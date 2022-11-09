'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Need a good holiday gift idea for someone special (or, perhaps, you!), and need it to be less than $50? You've come to the right place!
Here, we've compiled a list of some of the best gifts that you can pick up for under $50 -- from helpful tech devices to entertainment products, you'll find a gift for everyone on your list this holiday season.
The Aluratek Digital Photo Frame is a personalized and sentimental gift for the ones you love. Simply insert a USB or an SD card into the frame's back slide slots, and photos will cycle through the frame. Photos are displayed on the frame's true digital LCD panels for clear and vibrant colors and definition.
As one of the most renowned brands in the car accessory market, WeatherTech's CupFone Cup Holder is perhaps its most popular product. It fits into your car's cupholder and has a tilting function so you can tilt your phone to the right angle to look at directions or make hands-free calls. WeatherTech promises the CupFone will fit "all known smartphones," including those with normal sized protective cases.
For that one friend or family member that is always making lists and carries a notebook with them everywhere, the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook is the perfect gift. The notebook's synthetic paper allows you to write the included Pilot FriXion pen, then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse again and again. You can save your pages to the Rocketbook app's cloud to make it easy to find later.
You might not be able to pick up AirPods for under $50, but that doesn't mean that you can't pick up a set of awesome earbuds. The Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear earbuds offer great sound, are IP55 rated to resist sweat, and water and dust resistant. You also get 24 hours of total battery life from the buds and the charging case. This is a superb package at the fraction of the cost of AirPods.
Give the gift of music with the JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker. It delivers a clear, loud, and booming sound perfect for any part. You can bring it anywhere to listen to your favorite tunes—even to the pool or beach since it is completely waterproof and has a convenient clip to clip onto a backpack, purse, etc. Also, you can take calls thanks to a noise-canceling speakerphone built into the speaker.
Know an iPhone user who loses stuff all the time? AirTags are the perfect gift for them! AirTags integrate perfectly into the Apple ecosystem -- the Ultra Wideband chips in newer iPhones can pinpoint them, and if one is lost, people walking around with iPhones are secretly helping look for it! Features a replaceable battery, and is waterproof up to IP67.
This is the perfect gift to help people protect their digital assets. Everything from your social media accounts, email, password manager, and much more can be secured by this one hardware key. I've been using these for well over a year now, and not only have they streamlined my online security, they've also been super reliable.
Everyone loves a good massage, and this massage gun by KZED relaxes muscles, relieves muscle stiffness, and improves soreness after exercise. The six types of massage heads meet the needs of different muscles, and the adjustable speeds allow you to customize the vibrations for either a lighter massage or a deep tissue one.
For the family member or friend who loves to work from home, the LapGear Home Office Lap Desk has everything you need for a fantastic workspace. It is large enough to hold laptops up to 15.6 inches in size, and there's also a phone slot to hold your phone vertically while you work.
The included 5" x 9" mouse pad can come as a left- or right-handed configuration. And, the lap desk includes a dual-bolster cushion that forms itself to your lap for a more comfortable fit.
For the person in your life looking to cancel their cable subscription, Amazon's Fire TV Stick will provide them all the entertainment they are looking for, but for much less. The remote offers direct access to Alexa, so they'll be able to control all of their smart home devices (like turning off the lights to watch a movie) or ask for random bits of information.
It also supports Dolby Atmos for the audio aficionados. As for streaming, there is access to the Fire TV catalog of apps and services with support for every major platform and even some games.
Below are five cheap tech gift deals under $50 across major retailers happening right now.
Our process in deciding these products involved extensive research into each product including reviews (both good and bad), pricing, category of the gift, and trusted brands. We considered different gift options in various categories so gift givers would be able to find a gift for anyone on their list for any occasion.
The act of giving gifts has different protocols in cultures around the world. If you have in-laws, family, or friends who practice gift-giving in different ways than you're used to, don't be afraid to ask what you should do! You can always do some reading online for proper etiquette in various cultures.
But no matter what, as long as the gift you're giving is thoughtful, and you're genuine in the act of giving, the receiver will likely be happy with whatever you do.