Best gear for business travel on Amazon Business

Whether you're a frequent traveler for work or someone who only occasionally has to hop on a plane to attend a meeting, there are plenty of gadgets and gear that can remove some of the stress of traveling. Be it better organization, a slim toothbrush, or headphones that block out the crying baby on your flight while you study for a big presentation -- we've rounded up some of the best gear for business travel. And you can get it all on Amazon Business.

Also: What is Amazon Business and how does it work?

Best business travel gear

Note: Some of the items below may be eligible for special discount pricing on Amazon Business if purchased in large quantities.

Image: Bagail

Packing cubes for $25

See it now: Packing cubes on Amazon Business



These are must-haves for any traveler who wants to keep their suitcase or overnight bag more organized. There are six cubes in total, with three different sizes and 15 different colors. Put all of your business clothes in one cube, and keep your sweaty workout clothes in another cube.

Image: JMFone

International Power Adapter for $20

See it now: International Travel Universal Power Adapter on Amazon Business



With the International Travel Universal Power Adapter, you don't have to worry about finding the right power adapter for the country you're visiting. Adapters for the US, EU, Australia, and the UK are built into this one device. Each of the various plugs slides out from the adapter, which then powers up to 4 USB ports to charge all of your gadgets.

Image: Brother

Brother Mobile Color Scanner for $102

See it now: Brother Mobile Color Page Scanner on Amazon Business

If you don't like using your phone to scan documents, business cards, and receipts, then consider the Brother Mobile Color Page Scanner. It's 12-inches long and weighs under 1 pound. It scans at up to 1200x1200 dpi. It's powered via your computer's USB connection, so you won't have to worry about yet another power adapter.

Image: Anker

Portable battery pack for $50

See it now: Anker 20,100mAh Portable Battery Pack on Amazon Business

Portable battery packs are a convenient way of ensuring your phone, tablet, or even Nintendo Switch, lasts through a long flight or an entire day of meetings (OK, maybe not the Switch). Anker is known for making reliable, high-efficiency packs, and I've personally had good luck with this particular battery pack. With two USB ports and another USB-C port, you should be able to charge just about anything when an outlet isn't nearby.

Image: Apple

Apple AirPods for $145

See it now: Apple AirPods on Amazon Business

If you own an iPhone and want completely wireless earbuds, there's really only one option: AirPods. Apple's AirPods are small, lightweight, and have battery life that can power through long flights. In the event that they do run out our power, a quick 15-minute charge in the included case will add a couple more hours of podcasts or music.

Image: Bose

Noise-Canceling headphones for $349

See it now: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones on Amazon Business

For those who want active noise canceling that drowns out background noise, no matter the environment, the Bose QuietComfort 35 are the answer. With 20 hours of battery life, an app to control sound quality, update the firmware, and enable Alexa integration, the feature set of the QC 35's have robust capabilities. Thanks to Bluetooth support, you can use the headphones on Android, iOS, or even with your laptop.

Image: Quip

Portable electric toothbrush for $40

See it now: Quip Electric Toothbrush on Amazon Business

There's nothing worse than feeling like you have bad breath, especially when traveling and in close quarters with colleagues and strangers alike. The Quip toothbrush is powered by a single AAA battery, has over 1,200 bristles, and a sonic vibration motor. It slides into its case and can easily fit into a pocket, backpack, or purse. You can even sign up to have replacement heads and a battery sent to you on a set schedule.

Image: Bange

Overnight travel backpack for $60

See it now: Bange Travel Overnight Backpack on Amazon Business

For a quick overnight trip, a travel backpack cuts down on wait times for luggage and keeps all of your travel necessities with you at all times. The Bange Travel backpack includes a space for your laptop, tablet, and other electronics and another spot for your clothes and toiletries. The pack even comes with three packing cubes that should make keeping it all organized a breeze.

Image: Samsung

Portable SSD for $165

See it now: Samsung T3 Portable SSD (250GB) on Amazon Business

It's a good idea always to have a backup of important documents. A portable SSD, such as the Samsung T3, provides up to 2TB of extra storage, 450MB/s read/write speeds, and is small enough to fit into your back pocket. Despite the shock-resistant metal housing, the T3 weighs less than two ounces and is almost the same size as a business card.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.