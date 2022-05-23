The world is a beautiful place, and perhaps no one knows that better than the international traveler. Whether it is a vacation or your nomadic lifestyle, it can be a huge opportunity to travel the globe and discover everything the world has to offer.

If you catch the travel bug, it is important that you have the funds to keep up, which is where international credit cards come in. You need the right credit card to support those trips because foreign transaction fees and higher APRs can put a serious dent in your wallet and a damper on your trip.

There are lots of options for international credit cards, but many are not legitimate or offer sparse rewards that are hardly worth the trouble. We regularly survey of the best credit cards for international travel based on a series of discriminating factors to bring you the right international credit cards. This is what we found.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Best international travel credit card overall

Intro Bonus: Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
APR: 16.24% - 23.24% Variable
Recommended Credit: Excellent/Good
Reward Rates: 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel purchases
Annual Fee: $95

3x on dining.

2x on all other travel purchases, plus more. Introductory offer: Earn 80,000 points or $1,000 in Chase Ultimate Rewards after $4,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening. Rewards: 5x points on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards



$50 Annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit



3x points on dining, takeout and delivery from restaurants



2x on other travel purchases The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card anticipates all of your travel needs and delivers. Earn a generous 80,000 points when you spend $4,000 within the first three months. If you choose to redeem them through Chase Ultimate Rewards, it is worth $1,000 in travel dollars. You can also earn 5x points when you choose Chase Ultimate Rewards for your booking; otherwise, you receive 2x points. For those hotel stays, you are awarded with up to $50 annually in statement credits for every account anniversary. There are dining rewards, too, with 3x points regardless of whether you deliver, get takeout, or dine in a restaurant. You also get 3x points on online grocery purchases, except certain retailers are exempt, including Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs. When you get home, you can relax with a streaming service that gives you 3x points. All other purchases you make with your card will deliver one point per dollar. Pros: No foreign transaction fee

Generous intro offer

Several bonus perks Cons: Lounge access requires membership

Annual fee applies

American Express Gold Card Best international travel credit card for dining

Intro Bonus: Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
APR: 14.99% - 22.99% Variable
Recommended Credit: Excellent/Good
Reward Rates: Get 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 select categories where your business spent the most each month. 1X is earned for other purchases.
Annual Fee: $295

1X is earned for other purchases. ** Rewards: Introductory offer: 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after $4,000 within first six months

4x global dining, including U.S. delivery and takeout

4x U.S. grocery stores, up to $25,000 per year

3x flights

1x other eligible purchases The American Express Gold Card is an attractive card, available In your choice of the traditional gold color or a pretty rose gold. It is a great card for people who like to dine, but its rewards are pretty slim after that. You will receive 3x points on flights to get you to your destination. From there, it is 4x points on global dining, although delivery and takeout are limited to the U.S. You also are limited to domestic purchases with your groceries, with 4x the points at U.S. grocery stores, up to $25,000 per year. All other purchases earn you 1x points. Amex gives extra rewards, too, like a $120 dining credit in Uber Cash each year and a $100 experience credit when you book The Hotel Collection for two nights or more. Pros: Generous dining rewards

Several travel perks

Points on flights Cons: No foreign transaction fee

Bank of America Travel Rewards Best international travel credit card for no annual fee

Intro Bonus: 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
APR: 14.24% - 24.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Recommended Credit: Excellent/Good
Reward Rates: Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire
Annual Fee: $0
Intro Purchase APR: 0% for 15 billing cycles

Unlimited 1.5x points per $1

Up to 2.6x points per $1 for Preferred Rewards members The Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card saves you a ton of money on annual fees, especially when you consider that American Express charges nearly $700 every year. You can earn unlimited 1.5 points per dollar spent without any expiration date to steal your rewards away. That also means no restrictions on how you spend your money because Bank of America lets you earn points on all types of purchases. That means your flights, hotel, meals, and even your baggage fees can all earn you points that you can use to redeem for credits. In addition to the annual fee, there also are no foreign transaction fees. Bank of America will even kick things off with 0% intro APR for the first 15 billing cycles. After that, you revert to a competitive variable APR. You will also receive 25,000 bonus points when you spend just $1,000 within 90 days - a reasonable amount for modest spenders. Those part of the Preferred Rewards program can even earn up to 75% more on purchases, making for a generous bonus that can quickly add up. Pros: No annual or transaction fee

Extended intro APR

Lower starting APR Cons: No lounge access

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card Best international travel credit card for bad credit

APR: 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable)
Recommended Credit: Average, Fair, Limited
Reward Rates: Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Annual Fee: $0

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day Rewards: 1.5 cashback on all purchases The Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card is a different type of credit card than most unsecured credit cards. Because the Quicksilver Rewards credit card is a secured deposit, you simply pay a minimum of $200 upfront and then you receive a line of credit in that amount. As you make payments, your credit score improves, and Capital One will monitor that for you with automatic credit lines. On top of that, you can earn 1.5% cashback on all purchases. There is no annual or transaction fee, but the APR is quite high, given that it is a card meant for those with poor credit. To get started, you can complete the pre-approval period without impacting your credit to see if the Quicksilver Secured Rewards card is right for you. Pros: Accepts bad credit

No expiration for rewards

Helps with credit-building Cons: Deposit required

No bonus offer

The Platinum Card from American Express Best international travel credit card for lounge access

Intro Bonus: Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
Recommended Credit: Excellent/Good
Reward Rates: Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
Annual Fee: $695

Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel. Rewards: $200 hotel statement credits



$240 digital entertainment credit



$155 Walmart+ Credit



$200 Uber Cash



$200 Airline Fee Credit



$300 Equinox Credit



$100 Shop Saks Credit



$189 with CLEAR®



100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after $6,000 within first six months The Platinum Card from American Express comes with no shortage of perks. Amex is known for its airport lounge access, offering access to its American Express Global Lounge Collection. That means you can relax at any one of the 1,400 airport lounges available in 140 countries and 650 cities. American Express will also give you a $200 airline fee credit and $189 toward CLEAR airport security. However, there are a ton of other benefits that you receive with this card. There is a $200 hotel credit through American Express Travel and $200 in Uber Cash, plus $20 each month toward your digital entertainment, whether it is Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock. You also receive a $155 credit for Walmart+, $300 toward your Equinox membership, and $100 toward your shopping adventures at Saks Fifth Avenue. It is a generous addition to an already handsome offer for your future travel. Pros: Generous intro offer

Lounge access

Bonus credits Cons: Steep annual fee

What is the best international travel credit card? With competitive rates, attractive rewards, and few fees, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card is our top pick for the best credit card for international travel. International travel credit card APR Annual fee Recommended Credit Score Lounge access Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card 16.74% to 23.74% $95 Good, Excellent Requires additional membership; $99 American Express® Gold Card 16.74% to 23.74% $250 Good, Excellent ✘ Bank of America Travel Rewards 14.24% to 24.24% $0 Good, Excellent ✘ Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card 26.99% $0 Bad, Fair, Good, Excellent ✔ The Platinum Card® from American Express 16.74% to 23.74% $695 Good, Excellent ✔

Which is the right international travel credit card for you? It can feel overwhelming when trying to select a new credit card because there is no shortage of options out there. To help you find the right international travel credit card, these are our expert suggestions. Choose this international travel credit card... If you... Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Want a card with varied rewards American Express® Gold Card Want savings on those international meals Bank of America Travel Rewards Don't want to waste those travel dollars on an annual fee Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card Want to travel but have poor credit The Platinum Card® from American Express Don't want to worry about access to international travel lounges

How did we choose these credit cards for international travel? In searching for the best credit cards for international travel, we consider several factors that can help you make the right decision for your finances. APR : The amount of interest you pay is important to review because it can seriously put a damper on your international travel if you have a high APR that you cannot reasonably afford.

: The amount of interest you pay is important to review because it can seriously put a damper on your international travel if you have a high APR that you cannot reasonably afford. Fees : Every credit card has some sort of fee, and it is important to budget for these expenses, as well. Some cards have no annual fee, while others, like American Express, may charge several hundred dollars. There also may be a foreign transaction fee that can apply when using your card during your international travels.



: Every credit card has some sort of fee, and it is important to budget for these expenses, as well. Some cards have no annual fee, while others, like American Express, may charge several hundred dollars. There also may be a foreign transaction fee that can apply when using your card during your international travels. Perks: The best credit card for international travel is one that comes with plenty of extra perks, in addition to an attractive APR. From airport lounge access to dining and travel perks, each card features different benefits that make your travel that much easier. When shopping for international credit cards, these factors can help you find the right card for you.

What is an international credit card? An international credit card is one that is accepted worldwide. It is often equipped with special features and has embedded chip technology with an exclusive pin that will work wherever you use your card, even if it is outside of the country.

What is a foreign transaction fee? A foreign transaction fee is one that is often assessed on international purchases. However, many of the best credit cards for international travel skip the international fee by waiving the foreign transaction fee.