The world has gone digital, and we officially find ourselves in the Age of the App. With mobile apps so prevalent, it makes sense that they would change the way we make payments, too.
The days of mailing cashier's checks and money orders are long past, thanks to the development of several key payment apps that simplify the payment process and make receiving money a breeze. But which one is the best to handle your money?
When it comes to your finances, these are the best payment apps to help you make and receive payments.
PayPal has been a popular pick for many years, and it remains the best payment app today. Over 400 million users today use the service with easy QR codes to both pay and receive payments. If you have trouble paying your bill in full, there is the option to buy and now then pay over four interest-free payments. Simply choose the Pay in 4 option at checkout to proceed. Another unique option is the ability to pay with cryptocurrency. Instead of needing a crypto credit card, you can use PayPal as a taxable transaction at millions of stores, giving you one more option. PayPal is free to use, although there is an additional fee when you need currency conversion. Available via mobile app, PayPal also offers online access. Plus, when you sign up, there is a $5 reward when you spend $10 or more.
With Cash App, it is free to both send and receive money, saving you tons of money in transfer fees. Simply create a $cashtag and use it to make payments anywhere. The Cash Card bears the Visa® logo and enables you to make both in-person and online purchases using your Cash App balance. It is compatible with both Apple Pay and Google Pay for easier use. Getting cash is also simple. When you deposit $300 each month, you get three free ATM withdrawals per month. One of the best parts about Cash App is that you can receive your paycheck up to two days earlier when you open an account. You can also buy bitcoin starting at just $1 in a format that is user-friendly to both novice and experienced investors. There are built-in security measures to help keep your information private, such as verification locks and data encryption.
Stripe boasts some pretty impressive stats - 90% of American adults have purchases from a business that uses Stripe. It is easy to see why - it is available in more than 35 countries and supports over 135 currencies. It is also used by millions of companies, both small and large, including Instacart, Google, Shopify, and Amazon. The app is used not only for sending payments but also receiving them. There are also integrations for several systems, including Shopify, NetSuite, and WooCommerce. You can embed your own custom checkout using JavaScript with a custom UI toolkit for complete personalization. With extreme care built into its systems, customers can enjoy over 99.99% uptime with additional compliance procedures.
Venmo is popular for sending money between family and friends, thanks to its over 83 million users. Whether it is paying for the family groceries or splitting the rent with a friend, Venmo is super popular for sending and receiving money among acquaintances. You can also invest in crypto directly through the app since it supports multiple types of cryptocurrency. For businesses, there is the ability to create a profile so you can receive greater exposure to both existing and new clientele. You also have the option to get a Venmo Credit Card with up to 3% back and a personalized QR code to make receiving and sending payments easy. Rewards categories change on a rotating basis.
Zelle is an easy way to send money using your bank account. You must use a U.S. bank account, thereby excluding an international clientele. However, for U.S. accounts, Zelle is one of the best payment apps for bank transfers. You simply set up your account using your email address or phone number, then link your bank account. There are no restrictions on the exact bank you have to use as long as you use a U.S. account. The Zelle app is available via the Zelle app, or you can send transfers directly through most banking apps. It is compatible with more than 1,000 bank apps. All you need is the email address or the phone number of the recipient, and then you enter the amount you want to send. It could not be simpler.
PayPal is my go-to payment app. It's a popular choice with millions of users and can be used to send money to friends and family or to transact with businesses large and small.
Payment app
Platform
Fee for sending money
Foreign transactions
PayPal
Android, iOS
Fee applies for currency conversion
Yes
Cash App
Android, iOS
Free
Yes
Stripe
Android, iOS
2.9% + 30¢ per successful charge
Yes
Venmo
Android, iOS
3%
No
Zelle
Android, iOS
Free
No
It can be confusing to pick the best payment app, so here are our expert recommendations to help you find the best payment app for you.
Choose this payment app...
If you want...
Cash App
A straightforward app without complications
Paypal
A versatile app that offers flexibility with your payments
Stripe
A payment app worthy of your business' needs
Venmo
To send money to family and friends
Zelle
To use your bank account to make payments
When choosing the best payment app, it is critical that each app meets certain criteria. These are some of the factors we consider while searching for the best payment apps.
Payment apps are a simple way to send and receive money using your mobile device. They are generally used by several types of customers, including individuals, contractors, and business owners. You can typically store your credit card or banking information within the app, so it just takes the touch of a button to send money across the country or even the world.
Many of the best payment apps incorporate additional security features to keep your most personal details safe from prying eyes. Apps use security measures like Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), digital certificates, and fraud protection against unauthorized transactions.
While searching for the best payment app, we found several options that may be worthy of your needs, whether they are personal or professional.
