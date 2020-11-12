Best gadgets to help you stay healthy in the new year

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

This year has placed a spotlight on our medical systems and personal health.

As we plunge into a second wave and continue to endure the social and economic damage the coronavirus pandemic has wrought, it is more important than ever that we remember to take the best care of ourselves that we can -- both physically and mentally.

COVID-19 is now spreading at the same time as the typical cold and flu season, and with respiratory illnesses making the rounds over the winter months, the prospect of a tough period ahead of us means that staying healthy goes beyond physical fitness -- we need to try and keep on top of our sleep patterns and stress levels, too.

Below, we have compiled a list of gadgets and tech products that may help you monitor or improve your health over the coming months.

MaskFone Best for: When on the move Face coverings are likely to be a common sight for some time to come -- and while important for health reasons, can be an irritation when it comes to music or communication. Maskfone has overcome this by developing a face mask with built-in earbuds, cable clips, and control buttons, allowing users to keep their masks on while listening to music or answering their smartphone. $49 at MaskFone

Muse 2 Best for: Reducing stress levels In order to stay healthy, especially in times of a pandemic and isolation, we should also make sure we try and keep our minds healthy, too. Yoga and meditation can be practiced by anyone, anywhere, and in the latter case, the Muse 2 uses sensors and data analysis to help you improve your daily practice. $249 at Amazon

HoMedics white noise generator Best for: Tackling sleep problems The HoMedics White Noise sound machine could be an excellent purchase for anyone who has trouble sleeping at night. You can pick from White Noise, Thunder, Ocean, Rain, Summer Night, and Brook sound selections to help you drift off and block out any environmental noises. $21 at Amazon

Electric bath tub massage mat Best for: A relaxing moment to yourself We can all do with a moment to ourselves every now and again, and over 2020, it's fine to feel more worn-out and tired than usual. An accessory that can be used in standard baths is the SereneLife electric bathtub massage mat, which transforms your bath into a spa with bubbles and heat. We might not be able to visit the traditional spa at the moment, but this gadget works as a stress-relieving substitute. $119 at Amazon

