Best Memorial Day 2021 sales: Top deals on tech

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, so you'll find many deals on things like patio furniture. However, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are also discounting top-brand electronics. Even vendors like Dell have hard-to-ignore deals on tech. It really is a fantastic time to get that laptop or big-screen TV you've been putting off buying in the hopes of finding a bargain.
Here's a look at some of the best deals we've spotted.
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day is a US federal holiday for honoring the men and women who died while serving in the military. It's always the last Monday in May. This year, it lands May 31. However, most sales start the Friday before and span the entire weekend.
Where are the best Memorial Day sales?
Quick links to stores and vendors
Hundreds of retailers use Memorial Day Weekend as a chance to hold sale events.
You'll find deals at every store, from Amazon to Nordstrom. However, since you're probably looking for discounts on tech, electronics, and home office goods, we're rounding up a selection of stores and their Memorial Day sales that may actually pique your interest. Have a look below.
- Amazon: Wide range of deals during its Spring Into Summer Sale event.
- Best Buy: Slashed prices throughout the store for Memorial Day.
- Case-Mate: Save 30% off sitewide for Memorial Day with code MW30.
- Dell: Save hundreds on UltraWides, Alienware laptops, and more
- Dyson: Save up to $120 on select vacuums, hair tools, and more.
- eBay: Save up to 50% on refurbished products (extra 15% off with code PICKCR4SUMMER).
- Ecobee: Save up to $50 on SmartThermostats and $20 on SmartCameras for a limited time.
- Etsy: First-ever Outdoor Sales Event features 20% off all the handcrafted items
- Fossil: Save up to 40% off select smartwatches with code HISUMMER.
- Garmin: Up to $100 off select smartwatches.
- GameStop: Savings on Nintendo Switch games, Xbox and PS games, accessories, and more.
- GlassesUSA: Save 20% off Oakley and Ray-Ban frames with code OKRAY20.
- Goal Zero: Save up to 20% off on portable power from Goal Zero.
- HelloFresh: Score 12 free meals across four boxes, with code HFSUMMER12.
- Houzz: Save up to 80% off on home furnishings through June 6.
- HP: Save up to 47% on laptops, desktops, printers, and more.
- Hydro Flask: 25% off water bottles, coolers, and more sitewide.
- HyperX: Plenty of deals on gaming gear at Amazon.
- La-Z-Boy: Everything is 30% off for Memorial Day.
- Lenovo: You'll find PCs for less than $200 and up to 45% off all ThinkPad laptops.
- Lovesac: Save up to 20% on modular Sactionals sofas.
- Lowes: Deals available on tools, furniture, and outdoor must-haves.
- Oakley: Save up to 50% off select glasses and sunglasses.
- Overstock: Thousands of items for your home are up to 70% off.
- PhoneSoap: Save 25% off UV sanitizers with code Memorial25.
- Ray-Ban: Save 20% off sitewide at the eyewear brand.
- Redbubble: Save up to 60% off everything -- including cases -- with code FINDYOURTHING.
- Ruggable: Indoor and outdoor rugs are 15% off with code STARS15AFF through June 1.
- Rugs USA: Take up to 75% off tons of rugs on the site.
- Rugs.com: Take up to 80% off, plus free shipping and returns.
- Sam's Club: Save on furniture and home appliances.
- Samsung: Find savings of 25% off on select refrigerators from the top brand.
- Satechi: Snag15% off with code MDW15 and 20% off of orders over $100 with code MDW20.
- Sodastream: Make your own soda pop with up to 20% off Sodastream machines.
- Sonix: Buy two phone cases, get the third case for free with promo code B2G1FREE.
- Speck: Protect your tech with 25% off sitewide.
- Target: Save on furniture, appliances, electronics, and more.
- Vizio: A few TV models are on sale for the weekend at Best Buy.
- Walmart: Nearly 2,000 items marked down, from furniture to electronics.
- Wayfair: Thousands of markdowns across outdoor furniture, decor, appliances, and more.
What are the best Memorial Day tech deals?
We've rounded up over 20 of the best tech deals we could find, below.
Apple AirPods Pro
Save 21% on Apple's first-generation earbuds
The Pro version of Apple's iconic earbuds normally cost about $250. They offer upgraded features such as noise cancellation, transparency mode, and three customizable fits.$197 at Amazon
Phone Soap
Save 25% with the code Memorial25
Phone Soap sanitizes your phone with UV rays and claims to zap 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. There are different color options available, such as pink, gold, green, black, and white.$60 at Phone Soap
Roku Ultra
Save 30% on Roku's 2020 streaming media player
This Alexa-enabled streaming media player supports HD/4K streaming, plus HDR, Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth. It also comes with a Roku Voice Remote and HDMI cable.$69 at Amazon
Toshiba Fire TV Edition
Save 17% on Toshiba's 55-inch model
This smart 4K TV offers a 2160-pixel resolution, plus loads streaming options via Amazon's Fire TV platform.$399 at Amazon
TP-Link Deco
Save 13% on TP-Link's Mesh Wi-Fi system
A stable Wi-Fi connection in your own house is a must-have for at-home workers. With TP-Link's mesh technology, different units work together to form a unified network and maintain a seamless connection. Plus, this kit supports Alexa voice commands.$129 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch)
Save $100 on Apple's high-end laptop
Hey, $100 is better than nothing, especially considering Apple's goods are hardly ever marked down. This 2020 model packs the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD in a Space Gray-colored frame.$1,299 at Amazon
Apple iPad (10.2-inch)
Save $30 on Apple's 2020 tablet
Snag Apple's eighth-generation iPad at a discount from Amazon. It features a 10.2-inch display, front-facing and back-facing cameras, an A12 Bionic chip, 32GB of storage, and Wi-Fi support. It comes in Space Gray, too.$299 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6
Save $54 on Apple's 2020 smartwatch
This is a (Product) Red watch from Apple. You can use it to take calls and reply to texts on the go, measure your blood oxygen, track your daily activity, and sync your music and podcasts while on the go.$329 at Amazon
Fitbit Sense Advanced
Save $40 on Fitbit's smartwatch
Fitbit's fitness-tracking smartwatch is a good alternative to the Apple Watch, plus it offers Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa and can be used to control your home smart devices.$249 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Save $50 on Samsung's earbuds
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are a direct rival to Apple's AirPods Pro, as they sport active noise cancellation. These are also water-resistant and can handle water as deep as 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, they include a wireless charging case and are available in three colors.$149 at Samsung
Netgear Nighthawk 12-Stream AX12
Save $150 on Netgear's Wi-Fi 6 router
This is one of the fastest, congestion-resistant routers available, thanks to Wi-Fi 6 and tri-band antennas. Even on sale, it's a bit pricey, but it's worth it if you have a house full of wireless devices that demand fast speeds.$449 at Amazon
Ring Alarm Security Kit
Save $40 on Ring's 5-piece security system
This security system from Amazon-owned RIng comes with the base station, a keypad, one door/window sensor, a motion sensor, and a range extender. You can add more sensors, too, such as flood/freeze sensors and smoke and carbon monoxide "listeners". There's an optional $10 monthly monitoring service, too.$159 at Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 3
Save $30 on Apple's third-generation GPS smartwatch
This smartwatch is getting a bit long in the tooth, but it's still reliable and features GPS and a barometric altimeter to track how far and high you go. It comes with either a black or white sport band.$169 at Walmart
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Save $180 on Microsoft's tablet-laptop hybrid
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is a tablet that can double as a Windows laptop with a detachable keyboard. It features a built-in HD camera and dual studio mics, weighs less than 2 pounds, and has up to 10.5 hours of battery life.$732 at Amazon
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro
Save $150 on Beat's ANC headphones
These wireless over-ears by the Apple-owned Beats brand feature active noise-canceling, a premium audio experience, and up to 40 hours of battery life. You can get them in multiple color options, too.$149 at Walmart
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug
Save $5 on TP-Link's plug
A smart plug is a staple in any smart home or office. This one works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Microsoft Cortana. No hub required, either.$15 at Amazon
Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch)
Save $50 on Apple's 2020 tablet
This version of Apple's latest-generation iPad Air weighs less than 1 pound, supports Wi-Fi, comes with 64GB of storage, and is available in multiple paint jobs including the lovely Sky Blue.$549 at Best Buy
Vizio SmartCast TV
Save $400 on Vizio's 65-inch OLED TV
OLED TVs are among the best TVs you can buy. This model from Vizio features a large 65-inch screen, 4K resolution, and Dolby Vision. You can use your smartphone as a remote through the SmartCast mobile app, too.$1,499 at Best Buy
Neato D7
Save $150 on Neato's lidar-guided robot vacuum cleaner
The Neato D7 is a lidar-guided robot vacuum cleaner that competes with the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus. Usually priced at or around $600, the Neato D7 is discounted to $450 at Lowe's through to June.$449 at Lowe's
Google Nest Hub Max
Save $50 with code EXTRA50OFF
You can save $50 on the Google Nest Hub Max at Adorama's Memorial Day sale with code EXTRA50OFF. It features a 10-inch display and a facial-recognition camera, which you can disable if you want.$180 at Adorama
Myx Plus exercise bike
Save $300, plus free shipping and assembly
Last but not least MYX's Peloton alternative is on sale. It's an exercise bike with a huge 21.5-inch display. It comes with a mat, foam roller, resistance band, and six-piece weight set. You can save $300 with code MEMORIAL300, which also includes free shipping and assembly.$1,199 at Myx Fitness
