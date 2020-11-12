Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Best gadgets to help you stay healthy in the new year

It's more important than ever to stay healthy and these gadgets will help you on your journey.

This year has placed a spotlight on our medical systems and personal health. 

As we plunge into a second wave and continue to endure the social and economic damage the coronavirus pandemic has wrought, it is more important than ever that we remember to take the best care of ourselves that we can -- both physically and mentally. 

COVID-19 is now spreading at the same time as the typical cold and flu season, and with respiratory illnesses making the rounds over the winter months, the prospect of a tough period ahead of us means that staying healthy goes beyond physical fitness -- we need to try and keep on top of our sleep patterns and stress levels, too. 

Below, we have compiled a list of gadgets and tech products that may help you monitor or improve your health over the coming months. 

MaskFone

Best for: When on the move

Face coverings are likely to be a common sight for some time to come -- and while important for health reasons, can be an irritation when it comes to music or communication. Maskfone has overcome this by developing a face mask with built-in earbuds, cable clips, and control buttons, allowing users to keep their masks on while listening to music or answering their smartphone. 

$49 at MaskFone

Omron blood pressure monitor

Best for: Keeping an eye on blood pressure levels without a doctor

If blood pressure is a worry and visits to your local medical center aren't always possible, the Omron pressure monitor can be used at home and in the comfort of your living room to keep an eye on blood pressure levels -- as well as any notable changes. 

$61 at Amazon

Oblio phone sanitizer and wireless charger

Best for: Making that smartphone squeaky-clean

We've talked about how our smartphones, while glued to our hip, are rarely cleaned -- and, therefore, are often covered in bacteria. As we come into the typical flu season, you may want to consider investing in a phone sanitizer -- and Olbio's offering combines both cleanliness and charging. 

$106 at Firebox

Fitbit Charge 4

Best for: Improving your health over time

The Fitbit Charge 4 can provide a variety of functions to keep an eye not just on your fitness, but your overall well-being. The smartwatch sports an activity tracker, sleep monitor, and heart rate tracker, and is also swim-resistant. 

$143 at Amazon

Muse 2

Best for: Reducing stress levels

In order to stay healthy, especially in times of a pandemic and isolation, we should also make sure we try and keep our minds healthy, too. Yoga and meditation can be practiced by anyone, anywhere, and in the latter case, the Muse 2 uses sensors and data analysis to help you improve your daily practice. 

$249 at Amazon

Kensington CoolView Wellness monitor stand with desk fan

Best for: Making work from home more comfortable

Kensington's CoolView Wellness monitor stand and desk fan is worth considering now so many of us are working from home. It's important to be as comfortable as possible in your home office, and this stand encourages you to maintain an elevated posture -- a benefit to your neck, shoulders, and back -- and also includes a desk fan. 

$59 at Amazon

Oura Heritage ring, sleep, and activity tracker

Best for: Measuring sleep and activity, with style

The Oura Heritage is another wellness tracker but one designed with style and fashion in mind. The titanium ring, available in three colors, is imbued with sensors to track the wearer's resting heart rate, activity levels, calories burned, and temperature. 

$299 at Oura

Muscle massage gun

Best for: Tackling those aching muscles

Staying healthy demands that we take care of our bodies and this includes our muscles, too. If you're suffering from tired, aching muscles or pain, Firebox's massage gun -- offering six different intensity modes -- can help. 

$67 at Firebox

HoMedics white noise generator

Best for: Tackling sleep problems

The HoMedics White Noise sound machine could be an excellent purchase for anyone who has trouble sleeping at night. You can pick from White Noise, Thunder, Ocean, Rain, Summer Night, and Brook sound selections to help you drift off and block out any environmental noises. 

$21 at Amazon

AmazonBasics humidifier with aroma diffuser and nightlight

Best for: Making home life more comfortable, dealing with stress

Another option for reducing stress and soothing weary eyes at night, Amazon offers a reasonably-priced accessory for your room that combines a humidifier, aroma diffuser, and nightlight. 

$33 at Amazon

Electric bath tub massage mat

Best for: A relaxing moment to yourself

We can all do with a moment to ourselves every now and again, and over 2020, it's fine to feel more worn-out and tired than usual. An accessory that can be used in standard baths is the SereneLife electric bathtub massage mat, which transforms your bath into a spa with bubbles and heat. We might not be able to visit the traditional spa at the moment, but this gadget works as a stress-relieving substitute. 

$119 at Amazon

Brita water filter bottle

Best for: Keeping water clean, encouraging water consumption

Finally, making sure you drink enough water each day can be beneficial to your health in many ways. We often forget to stay hydrated, and so to make this easier, a Brita bottle -- complete with filtering -- can help you remember. 

$19 at Amazon

