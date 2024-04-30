Everything you need to setup an iPad

iPads -- no matter what model -- are expensive purchases. That's why its essential to invest in good protection, like a proper case and screen protector from day one, to keep your iPad in tip top shape for as long as you plan to keep it. Plus, upgrading your iPad's protection often comes with a boost in function, too.

Keyboard cases, wireless mice, stylus pens like the Apple Pencil, and other accessories all help you optimize and up the ante on your device's capabilities. These accessories are a simple way to bring the ease of a computer to a tablet-style device without sacrificing on style or substance. But with so many on the market, it's not easy to pare down what's essential and what's not -- and perhaps even more important, what's actually worth your cash.

That's why ZDNET is here to cut through the noise. Here's our one-stop guide for everything you need to build the ultimate iPad setup, no matter what model you own or are looking to purchase, or if you're starting from scratch with a brand new iPad or adding to your current setup. And as a tech editor who tests iPad gear for a living, rest assured many of these are my top product picks that I'd recommend.

A screen protector

An iPad is an investment, and a screen protector is a low-cost way to equip your iPad with an added layer of protection. Plus, some iPad screen protectors offer extra features, like blue light filtering and privacy screening in addition to guarding against fingerprints, dust, dirt, drops, cracks, and scratches. It should be common sense to outfit your iPad with one, just as I'd recommend ensuring your phone has a screen protector, too.

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy Screen Protector A warranty-backed iPad screen protector Zagg/ZDNET The Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector (ZDNET's best overall iPad screen protector) provides incredible protection for your iPad against everyday hazards. The smooth screen is made of tempered glass that features the ultimate trio: Scratch resistance, smudge resistance, and oil resistance for incredible clarity. The tempered glass screen also has reinforced edges for extra impact protection and an anti-microbial coating to fend off germs and bacteria. It fits onto your screen tightly with an EZ Apply Tray to simplify application, and if you're that worried about application, you can even have it applied at retailers such as Best Buy for a small fee. Despite a higher price tag than some other options on this list, the Zagg InvisibleShield is our top pick for its limited lifetime warranty, which protects your product purchase against wear and damage. View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy View now at Walmart

A basic case

Listen, this may be a hot take to some, but in 2024, outfitting your expensive Apple tablet with a case is an absolute must (I have the same stance on iPhones). It makes no sense to purchase such a costly piece of tech and not properly protect it. It doesn't matter if you've never broken a piece of tech in your life. The good news is that the best iPad cases don't have to break the bank, and often add features like kickstands, stylus holders, and rugged protection, too.

Zugu iPad Case A solid case to protect your iPad Kayla Solino/ZDNET The Zugu iPad case is a truly solid case that serves as more than a light cover, and it is available for the majority of iPad models. It features an adjustable stand with eight configurations, a bumper and rugged shell for added drop protection, a stylus pocket, wireless charging capabilities, and more. When I tested the Zugu case on the iPad Air this year, it quickly became my favorite iPad Air case. It's functional and practical, providing true security from bumps and drops. I loved using it as a stand, especially while testing several note-taking apps this month. The material feels premium and expensive, and it features a clean, appealing design. Also: The best iPad Air cases of 2024 What's even better is that Zugu offers a one-time AppleCare+ repair fee if your iPad is damaged while in a Zugu case. View now at Best Buy View now at Amazon

A keyboard case

If you're using your iPad for work, school, or other activities that would benefit from a keyboard, I highly recommend adding a reliable keyboard case to your collection of iPad accessories. Keyboards can quickly upgrade your iPad from tablet to laptop, often giving you more bang for your buck, and are available for nearly every model iPad, including the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

A stylus

When you need to take notes, draw, or sketch and don't want to use your digits, a stylus is a handy accessory to your iPad that can level up its productivity. And the good news is there are plenty of top stylus models that are compatible with iPads, and many even have some of the same technologies as the Apple Pencil, like palm rejection and tilt recognition.

While everyone's idea of essential accessories for their iPad will be different, here's a few other top-tested items we think amp up your iPad's function and are worth the investment.

What is the best iPad? ZDNET's top pick for the best iPad is the iPad Air (5th generation) because it includes nearly all of the best features the iPad has to offer at a price that's more approachable than the iPad Pro. However, we'd recommend the 10th-generation iPad model for Facetime and Zoom purposes, and those who want a portable tablet for reading should go with the iPad Mini (6th generation).

What is being announced at Apple's May event? Apple's virtual event takes place Tuesday, May 7, and we are expecting it to be an iPad launch event. The iPad launch event is expected to include a new line of iPad Pro and iPad Air models with Apple's M3 chips. For the first time, the iPad Pro's display is expected to use OLED tech. Also: Apple confirms next iPad event for May 7: Everything you need to know The event's graphic features an Apple Pencil, all but confirming speculations about a third-generation stylus, which is rumored to feature interchangeable magnetic tips.