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 3.4 out of 4 stars. Customers especially like that it's great for traveling, is made of quality material, and is durable. Pros: Affordable price point

18 different grind settings

It doesn't make a loud noise like other grinders

Compact and portable Cons: Requires more effort

Can't grind large quantities at a time

Hand crank slips off during grinding

How did we choose these coffee grinders?

A quick internet search will show that there are hundreds of coffee grinders on the market. Even narrowing down the list to the most popular returns an expansive list. So you might be wondering how we narrowed our list down to just six coffee grinders.

We started by identifying the coffee grinders that had been most highly rated by customers. From there, we looked at their features including their capacity, particle size and consistency, ease of use, speed, heat, and more to find the best.

When narrowing down our list, we were also diligent about finding coffee grinders at different price points. Everyone is on a different budget, and we wanted to ensure our list wasn't simply filled with the most high-end coffee grinders on the market since that's not the price point at which most people are shopping.

Which is the right one for you?

We've narrowed down what we think are the six best coffee grinders on the market, but you still might be wondering how to choose which is best for you.

First, consider your budget. The coffee grinders on our list come at a variety of price points, and you'll want to be sure to only consider those that fit into your budget.

Next, consider what type of grinder you want. The two most common types of coffee grinders are burr and blade grinders. A burr grinder has two burrs. One stays in place while the other rotates attached to a motor. This type of grinder crushes rather than slices the beans. A blade grinder, on the other hand, has a blade that slices your coffee beans into many small pieces.

Each type of grinder has its pros and cons. Blade grinders are more affordable but can produce an uneven grind. Burr grinders, on the other hand, have more precision and a more even grind but are pricier.

Once you've narrowed down your budget and the type of coffee grinder you want, there are plenty of other smaller factors you can consider, such as the size, speed, settings, style, capacity, and more.

Coffee grinder FAQ

What is the best coffee grinder? There's not necessarily one coffee grinder that's best for everyone. Instead, the best coffee grinder for you depends on your budget and what you're looking for in a coffee grinder.

Is an expensive coffee grinder worth it? Whether an expensive coffee grinder is worth it for you really depends on your needs. If you value having the best quality that's going to grind your beans well and last a long time, then an expensive coffee grinder might be worth it. But if you don't necessarily need the best of the best and just need a tool to get the job done, then you might prefer a budget alternative.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

Our list includes many of the top coffee grinders on the market, but there are many more that we couldn't include. If none of the coffee grinders on our list are right for your needs.

Here are some alternatives that didn't make our list: