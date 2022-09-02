/>
Stack your closet, not your bills: Online thrifting apps we love

Here are ZDNET's picks for the best online thrifting apps that can make purging your closet, protecting the planet, and paying less all the more possible. Curtsy is ZDNET's top choice thanks to its dedicated consumer-oriented storefront and collection variety. But we researched and compared features, prices, quality, and customer service resources to determine other honorable mentions.
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Love thrift stores but don't have the time or live near a good one? Love shopping but your wallet doesn't? Love the planet but don't know how to reduce your carbon footprint? If your answer to any of the above is, like me, a huge yes, then you'll probably love online thrift shopping most of all. There are several apps now that make it easier than ever, too.

Online thrift shopping has significantly grown in recent years, allowing both sellers and buyers to purge and add to their closets without making dents in their wallets, busy schedules, or in the environment -- given that the fashion industry is annually responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions. If you want to hop on this trend and stack your closet without racking up bills or hurting the planet -- here are the top online thrifting apps for clothing worth trying.

Curtsy

Best online thrifting app overall
View now at CurtsyView now at Apple App StoreView now at Google Play

Depop

Best online thrifting app for keeping up with trends
View now at DepopView now at Apple App StoreView now at Google Play

Poshmark

Best online thrifting app for a true thrift store feel
View now at PoshmarkView now at Apple App StoreView now at Google Play

ThreadUp

Best online thrifting app for discounts
View now at ThredupView now at AppleView now at Google Play Store

The RealReal

Best online thrifting app for luxury pieces
View now at Apple App StoreView now at Google Play

What is the best online thrifting app?

There's a reason Curtsy is our top pick: It is the epitome of where tech meets busy, everyday fashion lovers. 

If you'd like to quickly see how Curtsy compares to the others -- the chart below summarizes the apps detailed in this guide, making it easier for you to see all the platforms they're available on and their key features. 

Online thrifting app

Platforms

Features

Curtsy

Web / iOS / Android

  • Curtsy automatically establishes your personal algorithm to find clothes 
  • You can put in your sizing for dresses, tops, pants, and shoes
  • The price is in your hands given its "offer" system rather than just a "buy" option 

Depop

Web / iOS / Android

  • Plenty of trendy brand names for both new and vintage pieces
  • Users have curated a unique "Depop" culture almost as forward as its fashion
  • Not uncommon on Depop for sellers to want to conduct an unofficial "trade"

Poshmark

Web / iOS / Android

  • Pioneer in the second-hand e-fashion industry
  • Similar to a true thrift store
  • Find "luxury" or vintage items for which Poshmark has a verification process

ThreadUp

Web / iOS / Android

  • Provides users a clean-out-kit upon request
  • Offers you a discount and discount code to use upon signing up
  • Has a "Bingo" rewards system game for more points and credits as you shop

The RealReal

Web / iOS / Android

  • The most luxurious thrift store
  • Accepts more than clothes (and bags, jewelry, furniture, and art)
  • 12 physical stores, so you can "hold" an item online and go check it out in person

Which online thrifting app is right for you?

You can't go wrong with any of the above online thrifting apps, but each one has a unique angle and purpose. Say you want luxury pieces or an app with a rewards system. Then that might affect your decision. The chart below summarizes the online thrifting apps in this guide, making it easier to decide which is best for you.

Choose this online thrifting app…

If you want…

Curtsy

The best online thrifting app overall – an app that is easy to navigate and intentionally categorized

Depop

An online thrifting app for keeping up with trends

Poshmark

An online thrifting app for a true thrift store feel

ThreadUp

An online thrifting app for discounts and a rewards system

The RealReal

An online thrifting app for luxury pieces

How did we choose these online thrifting apps?

I'll be candid, I tend to get overwhelmed by physical thrift stores. I selected Curtsy, Depop, ThredUp, Poshmark, and TheRealReal, however, because they have that "treasure hunting" aspect without overwhelming you with content. As an avid online shopper myself, a good friend put me onto Curtsy after I mentioned how my habit -- while good for my sanity -- was not so great for my savings account. 

Once I saw how much better Curtsy was for not only my wallet but for finding unique pieces, I also started shopping on TheRealReal to find a quality winter coat and have since also gotten my mom hooked on the site. 

While I haven't personally bought anything from ThredUp, Poshmark, or Depop, I consulted my friends who have bought, swapped, and sold via those apps and asked for their opinions. I'll shamelessly say that I may have scrolled through the apps myself -- strictly for research purposes of course -- to see if the filters, finding, and communication features matched my friends' feedback. 

Bottom line, these apps are so user-friendly, closet friendly, budget-friendly, and environmentally friendly that I couldn't resist sharing how tech has altered and changed the fast-fashion industry (hopefully) for the better.

What is online thrifting?

Online thrifting is a way to second-hand shop and sell items-- usually clothing and fashion items. Like thrift shopping in person, you may not find your exact size in something you like, but often prices are majorly discounted. Since the fashion industry is responsible for a lot of waste, both physical and monetary, thrifting (especially online) is a good way to save the planet, your wallet, and your time. 

Do I have to have a membership to online thrift?

Technically, yes, but not one that you pay for. You do have to sign up using your email or sometimes your phone number, but just to keep track of your orders and sales. 

Can I make money by online thrifting?

Yes. Online thrifting not only allows you to save money but make money. Many apps give you a commission, a cash-out option, or a credit system within the app that may appeal if you are also a frequent buyer. 

What is fast fashion?

Fast fashion is the coined term for fashion brands that are affordable, but keep up with ever-changing trends. For example, H&M or Shein. 

Why is thrifting good for the planet?

Considered "sustainable" fashion, buying and selling second-hand increases the lifecycle of a garment. Because the fast fashion industry produces mass quantities at affordable prices and trends are constantly evolving, clothes are always in demand. To make these clothes, package them, and then deliver them to either stores or your front doorstep takes a toll. The second largest industrial polluter, the fast fashion industry produces 10% of global pollution. Because of fast trends, the lifecycle of the average garment is short-- usually ending up in a landfill-- and thus a reason for the 1.2 billion tons of carbon emissions the industry is responsible for each year. Now that technology has made it so easy for us to buy and sell (quality) second-hand items, thrift shopping gives us an opportunity to change those numbers. 

Are there alternative online thrifting apps worth considering?

Yes, of course. There is Vinted, for instance. It lets you list, sell, and buy pre-owned pieces. You can check out eBay too for lightly used clothing. It's been around for a while, but is still a good resource for second-hand items.

