'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Thanks to their ability to pack large displays into compact, pocketable handsets, foldable phones are on the rise to possibly become the next big thing for smartphones. And as of Wednesday, May 10, Google is officially in the fold. The Google Pixel Fold, powered by Google's own Tensor G2 chipset, features up to 24 hours of battery life, a comprehensive camera suite, and exclusive foldable camera features.
While the phone is only available for pre-orders Wednesday, keep an eye out for updates to this roundup so you can start planning for how you want to keep that $1,799 phone well-protected. After all, you now have two screens to worry about.
To help you start your case-buying journey, we've rounded up some of the best Pixel Fold cases you can purchase right now that perfectly fit the latest Google foldable.
Also: The best phones you can buy
Google Pixel Fold case features: Colors: Obsidian, Hazel, and Bay | Material: Polycarbonate, silicone, and microfiber
To accompany the phone itself, Google has manufactured its own 34.3-gram case in sleek, black with green undertones. Google calls Hazel that a pretty close to perfect compliment to the Obsidian phone. Additionally, there's Porcelain, subtle beige which when paired with the Porcelain phone gives a minimalist, monochromatic aesthetic. Finally, there's a beautiful baby blue which Google has named Sky that adds a pop of color to any model.
The case lines both screens and still allows for flexibility as the phone folds in and out. Perfectly fit to protect the phone's more square, defined borders and vertical hinge, the case is durable to protect against those clumsy moments where gravity wins. Lined with microfiber on the inside, the case is ready to absorb shock, but is still soft and slim to the touch with a silicone and polycarbonate shell. Additionally, the case's opening along the phone's hinge hints at compatibility with both sides of the phone.
While you may have to wait for the phone, these cases are available starting Wednesday, May 10 for $60.
Also: Is this the best Pixel Fold case right now? Here's Google's very own
Caseology Parallax case features: Colors: Black | Materials: Polycarbonate
Protecting two screens is no small feat, so if you need some heavy duty protection, this polycarbonate-based case from Caseology is ready to do the trick. It has a slim and functional form factor, promising an ergonomic hold and complete hinge coverage.
In addition to the Polycarbonate back panels and TPU-lined edges, there's an adhesive strip that adds even more security and that "grippy" feel. To fit the already slightly chunky fold phone, the case is relatively slim but may still add some bulk because of its heavy-duty status. But hey, I'll take a thicker phone over a broken one.
Zeking Clear case features: Color: Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
If you're a minimalist and want the beautiful Pixel 7a colors to shine without paying a possible upcharge for Google's matching cases, Zeking's clear case offers a transparent design and durable build for only $12. Made with the ever-reliable polycarbonate and cushioned with TPU bumper, the case promises drop-proof protection for both screens when folded hot-dog style or in tablet mode.
The hardshell case fits on nicely, offering raised edges on all four corners for ultra-protection if you, like me, have a bad habit of accidentally clanking your phone as you briskly walk past your desk or kitchen table. Offering full visible transparency, this case also promises unobtrusive use of buttons, speakers, and cameras.
The best Google Pixel Fold cases are price friendly, built of durable material, and wireless charging compatible. This chart further breaks it down.
Google Pixel Fold case
Price
Material
Wireless charging compatible
Google Pixel Fold by Google
$60
Silicone, Polycarbonate, and Microfiber
Yes
Caseology Parallax case
$25
Polycarbonate
Yes
Zeking Clear case
$12
Polycarbonate, TPU
Yes
With multiple cases out there, it's important to choose the best one for you. This chart quickly breaks down these case's standout features.
Choose this Google Pixel Fold case…
If you want…
Google Pixel Fold by Google
A case made for a Google phone made by Google itself. This silicone-based case is sleek, durable, and flexible.
Caseology Parallax case
A durable case made with polycarbonate. It fully protects even the fold's hinges and promises to make your phone drop-proof.
Zeking Clear case
A clear, durable case with a minimalist design and lightweight feel. The transparent case is made of durable polycarbonate and allows for unobtrusive access to the phone's buttons and bezels.
Ahead of Google's official fold phone announcement, we researched some of the cases that started popping up on the market. To curate this list, we considered cases best fit to protect the fold's unique form factor, the overall feel of the case, and the price point.
A phone case can help protect your phone from the realities of gravity, life, or your own clumsiness. Investing in a good case upfront can also help you save on future phone repair costs or increase your chances of trading in your phone for a better deal.
Used commonly in engineering, polycarbonate is a durable plastic that many phone cases began to employ for increased durability.
The Google Pixel Fold was announced Wednesday, May 10, and is available for pre-order right now. Google says the device will start to ship later next month.