/>
X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Smartphones Mobile Accessories

The best Google Pixel Fold cases available to buy right now

If you're pre-ordering Google's brand-new phone, you'll want to check out these best Google Pixel Fold cases to keep your investment protected when it arrives.
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on
Reviewed by Min Shin

Thanks to their ability to pack large displays into compact, pocketable handsets, foldable phones are on the rise to possibly become the next big thing for smartphones. And as of Wednesday, May 10, Google is officially in the fold. The Google Pixel Fold, powered by Google's own Tensor G2 chipset, features up to 24 hours of battery life, a comprehensive camera suite, and exclusive foldable camera features. 

ZDNET Recommends

While the phone is only available for pre-orders Wednesday, keep an eye out for updates to this roundup so you can start planning for how you want to keep that $1,799 phone well-protected. After all, you now have two screens to worry about.

To help you start your case-buying journey, we've rounded up some of the best Pixel Fold cases you can purchase right now that perfectly fit the latest Google foldable.

Also: The best phones you can buy

Google Pixel Fold Case

Best Google Pixel Fold case overall
Google Pixel Fold case from Google in blue
Google/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Made by Google for Google
  • Colors match that of Google's color palate
  • Sleek
  • Wireless charging
Cons
  • Pricier than others on the list
More Details

Google Pixel Fold case features: Colors: Obsidian, Hazel, and Bay | Material: Polycarbonate, silicone, and microfiber

To accompany the phone itself, Google has manufactured its own 34.3-gram case in sleek, black with green undertones. Google calls Hazel that a pretty close to perfect compliment to the Obsidian phone. Additionally, there's Porcelain, subtle beige which when paired with the Porcelain phone gives a minimalist, monochromatic aesthetic. Finally, there's a beautiful baby blue which Google has named Sky that adds a pop of color to any model. 

The case lines both screens and still allows for flexibility as the phone folds in and out. Perfectly fit to protect the phone's more square, defined borders and vertical hinge, the case is durable to protect against those clumsy moments where gravity wins. Lined with microfiber on the inside, the case is ready to absorb shock, but is still soft and slim to the touch with a silicone and polycarbonate shell. Additionally, the case's opening along the phone's hinge hints at compatibility with both sides of the phone. 

While you may have to wait for the phone, these cases are available starting Wednesday, May 10 for $60. 

Also: Is this the best Pixel Fold case right now? Here's Google's very own

View now at Store.google

Caseology Parallax case

The best durable Google Pixel Fold case
Caseology Parallax case
Caseology/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Polycarbonate material promises heavy duty protection
  • Ergonomic hold
  • Completely covers hinge
  • Wireless charging
Cons
  • Only comes in black
  • May add slight bulk
More Details

Caseology Parallax case features: Colors: Black | Materials: Polycarbonate 

Protecting two screens is no small feat, so if you need some heavy duty protection, this polycarbonate-based case from Caseology is ready to do the trick. It has a slim and functional form factor, promising an ergonomic hold and complete hinge coverage. 

In addition to the Polycarbonate back panels and TPU-lined edges, there's an adhesive strip that adds even more security and that "grippy" feel. To fit the already slightly chunky fold phone, the case is relatively slim but may still add some bulk because of its heavy-duty status. But hey, I'll take a thicker phone over a broken one. 

View now at Amazon

Zeking Clear case

Best minimalist case for the Google Pixel Fold
Zeking Clear case
Zeking/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Minimalist design
  • Impact absorbent
  • Lightweight
  • Wireless charging
Cons
  • Transparency could show accumulated dust
  • Hard shell could crack after multiple uses
More Details

Zeking Clear case features: Color: Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

If you're a minimalist and want the beautiful Pixel 7a colors to shine without paying a possible upcharge for Google's matching cases, Zeking's clear case offers a transparent design and durable build for only $12. Made with the ever-reliable polycarbonate and cushioned with TPU bumper, the case promises drop-proof protection for both screens when folded hot-dog style or in tablet mode. 

The hardshell case fits on nicely, offering raised edges on all four corners for ultra-protection if you, like me, have a bad habit of accidentally clanking your phone as you briskly walk past your desk or kitchen table. Offering full visible transparency, this case also promises unobtrusive use of buttons, speakers, and cameras. 

View now at Amazon

What are the best Google Pixel fold cases?

The best Google Pixel Fold cases are price friendly, built of durable material, and wireless charging compatible. This chart further breaks it down. 

Google Pixel Fold case

Price 

Material 

Wireless charging compatible 

Google Pixel Fold by Google 

$60

Silicone, Polycarbonate, and Microfiber 

Yes 

Caseology Parallax case 

$25

Polycarbonate 

Yes 

Zeking Clear case 

$12

Polycarbonate, TPU

Yes 

Which is the right Google Pixel fold for you?

With multiple cases out there, it's important to choose the best one for you. This chart quickly breaks down these case's standout features. 

Choose this Google Pixel Fold case…

If you want… 

Google Pixel Fold by Google 

A case made for a Google phone made by Google itself. This silicone-based case is sleek, durable, and flexible. 

Caseology Parallax case 

A durable case made with polycarbonate. It fully protects even the fold's hinges and promises to make your phone drop-proof. 

Zeking Clear case 

A clear, durable case with a minimalist design and lightweight feel. The transparent case is made of durable polycarbonate and allows for unobtrusive access to the phone's buttons and bezels. 

How did we choose these Google Pixel fold phone cases?

Ahead of Google's official fold phone announcement, we researched some of the cases that started popping up on the market. To curate this list, we considered cases best fit to protect the fold's unique form factor, the overall feel of the case, and the price point.  

  • Durability: The case is first and foremost a means of protection, and now that the Fold offers two screens to protect in both tablet and smartphone mode, durability was a priority. That said, we looked to see what materials the case was made with, such as polycarbonate and TPU, and how the case was engineered – was it lined with microfiber for impact resistance, does it have rounded edges, was the hinge fully protected, etc.  
  • Feel: Ultimately, phone cases are an accessory, so why not make it nice to look at and interact with? A grippy texture that doesn't compromise an easy slip into the pocket and ergonomic hold. 
  • Price: Phones already cost a pretty penny, with lots of great, durable case options out there, there's no reason to blow your budget on a case. 

Do you need a phone case?

A phone case can help protect your phone from the realities of gravity, life, or your own clumsiness. Investing in a good case upfront can also help you save on future phone repair costs or increase your chances of trading in your phone for a better deal. 

Does Polycarbonate protect your phone?

Used commonly in engineering, polycarbonate is a durable plastic that many phone cases began to employ for increased durability. 

When does the Google Pixel Fold come out?

The Google Pixel Fold was announced Wednesday, May 10, and is available for pre-order right now. Google says the device will start to ship later next month.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

ChatGPT on mobile

How to use ChatGPT: What you need to know now

chat bot

What is ChatGPT and why does it matter? Here's what you need to know

Placeholder product image alt text

The best AI chatbots: ChatGPT and other noteworthy alternatives