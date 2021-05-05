Buy glasses online 2021: Best stores to buy specs from home

Traditional retail is making a solid comeback post-pandemic, but online shopping is here to stay – even for products and services you might not expect.

You might be used to buying a pair of glasses in a brick-and-mortar shop after obtaining a new prescription, but many online companies offer the option to make these purchases online. Simply pick out your new pair of glasses and wait for the retailer to confirm the prescription you upload while checking out.

Are you worried that your new glasses will not fit or suit your style? Returns and exchanges are also easier than you can imagine.

We love the new normal for buying, trying, and enjoying glasses through online retail, and there are many options at your fingertips. Read our research below regarding the best online glasses stores and find your new favorite.

Glasses USA Glasses USA is a great online storefront for all things eyewear. From glasses, sunglasses, bifocals to contact lenses, Glasses USA is a one-stop-shop. Prescription eyeglasses will range from about $53 to $200+ depending on what features you select. Glasses USA has over 7000 total combinations from you to choose from, so there's no shortage of variety. Just be aware that Glasses USA will not ship sizing samples (no try-on period). However, your new eyeglasses come with a 100% money-back guarantee and a 365-day warranty. Unlike other online glasses storefronts, Glasses USA boasts popular brands on their home page such as Ray-Ban, Prada, Persol, Versace, Gucci, Michael Kors, Muse, Oakley, and Mui Mui. Compared to an online glasses storefront such as Eye Buy Direct, Glasses USA is focused on providing the consumer high fashion options in place of a universal in-house brand. View Now at Glasses USA

EyeBuyDirect Eyeglasses from EyeBuyDirect start at an amazingly affordable price point of $13 and peak around the $200-$300 range. They have a 14-day, no-questions-asked full refund policy if anything does not suit your needs. EyeBuyDirect emphasizes that they use high-quality material for frames and lenses and include stylish brands in its collections. Their virtual try-on tool provides an accurate representation of how the glasses form to the face and what they will look like on you. The website is fast, simple, making it easy to get in touch with customer service. You can also find sun protectant and blue-light blocker lenses for nearly all frames. If you're brand new to online glasses shopping, EyeBuyDirect is a great entry point View Now at EyeBuyDirect

Warby Parker Warby Parker has become a household name in online glasses shopping. Offering styles for men and women, you'll find sleek modern frames and quality lenses breaking the bank. Warby Parker also offers prescription glasses, sunglasses, and even contact lenses. Upon signing up, Warby Parker will send you five different pairs to try on at home for five days. The five-day trial period comes with non-prescription lenses so the buyer can focus on the fit, feel, and style. Warby Parker's prices on prescription glasses are highly competitive, with prices starting at $95. With add-ons and options, Warby Parker's prescription prices can jump to $400+, so make sure those extras are worth it and keep an eye on the total cost before checking out. View Now at Warby Parker

Lensabl Lensabl is another great online pick for prescription glasses, contacts, and blue-light options. Unlike other online retailers, Lensabl offers an annual vision plan, which boasts savings of up to 70%. Plans can include glasses and contacts or glasses alone. If you opt not to enroll in the annual vision plan offered by Lensabl, they have a broad selection for one-time purchases. With your purchase comes free standard shipping, 30-day risk-free returns, and a 12-month warranty. If you opt to include lenses with your frames, expect premium blue-light protection, anti-reflective coating, anti-scratch coating, and 100% UV protection. Prices will range from $97-$300, depending on what options are selected. Lensabl ranks quite high in customer service according to various consumer feedback. While Lensabl does not offer a try-on period for frames, you can count on receiving great support from the team at Lensabl. View Now at Lensabl

Archibald London Archibald London is not your typical online glasses retailer. This luxe brand boasts handcrafted Japanese construction and ultra-thin prescription lenses. Prices will range from £210-£400 depending on accessories, make, model, and those expensive additions. Archibald London offers a try-on period where the customer picks three different non-prescription frames and then chooses to purchase prescription lenses upon returning the try-ons. Archibald London is a high-end retailer, and the prices reflect this. For those with discerning taste and some cash to spend, this is a great brand and experience to try. View Now at Archibald London

Liingo Eyewear Liingo Eyewear is a relatively new online company that offers a tremendous one-time signup bonus for new customers. Liingo will ship you up to five different frames to try on after choosing from their 100+ options. Liingo's frames are on the more expensive side, with prices ranging from $79 to $139. Once you lock in your favorite pair of glasses during the trial period and after your current prescription is confirmed, Liingo will ship your new glasses quickly and professionally. Unlike most companies with this business model, Liingo gives you two months to send the glasses back with a full refund. This is not common compared to the other online glasses retailers and is undoubtedly a notable advantage. View Now at Lingo Eyewear

Zenni Optical Zenni Optical offers a less return-friendly policy for purchasing prescription glasses online. However, their low prices may offset this con. Zenni Optical asks its customers to take a quiz on their face shape to find the right pair of prescription glasses. Prescription glasses prices will range from $19 to $200. Reviews note that their frame selection is the largest compared to many competitors. Unfortunately, if the glasses ordered from Zenni do not work out as you thought, be prepared to accept store credit. If you do not opt for this, they will refund half of your money only. Zenni currently does not offer a trial period for the glasses it sells, but don't worry, their cheap yet functional base level frames are great for that vacation to the lake, beach, or anywhere else your glasses may be left behind. View Now at Zenni Optical

How to pick a store: Your decision tree

We believe that buying glasses online should be a seamless and user-friendly experience.

It may sound a bit risky to purchase a pair of prescription glasses online without trying them on first. This risk is offset by the different types of try-on periods that many businesses offer and flexible no-questions-asked return policies.

Buying a pair of glasses online can be even easier than purchasing in person. Most online glasses businesses will send you multiple pairs to try on for style and fit.

Here is a summary of our top four choices:

EyeBuyDirect: Best for affordable quality, swift delivery, flexible return window.

Best for affordable quality, swift delivery, flexible return window. Warby Parker: Best for trying out options before you buy. Great price point for quality glasses.



Best for trying out options before you buy. Great price point for quality glasses. Lensabl: Best for the consumer interested in an annual vision plan. Great for consumers who will take advantage of a 365-day warranty.



Best for the consumer interested in an annual vision plan. Great for consumers who will take advantage of a 365-day warranty. Glasses USA: Best for sign-up offer: 65% off your first pair. Popular brands offered.



If you are already an avid online shopper, wear eyeglasses from time to time, and plan on purchasing new pairs, we highly recommend you look into these online retailers and make a choice based on our findings.