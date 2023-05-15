'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Discover Samsung, the tech giant's quarterly sales event, is back this week, with steep discounts on some favorite Samsung products and devices -- including price-slashed Galaxy phones.
You'll find all the deals on Samsung's website, including discounts that last all week, all day, or even just a few hours. Everything from Samsung phones, TVs, monitors, speakers, and more has some kind of deal available this week.
To help you cut through the clutter, we've compiled the best deals available right now from Samsung. We've broken down the best deals you can snag throughout the entire week, as well as the deals of the day that won't last long.
You can get 50% off of a Galaxy Z Flip4 with an enhanced trade in during the Discover Samsung event.
Samsung's flagship smartphones are 88% off with an enhanced and eligible trade-in.
The AI-enhanced processor provides upscaled 4K resolution on this TV, and a depth-of-field filter provides more lifelike imagery on-screen.
Watch your favorite movies outside with this anti-glare TV that's up to 35% off (as low as $2,999) for Discover Samsung's event.
The matte finish on this screen prevents glare and makes the dedicated Ambient Mode look like a true work of art hanging on your wall.
You can get 20% off of Samsung's cordless vacuum that has an intense suction power up to 200AW.