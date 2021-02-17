Ditching LastPass? Here are some alternatives to try

zdnet recommends The best password managers for business Everyone needs a password manager. It's the only way to maintain unique, hard-to-guess credentials for every secure site you and your team access daily. Read More

LastPass has announced some big changes to its free offering, making the service much more restrictive for people who want to access their passwords across mobile devices and computers.

Now, before I go any further, I think it's worth pointing out that I am a LastPass Premium user. I have been for many years, and I've been 100% satisfied with the service, especially for $3 a month.

But I can also understand why you might not be so keen to pay for something that was previously free.

Let's take a look at what alternatives are on offer to you.

Apple iCloud Keychain This is a great choice for those in the Apple ecosystem. Save a password on one device, and it's available on all your Apple devices. It works well for saving web and app log-in details, but it's not really suited to other passwords and things like PIN codes. It's free, but the cost of entry into the Apple club can hardly be considered free. View Now at Apple

Google Chrome password storage If you're a Google Chrome user, then you already have a cross-platform password manager that will work anywhere you have Google Chrome installed and signed in to your Google Account. It works well for saving web and app log-in details, but it's not really suited to other passwords and things like PIN codes. View Now at Google

NordPass The free plan allows you to store unlimited passwords, notes, and credit cards and sync them to an unlimited number of devices, but you can only have one active device (in other words, you'll be logged out of other devices). The premium plan, which starts at $1.49 a month if you take out a two-year plan, is one of the best-value premium offering out there. View Now at Nord

LogMeOnce Along with a paid service, LogMeOnce offers a free ad-supported service that offers unlimited passwords across unlimited devices. You can also get a password generator, and the ability to store three credit cards. View Now at LogMeOnce

Zoho Vault While being part of a much bigger suite, Zoho Vault is offered as a free password service with unlimited passwords across unlimited devices, as well as premium features such as two-factor authentication and a password generator. View Now at Zoho