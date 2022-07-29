There are many attractive laptops now available for creative users, but often only a desktop computer can provide the compute power, screen size, and expandability required for high-end graphics, design, and video work.
In recent years, the elegant, all-in-one (AIO) designs of Apple's iMac have proved popular with many creative users and -- as is so often the case -- have inspired many similar designs from manufacturers of Windows PCs. Many of these designs are imitations bordering on the slavish, but some PC manufacturers have come up with interesting angles of their own, with features such as the adjustable, touch-sensitive display of Microsoft's Surface Studio, which can be lowered right down onto the desktop and used like a traditional drawing board for design and illustration work. Meanwhile, HP has outgunned the 27-inch iMac with imposing 32-inch and curved 34-inch AIOs.
The weakness with all-in-one designs such as these is, of course, their limited scope for expansion. It took Apple several years to revamp its ill-fated 'trashcan' Mac Pro, before finally launching a new Mac Pro at the end of 2019, but workstation-class tower systems are the bread-and-butter business of many PC manufacturers, so there's no shortage of powerful, expandable desktop systems available for Windows users.
Following the recent launch of the M1-based iMac, creators now have a wide choice of desktop platforms and form factors: Intel Mac (Mini, iMac, Mac Pro), M1 Mac (Mini, iMac), and Intel/Windows (mini-desktop, small form factor, AIO, tower). Here's a selection of ZDNet's top picks.
Processor - M1 Ultra; Memory 64GB; Storage 1TB SSD; Ports - 6x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 2x USB-A (3.1), 1x 10Gb Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone socket, 1x SDXC card slot; Dimensions - 95x197x197mm, 3.6kg
Apple's 27-inch iMac has long been a fixture on the desks of many designers and other creative users, but Apple surprised everyone in March when it discontinued the 27-inch model and replaced it with the new Mac Studio desktop system (the rumour mill was expecting a laptop).
Rather than the all-in-one design of the iMac, the Mac Studio is more like the 'headless' Mac Mini, sporting a compact, low-profile design that is sold without a monitor, keyboard or mouse. But, rather than the entry-level M1 processor used in the current Mac Mini, the somewhat larger Mac Studio steps up a gear, offering power-hungry creative users the choice of top-of-the-range M1 Max or M1 Ultra processors.
Prices start at $1999.00 for a model with the M1 Max, which includes 10 processor cores, 24 GPU cores, and 16-core Neural Engine, along with 32GB memory and 512GB solid-state storage. The M1 Max provides impressive performance for 2D and 3D graphics, and for high-end video-editing work you can step up to the M1 Ultra - which is, quite literally, two M1 Max chips bolted together. This provides 20 CPU cores, 48 GPU cores and 32-core Neural Engine, and Apple claims that it can handle 18 streams of 8K video simultaneously. That sort of performance certainly outstrips the older iMac that it replaces, making the Mac Studio a good upgrade for many Mac users - albeit an expensive one, as you'll need to budget for an additional monitor too. The Mac Studio also lacks the internal expansion slots of the Intel-based Mac Pro - which remains on sale for now, although an M1-based replacement for that is also rumoured to be imminent.
Processor - Apple M1 Silicon; GPU - 8-Core integrated; 8GB memory, 256GB solid-state drive; Ports - 1x Ethernet, 1x HDMI, 2x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4; Dimensions - 7.7 square inches
The Mac Mini has always been Apple's 'low-cost' Mac for home users, but the late-2020 release of a new Mac Mini based on Apple's M1 SoC gives the compact desktop system a considerable graphics boost that might attract the attention of space-limited creative users working from home.
Apple claims that the 8-core integrated GPU of the M1 processor provides a six-fold increase in graphics performance when compared to previous Mac Mini models, and our tests revealed very respectable performance for such a modestly priced system. And, unusually for Apple, the M1 Mac Mini even came with a price cut, now starting at $699 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage.
Developers do need to update their software and apps in order to take full advantage of the M1's performance, but with Microsoft and Adobe already providing native versions of Office and Photoshop respectively, that process is well under way. It's just a shame that Apple continues to charge such high prices for its RAM and storage upgrades.
If you like macOS and the Mac Mini form factor, but aren't convinced by the M1 platform, an alternative solution is to pair the Intel Mac Mini, which starts at $1,099 with an 8th-generation Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, and boost its integrated graphics performance with a powerful graphics card in a Thunderbolt 3-connected external GPU enclosure.
Processor - Intel Core i90-10940X4; GPU - Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti; 64GB memory, 2TB solid-state drive; Ports - 1x headphone, 7x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 1x mic, 1x line in, 1x line out, 1x speaker, 1x subwoofer, 2x Ethernet; Dimensions - 200x173x380mm, 7.38KG
Corsair is best known for its range of gaming PCs and accessories, but buried in the depths of its website is this solitary workstation system, the One Pro i200.
Rather than the bright, fluorescent lights that festoon Corsair's gaming PCs, the i200 is housed in a mini-tower chassis with a more sombre grey finish. But while the design isn't particularly imposing, the single configuration that's currently available has a 14-core Core i9-10940X processor running at 3.3GHz (4.4GHz with TurboBoost), 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card with 11GB of dedicated video RAM. This costs $4,499.99 or £4,699.99 (inc. VAT). In the US, you can click a 'configure' button and select a slightly cheaper ($4,199) variant with a 12-core Core i9-9920X CPU and more storage (1TB SSD + 2TB HDD).
The Corsair One Pro i200 is also extremely well connected, with three DisplayPort interfaces and one HDMI port providing support for multiple 4K displays. The audio subsystem is impressive too, with analogue and optical outputs capable of supporting a 7.1 speaker system. This means that the One Pro i200 will be well suited to audio recording and editing, as well as the graphics and video work that's the focus for most of its 'creator PC' rivals. There's little scope for further expansion, though, other than upgrading the internal storage.
Processor - Intel Xeon Bronze 3204; GPU - AMD Radeon Pro WX 3200; 16GB memory, 256GB solid-state drive; Ports - 2x USB-C, 8x USB-A, 2x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x SD card slot, 1x headphone, 1 microphone, 1 line-out, 2x PS/2, 1x Serial; Dimensions - 433x218x566mm, 20.4Kg
As well as its attractive OptiPlex all-in-one systems, Dell also makes a range of workstations with more conventional designs. The recently updated Precision 7920 sits right at the top of the range, is available in either tower or rack configurations, and is aimed at virtual reality, 3D graphics and AI applications.
Customers in the US get five pre-built tower configurations (with some recent price cuts), starting at $2,219 for an entry-level 1.9GHz Xeon Bronze 3204-based system with 16GB of RAM, a 500GB 7,200rpm hard disk and an AMD Radeon Pro WX 2100 graphics card with 2GB of dedicated video RAM. The top-end pre-built system in the US runs Ubuntu Linux on dual 3GHz Xeon Gold 5217 processors, with 192GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and an Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated video RAM. This 'science'-oriented variant is considerably more expensive -- $13,809 to be exact.
Dell's UK website lists one primary Precision 7920 configuration, which costs £2,602.82 (ex. VAT; £3,123.38 inc. VAT). This has a six-core 1.9GHz Xeon Bronze 3204 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 500GB 7,200rpm hard drive, and an AMD Radeon Pro WX 2100 graphics card. The dual-Xeon 'science' model costs £9,186.02 (ex. VAT; £11,023.22 inc. VAT) in the UK.
These configurations are just the starting point, though: in both the US and the UK, Dell provides dozens of build-your-own options for customising the Precision 7920. Max these out, and you can easily end up in six-figure territory.
Processor - Intel i7-11700 (2.5GHz - 4.9GHz); GPU - nVidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB VRAM); 16GB memory, 1TB solid-stare drive; Integrated display - 34-inch (5120x2160); Ports - 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C, 6x USB-A, 1x HDMI, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x SD card slot, 1x audio in/out; Dimensions - 818x223x368mm, 11Kg
We really liked the 32-inch Envy all-in-one system that we reviewed last year, which was a worthy rival for Apple's now-discontinued 27-inch iMac. That 32-inch version of the Envy has also been discontinued - but only so that HP can replace it with this new 34-inch model instead.
The Envy 34 has an attractive 5K display, with 5120x2160 resolution (163.4dpi) resolution, and 21:9 aspect ratio that provides plenty of room to juggle multiple apps and windows on screen. It also supports 98% of the DCI-P3 colour standard, making it suitable for a wide range of graphics and design tasks, including high-end video editing. HP pays good attention to detail too, with features such as a magnetic webcam that can be adjusted to different heights and angles for video calls. And, in addition to the ports and connectors located on the back panel, there's a separate USB hub built into the stand that lets you quickly plug in a few devices without needing to reach behind the screen. The Envy 34 is more upgradeable than the iMac too, with a service door located on the back panel that provides quick access to the memory slots and drive bays.
HP's website is a little confusing though. In some places it lists the Envy 34 as 'coming soon', although we did find a single configuration that is now in stock and ready to order. This costs $2199.99 with Windows 11 Home running on an 8-core i7 processor, nVidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB memory and 1TB solid-state storage. And, if you dig a little deeper, you'll find a number of upgrade options that will be available from mid-May, including Windows 11 Pro, an i9 processor, and RTX 3080 graphics.
My pick for the best desktop for graphic design is the Apple Mac Studio. It's powered by Apple's new M1 Max or M1 Ultra CPU with integrated graphics processing, machine learning for more efficient power usage and performance, and blazing fast speed. You can configure the Studio with up to 128GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD storage for all the memory and storage space you'll need for 3D modeling and animating, 2D animation, digital art, and video or photo editing.
Desktop for graphic design
Price
CPU
Storage
Apple Mac Studio
$2000
M1 Max
1TB SSD
Apple Mac Mini
$699
M1
256GB SSD
Corsaire One Pro i200
$4500
Intel Core i9-10940X
2TB SSD
Dell Precision 7920 Tower
$2699
Xeon Bronze 3204
356GB SSD
HP Envy 34 AIO
$2110
Intel Core i7-11700
1TB SSD
All-in-one PCs like the Apple iMac are often criticized for their lack of upgradeability and expansion slots, but they can be an ideal solution for many users who simply need a fast PC with a large, high-resolution display. The inclusion of a built-in display also represents good value for users on a limited budget. That one-size-fits-all approach doesn't suit everyone, though, especially in fields such as video-editing and sound recording. These tasks often benefit from modular PC designs that may be larger and less elegant, but which provide greater freedom to customise the PC with specialized hardware upgrades.
Choose this desktop for graphic design...
If you need...
Apple Mac Studio
A powerful, well-rounded desktop for graphic design
Apple Mac Mini
An affordable, compact option for beginner and student graphic designers
Corsair One Pro i200
A compact tower for smaller spaces that doesn't skimp on powerful components
Dell Precision 7920 Tower
A Linux-based desktop for graphic designers that don't work in Windows
HP Envy 34
An all-in-one desktop for graphic design in smaller workspaces
Most manufacturers now provide a number of desktop PC systems that are designed specifically for creative users - what Intel sometimes refers to as 'Creator PCs'. A key feature of these PC systems is that - instead of relying on integrated graphics - they provide a separate, discrete graphics processor (GPU) to handle 3D graphics, animation and video (Apple's M1 processors are an exception, as their 'system on a chip' design integrates multiple CPU and GPU cores into a single piece of silicon).
However, there are two distinctly different approaches to these PC systems. Apple started the trend for slimline all-in-one designs with the 27-inch iMac - although, ironically, the iMac was discontinued recently - and rivals such as Dell and HP have since followed suit with impressive all-in-one designs that are well suited for creative work. At the same time, though, more traditional 'modular' PC designs with a separate PC and display remain popular. That's especially the case for high-end workstations that may require additional expansion slots that allow users to upgrade and customise the PC to suit their specific needs.
Graphic design and gaming have a lot of similar requirements when it comes to system memory, CPU performance, and graphics processing power. And just like gaming, choosing a computer with 8GB of RAM should be plenty of memory for less demanding programs like Lightroom or Photoshop. But if you plan on working with 3D models and animation, you'll want more RAM to properly render images and scenes. Desktops geared towards graphic design can be configured with up to 128GB of RAM, which is definitely overkill for most people, but if you're working on a full-length movie or game, or just want to render final images very quickly, you'll need the bandwidth.
A compact, all-in-one PC with a built-in display might seem like an elegant solution for many users, but if you prefer to work with a multi-display set-up then a modular PC might be a better solution. This will allow you to choose a graphics card that provides the performance you need, along with support for multiple external displays. And, of course, it gives you the freedom to choose more specialized displays that are suitable for particular industries, ranging from 4K to 8K resolution, or with specialized features such as DCI-P3 for video-editing work.
They can be! Since gaming desktops tend to have powerful processors and graphics cards as well as lots of RAM and storage drive space, they're almost perfectly suited for graphic design applications like 3D modelling, animation, digital art, and photo or video editing. However, all that power comes at a price, so if you're looking to stick to a budget, you may want to steer clear of gaming PCs as they tend to run on the much more expensive side.
