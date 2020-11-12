Best gadgets to help you stay healthy in the new year

Omron blood pressure monitor
Best for: Keeping an eye on blood pressure levels without a doctor
Oblio phone sanitizer and wireless charger
Best for: Making that smartphone squeaky-clean
Kensington CoolView Wellness monitor stand with desk fan
Best for: Making work from home more comfortable
Oura Heritage ring, sleep, and activity tracker
Best for: Measuring sleep and activity, with style
AmazonBasics humidifier with aroma diffuser and nightlight
Best for: Making home life more comfortable, dealing with stress
This year has placed a spotlight on our medical systems and personal health.
As we plunge into a second wave and continue to endure the social and economic damage the coronavirus pandemic has wrought, it is more important than ever that we remember to take the best care of ourselves that we can -- both physically and mentally.
COVID-19 is now spreading at the same time as the typical cold and flu season, and with respiratory illnesses making the rounds over the winter months, the prospect of a tough period ahead of us means that staying healthy goes beyond physical fitness -- we need to try and keep on top of our sleep patterns and stress levels, too.
Below, we have compiled a list of gadgets and tech products that may help you monitor or improve your health over the coming months.
MaskFone
Best for: When on the move
Face coverings are likely to be a common sight for some time to come -- and while important for health reasons, can be an irritation when it comes to music or communication. Maskfone has overcome this by developing a face mask with built-in earbuds, cable clips, and control buttons, allowing users to keep their masks on while listening to music or answering their smartphone.$49 at MaskFone
Omron blood pressure monitor
Best for: Keeping an eye on blood pressure levels without a doctor
If blood pressure is a worry and visits to your local medical center aren't always possible, the Omron pressure monitor can be used at home and in the comfort of your living room to keep an eye on blood pressure levels -- as well as any notable changes.$61 at Amazon
Oblio phone sanitizer and wireless charger
Best for: Making that smartphone squeaky-clean
We've talked about how our smartphones, while glued to our hip, are rarely cleaned -- and, therefore, are often covered in bacteria. As we come into the typical flu season, you may want to consider investing in a phone sanitizer -- and Olbio's offering combines both cleanliness and charging.$106 at Firebox
Fitbit Charge 4
Best for: Improving your health over time
The Fitbit Charge 4 can provide a variety of functions to keep an eye not just on your fitness, but your overall well-being. The smartwatch sports an activity tracker, sleep monitor, and heart rate tracker, and is also swim-resistant.$143 at Amazon
Muse 2
Best for: Reducing stress levels
In order to stay healthy, especially in times of a pandemic and isolation, we should also make sure we try and keep our minds healthy, too. Yoga and meditation can be practiced by anyone, anywhere, and in the latter case, the Muse 2 uses sensors and data analysis to help you improve your daily practice.$249 at Amazon
Kensington CoolView Wellness monitor stand with desk fan
Best for: Making work from home more comfortable
Kensington's CoolView Wellness monitor stand and desk fan is worth considering now so many of us are working from home. It's important to be as comfortable as possible in your home office, and this stand encourages you to maintain an elevated posture -- a benefit to your neck, shoulders, and back -- and also includes a desk fan.$59 at Amazon
Oura Heritage ring, sleep, and activity tracker
Best for: Measuring sleep and activity, with style
The Oura Heritage is another wellness tracker but one designed with style and fashion in mind. The titanium ring, available in three colors, is imbued with sensors to track the wearer's resting heart rate, activity levels, calories burned, and temperature.$299 at Oura
Muscle massage gun
Best for: Tackling those aching muscles
Staying healthy demands that we take care of our bodies and this includes our muscles, too. If you're suffering from tired, aching muscles or pain, Firebox's massage gun -- offering six different intensity modes -- can help.$67 at Firebox
HoMedics white noise generator
Best for: Tackling sleep problems
The HoMedics White Noise sound machine could be an excellent purchase for anyone who has trouble sleeping at night. You can pick from White Noise, Thunder, Ocean, Rain, Summer Night, and Brook sound selections to help you drift off and block out any environmental noises.$21 at Amazon
AmazonBasics humidifier with aroma diffuser and nightlight
Best for: Making home life more comfortable, dealing with stress
Another option for reducing stress and soothing weary eyes at night, Amazon offers a reasonably-priced accessory for your room that combines a humidifier, aroma diffuser, and nightlight.$33 at Amazon
Electric bath tub massage mat
Best for: A relaxing moment to yourself
We can all do with a moment to ourselves every now and again, and over 2020, it's fine to feel more worn-out and tired than usual. An accessory that can be used in standard baths is the SereneLife electric bathtub massage mat, which transforms your bath into a spa with bubbles and heat. We might not be able to visit the traditional spa at the moment, but this gadget works as a stress-relieving substitute.$119 at Amazon
Brita water filter bottle
Best for: Keeping water clean, encouraging water consumption
Finally, making sure you drink enough water each day can be beneficial to your health in many ways. We often forget to stay hydrated, and so to make this easier, a Brita bottle -- complete with filtering -- can help you remember.$19 at Amazon
Need more gift ideas?
Check out our ZDNet Recommends directory or Holiday Gifts hub for some more inspiration.
Our sister sites also have the following gift guides:
- CNET: Stellar gifts for 2020
- GameSpot: Gift Ideas for 2020
- Chowhound: The best gourmet food and drink gifts
- ETOnline: Best gift ideas for home, beauty, baby and more
- TechRepublic: Holiday gift guides for techies, remote workers, and everyone else on your list
- Rachel Ray Show: 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
Join Discussion