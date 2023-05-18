'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Father's Day is only a month away. And if your dad, stepdad, grandpa or other father figure is the type who insists there's nothing he wants or needs, don't panic. A gift card is always a solid option to let him pick out something he'll actually like. To save you time, effort, and possibly money, we've scoured the internet to find the best gift cards available, ranging from that of department stores to food and digital services.
Many retailers including Starbucks, Amazon, and Target also offer the option to send gift cards via text message, making it even easier to show your dad appreciation. To do this, download the stores' apps and purchase gift cards like you normally do. When checking out, choose the option to send the gift card via e-mail or text message. If you're on iOS, you'll also see toggles in your iMessage that allow you to send gift cards within a conversation.
An Amazon gift card is probably the safest pick on this list but also the most useful. With a never-ending catalog of items to scroll through, an Amazon gift card gives your recipient the freedom of choice. The retailer is promising one to two-day shipping for its physical gift cards and same-day delivery for digital gift cards.
For decades, Best Buy has been a tech haven for enthusiasts and geeks, carrying virtually any tech brand and product that one could think of. While Amazon has caught up over the past years when it comes to gadget offerings, there's still a reason to shop at Best Buy instead: price matching. Show any floor associate a better deal on a product and they'll price match to compete. While inventory and delivery times have taken a hit, a Best Buy gift card is your best bet for any tech-loving recipient.
Who doesn't love takeout? Food delivery services like Grubhub have boomed over the past couple of years, and what better way to show your dad you care than to let him treat himself to a nice meal in. With a Grubhub gift card, you can order delivery (or takeout) from hundreds of local restaurants, including mom-and-pop locations -- all from the comfort of your home.
There's only one streaming service that gives you high-definition playback of the multiverse that is Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Treat your recipient to a one-year subscription of Disney Plus with this digital gift card. With it, they'll gain access to the latest superhero flicks and animation along with the classics.
If you want to give your dad something a bit more custom and unique, consider an Etsy gift card. He can find anything from clothes to home decor to glassware, much of it personalizable. Plus, you'll be supporting small businesses.
Your dad can use an Uber gift card for either a ride to the airport (three hours early, we're sure) or to order takeout from Uber Eats. An Uber gift card is more flexible than you'd think and makes for a great present that comes in handy no matter when and where.
Shopping is overwhelming, shipment dates are unreliable, and sometimes the best gift is letting the recipient decide. I know that these gift cards have never let me -- or the person I've gifted it to -- down. For Father's Day, we also were sure to consider gift cards that the dad in your life would find useful from tech and entertainment needs to takeout. While we included options from major retailers such as Amazon and Disney, we also were sure to consider local stores, hence our Etsy pick.
Yes. If you or your dad need some spring cleaning motivation, Amazon offers a payment system for recycling your old electronics via their trade-in program. Read more on how it works here.
Most dads will likely tell you that it's the thought that counts when it comes to gift giving. That said, a gift card is a nice gesture, especially if you've selected it for a place or retailer you know they love. Gift cards are also a good option if you're worried about shipment dates or want to give your dad the freedom to pick out something himself.
This year, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 18th.