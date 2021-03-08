Best multitool for IT technicians in 2021

It's great to have a toolbox stuffed with all the gear you need because having the right tools makes any job quicker, easier, and safer. But there are times when you'll find yourself on an away mission with nothing more than the stuff you have in your pockets.

This is when a good multitool really pays off!

Leatherman Free P4 21 essential tools, from a knife to pliers to scissors This tool is a hardcore workhorse. I've used it and abused it doing all sorts of tasks, and it still looks new and works perfectly. The pliers, main blade, and saw have really been put through their paces, and they're just as sharp as they were when the tool was new. At the core of the Leatherman Free P4 are 21 essential tools, from a knife to pliers to scissors, but it features better ergonomics (the multitool feels much better in the hand, especially for extended use), it has a new magnetic catch allowing single-handed access to the pliers and a new thumb-operated mechanism for accessing the myriad of tools -- which means no more broken fingernails! Needlenose pliers

Regular pliers

Wire cutters

Hard-wire cutters

Stranded-wire cutters

Electrical crimper

Clip-point knife

Serrated knife

Scissors

Wood/metal file

Saw blade

Package opener na dpry tool

Awl and ruler

Ruler (9 inches/22 cm)

Bottle/can opener

#1-2 Phillips screwdriver, medium, small, and extra-small screwdrivers $139 at Amazon

Leatherman Raptor A great tool for anyone who does a lot of cutting A multitool aimed at EMT specialists who need a robust pair of scissors. This is a great tool for anyone who does a lot of cutting (fabric, cardboard, plastics, and so on). I'm a great fan of this one because it doesn't come across as scary to members of the public and yet has some awesome features. It's also great at cutting cables, especially network cabling. I like mine so much I had a custom kydex holster made for it. 420hc stainless steel folding medical shears

Strap cutter

Ring cutter

Ruler

Oxygen tank wrench

Carbide glass breaker $85 at Amazon