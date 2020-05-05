Best Mother's Day 2020 gifts: Tech and gadgets for mom

With so much chaos happening in the world right now, it's easy to forget that Mother's Day is fast approaching. This year, it is Sunday, May 10, which means you still have time to order mom something they'll absolutely love, like new tech. We've even rounded up a few gadgets we think will help them relax, get things done, or give them a much-need distraction.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Amazon Echo Show 8 This is the latest version of Amazon's Echo Show. It's perhaps one of the best gifts you could get a mom now because they can use it to keep in touch with friends and family during the pandemic. You can accept their video calls either another Echo Show or the Amazon Alexa app. Also: Best smart displays in 2020 This model checks about every box they'd want for a smart display. It has Amazon's Alexa assistant built-in, so it works with smart devices like the Ring Video Doorbell. It also has an 8-inch HD screen with 1280 x 800-pixel resolution, a 1MP front-facing video camera, and a built-in stereo sound with two 2-inch speakers. If mom's nervous about letting Amazon have a camera and a mic in their home, they can disconnect the two far-field mics with the press of a button, plus the camera comes with a shutter. $80 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 The Apple Watch Series 5 is the best -- if not the most premium -- example of a smartwatch doubling as a fitness tracker. Mom can use this health device to count steps, monitor sleep, detect falls, and even make calls from the wrist. Plus, this model packs an always-on display, so it can show the time all the time. It's the Rolls Royce of smartwatches. However, it remains largely the same great smartwatch as the previous-generation model, so if you're looking to save a few bucks, perhaps consider the older Series 4 or even the Series 3. $399 at Apple

Martha Stewart Wine Club What mom would say no to a monthly delivery of wine, hand-picked by the ever-chic Martha Stewart? This food subscription box works just like you'd expect, although everyone's first box is identical (a mix of red and white wine). From the second one on, deliveries are customizable and can include all reds, all whites, or a mix. You can pick a half or full case of wine for mom to receive every six or eight weeks, respectively. It's $50 for six weeks and $90 for eight weeks. (Each bottle works out to be less than $9.) Mom will also get tips on proper serving techniques and pairing choices with each case of wine. $50 at Martha Stewart

TCL 6-Series TV with built-in Roku Let's face it: We're all home watching TV right now. And a newer, bigger TV would make an excellent Mother's Day gift. Even better, if you get a model with built-in Fire TV or Roku, then you won't need to get mom a set-top box or streaming media player to go with it. This TCL 6-Series TV runs Roku's TV operating system. The latest version of the TCL 6-Series has even better image quality than its predecessor, too, offering improved color and full-array local dimming. It's hands-down the best affordable 4K TV. $699 at Best Buy

MasterClass subscription MasterClass is a popular subscription service offering streamed instruction from world-renowned experts in their fields, whether's it's cooking with Gordon Ramsay or acting with Natalie Portman. Does your mom ever talk about wanting to pick up a new hobby or learn a new skill? Then this service is for them. For a limited time, you can buy one MasterClass annual pass for $180 and get a second one free. That way you can try it and gift the other to your mom. You'll both get unlimited access to the full MasterClass library, which includes over 80 classes covering topics like business, writing, fashion, and culinary arts. Every class has an average of 20 lessons, each around 10 minutes. $180 at MasterClass

Eufy Robovac 11S Max Here's a cleaning machine that proves you don't need to blow your budget to purchase a solid gift for your mom. This robot vacuum cleaner costs $179, and it cleans floors effectively -- especially hardwood bare floors. Our sister site, CNET, said it removed an average of 71% of test sand. Overall, it will clean your mom's space well, leaving almost no spots untouched. The Eufy is also self-charging, so there's no need to worry about battery life. Yes, there's plenty of robot vacuums out there with more bells and whistles, but this does the job and makes mom's life easier. $179 at Amazon

Tushy Spa bidet Come on, wouldn't mom love a bidet, especially if they've had trouble locating toilet paper during the pandemic? We rounded up some of the more premium bidet toilet seat models here: Also: Best bidet toilet seats in 2020 However, in the $150 and under space, you'll find mechanical products that do not require an electrical outlet, such as the Tushy, the Clearrear, Luxe Bidet, and the incredibly fast-selling Tibbers on Amazon. All of these use the same basic design. We prefer models where you can adjust the nozzle positioning. Tushy's Spa model can even tap into the hot water supply of your sink to mix with cold water to provide a warm spray. $109 at Tushy

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson's iconic hair dryer -- usually priced at $400 -- ain't cheap, but it's the pinnacle of hair dryer technology. It features a custom brushless motor that's light and quiet, and it generates a very strong airflow through the signature Dyson hollow tube that passes for the hair dryer's head. The Supersonic has a number of other luxuries as well -- all the nozzle attachments are magnetic, and it has sensors that monitor the exit temperature and adjusts it to keep mom's hair safe. $410 at Walmart $399 at Abt Electronics $350 at Monoprice

Apple AirPods Pro Moms want to tune out sometimes -- now more than ever if they're stuck at home 24/7 with wild children who are out of school and making all sorts of noise and chaos in the house. Be an angel and give the gift of silence, in the form of headphones with noise cancellation. Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market right now, and the newer AirPods Pro up the ante with improved bass performance, effective noise cancellation, and excellent call quality. Plus, they're a lot less noticeable than over-ear headphones. $249 at Apple $249 at Google Store $249 at B&H Photo-Video

Fujifilm Instax 300 camera While smartphones are extremely useful for taking photos on the move, if your mom enjoys the look of slightly over-exposed stills from the 80s and 90s, then the Fujifilm INSTAX 300 could be a great gift for Mother's Day. It is beloved by many celebrities and is often pictured in the hands of the Kardashians on their hit TV show. It gives that Polaroid-look while the camera itself is lightweight and stunning. This kit includes an extending 95mm f14 lens, a viewfinder, a camera case, and two sets of film. $92 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated e-reader, look no further than the latest Kindle Paperwhite, which offers access to Amazon's full library of e-books. It is thinner and lighter than the previous versions, and it has a shatter- and scratch-resistant plastic screen. It also has built-in Bluetooth, so mom can download Audible audiobooks and listen to them with wireless headphones. It's fully waterproof, too, which means mom can use it in the bath. $95 at Amazon

Still can't figure out what to get mom? Then check out some of our ZDNet Recommends buyer's guides below for inspiration.