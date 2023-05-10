Google unveils Pixel Fold, 'the thinnest foldable phone on the market'

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Foldable phones have become increasingly popular due to their portability and trendiness. And at this year's Google I/O, the tech giant unveiled its first foldable device -- the Pixel Fold.
The Pixel Fold keeps the inward-folding, tablet-to-phone design that is characteristic of foldable phones. However, it stands out from its competitors as the thinnest foldable phone on the market, while still maintaining the advanced technology found in other Pixel phones.
To start, the phone is compact when folded and fits comfortably in your hand. However, when opened, it reveals a large 7.6-inch OLED display that is perfect for watching movies, multitasking, working, and more.
The Pixel Fold features Google's custom Tensor G2 chip, which powers the Pixel 7 lineup, and delivers improved machine learning capabilities, performance, and efficiency.
Tensor G2 also powers new foldable features like Dual Screen Live Translate, which lets users transcribe dialogues between two different languages, according to Google's press release. The feature will be available later in the year when the Pixel Fold updates to Android 14.
The camera on the Pixel Fold is comparable to that of the Pixel 7 lineup, with a 48MP main lens that's capable of 5x optical zoom and 20x SuperRes Zoom. There's also hands-free capturing with Tabletop mode, which you can use by bending the phone and setting it down like a tripod.
Of course, the phone will home all of the advanced camera features found on other Google phones, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Long Exposure, and more.
Google says the battery on the Fold can last more than 24 hours, and up to 72 hours on Extreme Battery Saver mode, and is compatible with both wireless and wired charging. It's a 4,821mAh capacity, so we'll have to test the phone ourselves to see how the numbers stack up.
The Pixel Fold, available in the colors Obsidian and Porcelain, will retail at $1,799 for the 256 GB model and $1,919 for the 512 GB variant. That's in line with the foldable's closest competitor, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4. The box includes the phone, a SIM tool, a Quick Switch Adapter, and a USB-C to USB-C cable.
The Pixel Fold is now available for pre-order from the Google Store, major retailers, and carriers, and the device is expected to start shipping next month.
|Display (Main Screen)
|7.6-inch OLED (1-120Hz refresh rate)
|Display (Cover Screen)
|5.8-inch OLED (1-120Hz refresh rate)
|Dimensions (unfolded)
|5.5 x 6.2 x 0.2 inches
|Weight
|283g
|Rear camera
|48MP Quad PD, 10.8MP ultrawide, 10.8MP dual PD telephoto
|Front camera
|9.5MP Dual PD
|Processor
|Google Tensor G2
|Memory and storage
|12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB
|Battery
|4,821mAh
|Durability
|IPX8
|Colors
|Obsidian and Porcelain
|Price
|$1,799 for 256 GB and $1,919 for 512 GB