Best gifts for co-workers under $50

Brother P-Touch PTD210 label maker
A perfect gift for the office organizer
Fisher Space AG7 Original Astronaut Space Pen
Everyone could use a nice pen
It's time to play secret Santa.
Whether you're anonymously swapping gifts with a few of your co-workers or simply want to get your work bestie something neat to show your appreciation of them, it can be hard to find great gifts for the people you clock in and out with every day. For starters, you don't want to go over the top and spend too much. Sure, your office-mates might love to get a PS5, but that's not going to happen. This is why we've come up with a list of the best gifts under $50 for co-workers.
Amazon Echo Dot
$20 off for the holidays
What makes the Echo Dot a perfect gift is its versatility; it can squeeze into any space and comes with built-in Alexa. It's so darn cheap and an overall great smart speaker for any room. This particular model is the latest one, ball-shape and all.$30 at Amazon
Kasa multicolor smart LED bulb
A perfect smart home starter bulb
This is a multicolor smart bulb that comes with a wide range of colors and dimming capabilities. Your co-worker can choose a light for everything from a dinner party to a late-night spreadsheet session. No hub required. Plus, it works with Google Assistant or Alexa voice commands.$17 at Amazon
Hamilton Beach coffee maker
A coffee maker that can fit at a desk
This single cup coffee maker from Hamilton Beach is the perfect gift for the office coffee addict, and you'll probably be able to score a cup of joe yourself if they decide to use it at work.$40 at Amazon
Fire TV Stick
30% off for holidays
The Fire TV Stick will let your office mate watch all their favorite streaming apps in Full HD with Dolby Vision. The Fire Stick 4K is also on sale for $29.99 if you want to give your co-worker the 4K treatment.$27 at Amazon
Sony wireless headphones
Over-ear cans with ANC
These wireless Bluetooth headphones from Sony will let your co-worker cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation. They feature a 30-millimeter driver, hands-free calling, and support for voice assistant commands with the built-in microphone. They're over-ears, too, so they won't be easy to lose.$38 at Amazon
Mr. Coffee mug warmer
Say no to cold coffee
This coffee mug warmer is a great way to make sure your favorite co-worker never has to drink cold coffee again. It can also work to keep soups warm for lunch.$11 at Amazon
Brother P-Touch PTD210 label maker
A perfect gift for the office organizer
This label maker from Brother is extremely versatile, thanks to its wide range of options. It has 14 different fonts as well as 97 different frames for the border of a label. If your work bestie is an A-type person, it's honestly one of the best gifts for them.$35 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clark
They'll never sleep late again
Regularly $50, this smart clock from Lenovo has a 4-inch LED display and works with Google Assistant. It'd be a great gift for that person who's always clocking in late. If they're more of an Alexa person, the Echo Show 5 is just $45 right now and works very similarly.$25 at Walmart
Luna moon desk lamp
Light up your co-workers desk
This 5.9-inch desk lamp is modeled exactly after the moon, craters and all. It uses a rechargeable battery for power and has three different color lighting options: Nature white, warm white, and cool white. It's a niche gift, but it's beautiful when lit and might make your space-loving friend light up themselves when they see it.$23 at Walmart
Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Stick
The gift of binging
We mentioned the Fire TV Stick earlier, so we feel obligated to mention an alternative: Roku. It will provide access to all of your co-worker's favorite apps, from Hulu to Netflix. Sadly, there's no HBO Max yet.$39 at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Smart Watch
A step tracker for under $50
Got a co-worker hooked into the Samsung ecosystem? This smartwatch is a great gift for them, especially if they are fitness aficionados. It can last up to 21 days on a single charge and has a 1.1-inch AMOLED display.$49 at Best Buy
Fisher Space AG7 Original Astronaut Space Pen
Everyone could use a nice pen
Ok, this is $1 over your budget, but it is the original Fisher Space Pen that was used on the Apollo 7 space mission in 1968 after two years of testing by NASA. It has been used on all manned space flights since then. It writes at any angle, even in Zero Gravity, and it works in extreme temperatures from -30F to 250F. Each Fisher Space Pen also carries a lifetime guarantee.$51 at Amazon
Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Ad-supported option is less than $50
Coming in at just $50 is Amazon's super popular Fire 7 tablet. Want Alexa on the go? Check. Want easy access to Kindle books? Check. Need to surf the web or check your socials? Check. Your co-worker can do it all from this inexpensive slate. What's not to love?$49 at Amazon
Portable desk fan
Perfect for the co-worker who gets too hot
Sure, we're not in the office anymore, but everyone has that one co-worker who complains about the heat. Maybe make them laugh a bit this Christmas by getting them a flexible, versatile fan. It'll shut them up and cool them off. It has a built-in battery, too, so they can bring it just about anywhere while working remote.$21 at Amazon
Car trash can with lid
Fits into a cupholder or car door
Have you ever carpooled or gotten a ride from a co-worker who has a disgusting car? Like, they can't seem to keep the inside clean? Maybe help them out and get them this handy trash can for their vehicle. It can fit into a cup holder or car door pocket. It's also great next to a computer.$7 at Amazon
Need more gift ideas?
Check out our ZDNet Recommends directory or Holiday Gifts hub for some more inspiration.
Our sister sites also have the following gift guides:
- CNET: Stellar gifts for 2020
- GameSpot: Gift Ideas for 2020
- TechRepublic: Holiday gift guides for techies, remote workers, and everyone else on your list
Join Discussion