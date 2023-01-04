'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There are a lot of hazards in your home or office that can hurt or even destroy your computer. Whether it is an errant cup of coffee or a fall off your desk, your computer is at risk of damage or even destruction if you do not properly protect it.
Instead, get some peace of mind from these best PC cases of 2023.
Tech Specs: Cooling method: Air | Size: Mid tower | Dimensions: 9.45" x 20.12" x 20"
If you are looking for a mid-tower PC case, the Phanteks Eclipse P500A PC Case is our best overall PC case. Its sleek black design is made of a combination of metal and tempered glass. It uses air to keep cool with a front panel designed of ultra-fine mesh and encased within a glass panel. Connectivity is not a problem with a number of compatible computers, and with ATX motherboard compatibility, it is a popular and wise choice for the best PC case.
Tech Specs: Cooling method: Air | Size: Mid tower | Dimensions: 9.45" x 20.12" x 20"
The Fractal Design Define 7 is our pick when you are looking for the quietest PC case, thanks to its industrial high-density sound damping. ATX motherboard compatibility is built into a mid-tower PC case that includes five USB ports for easy connectivity. Made of aluminum, it has cooling by air to easily and quickly keep your PC cool while you work or play.
Tech Specs: Cooling method: Water, air | Size: Mid tower | Dimensions: 8.1" x 16.3" x 19.1"
The Lian Li Lancool 205 Mesh may not be the cheapest on our list but it does deliver a big bang for your buck. Instead of simply using air to cool your computer, there is the addition of water to keep things on-temperature. Made of tempered glass, there are just two USB 3.0 ports, but you will also find seven different expansion slots for easier use, plus magnetic dust filters to keep things well-ventilated and dust-free.
Tech Specs: Cooling method: Water, air | Size: Mini | Dimensions: 14.65" x 8.27" x 13.74"
The NZXT H210i PC case is another case that uses air and water to cool, but this one is designed for those mini PCs. There are three mini fan channels for added reassurance, plus a microprocessor made faster in this model. It is made of a combination of steel and tempered glass with a single USB-C port and two expansion slots.
Tech Specs: Cooling method: Water | Size: Full tower | Dimensions: 19" x 16.7" x 29.6"
The Thermaltake Tower 900 wins our pick for the best PC cooling case, offering a full-tower build designed to match those larger PCs. It is intended for advanced gaming systems but allows for a modular design you can use to build your PC case the way you want it. Made of tempered glass, its motherboard capability includes Extended ATX, plus eight different expansion slots with four USB 3.0 ports.
The Phanteks Eclipse P500A offers fantastic value at a reasonable price for popular mid-tower PCs. To see how it stacks up against the others on our list, this is an overview of the best PC cases.
Best PC case
Starting cost
Type
Dimensions
Phanteks Eclipse P500A
$129.99
Mid tower
9.45" x 20.12" x 20"
Fractal Design Define 7
$179.99
Mid tower
9.45" x 21.54" x 18.7"
Lian Li Lancool 205 Mesh
$195.00
Mid tower
8.1" x 16.3" x 19.1"
NZXT H210i
$48.49
Mini tower
14.65" x 8.27" x 13.74"
Thermaltake Tower 900
$264.99
Full tower
19" x 16.7" x 29.6"
If you are not sure which PC case is the right one for your needs, check out our expert suggestions.
Choose this best PC case...
If you want..
Phanteks Eclipse P500A
Performance with great value
Fractal Design Define 7
To see your PC case and not hear it
Lian Li Lancool 205 Mesh
A competitively-priced PC case with fantastic value
NZXT H210i
A smaller-sized PC case
Thermaltake Tower 900
Liquid cooling for your PC case
We consider a series of factors in our search, including these.
Size: As seen here, it is critical that you find the right PC case size for your computer. On our list, we offer the best PC cases for mini, mid, and full tower sizes.
Cooling: Cooling is a key feature in a PC case, so be sure to consider which type of cooler you prefer, whether it is water or air.
Connectivity: Not only do you want a PC case that keeps your computer cool, but it is also important to find a PC case with the right kind of ports for your devices.
Budget: Cost is always a factor we keep at the forefront when searching for the best PC cases.
You can determine what kind of computer case you need by assessing the size of your motherboard. Also, be sure to consider what space will be required for your PC case and whether you have room for its footprint.
If you want to keep your computer's components safe, a PC case is essential. And by using water or air cooling, it can also keep your computer protected from overheating.
The cost of a PC case can vary significantly, with the best PC cases costing between $49 to nearly $200, depending on the model you choose.
In our search for the best PC cases, we also found these options that may be worth a second look.
