The top Samsung Galaxy S24 phone cases you can buy
Good news for Android users: New Samsung Galaxy S24 phones are coming your way. On Wednesday, Samsung unveiled three new phones at its Unpacked event in San Jose: the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The latest line of Galaxy phones include new AI features, like the ability to circle an image (like a shirt on a friend's Instagram photo) to search for it with Google, generative edits to move, expand, or resize images, live translate for real-time voice call interpretation, transcriptions for voice memos and notes, and a chat assist feature for writing emails or texts in different tones.
The phones are available for preorder now, and officially go on sale on Jan. 31. As you wait for your shiny new Galaxy S24 to arrive, remember that you'll want to put a case on that $1,000 investment.
I've rounded up the best Galaxy S24 phone cases you can buy or preorder right now. My pick for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 phone case overall is the Casetify Impact Ring Stand Case, thanks to its lifted camera ring that both prevents scratches and serves as a phone stand. I've tested a Casetify iPhone case and can attest that the phone cases offer incomparable protection, MagSafe compatibility, and plenty of colors and customization. From a reflective mirror case to grippy cases that stay in your hand, I've selected cases that are as sleek and stylish as they are protective and durable.
The best Samsung Galaxy S24 phone cases
- Ring stand props up phone
- High drop protection
- Expensive
Casetify Impact Ring Stand Case specs: Color: Clear | Drop protection? Yes, up to 6.6 ft | Wireless charging/MagSafe compatible? Wireless charging compatible
Casetify's Impact Ring Stand offers a clear case with a lifted camera ring built in to prevent scratches. Not only is it protective; it also functions as a kickstand to prop your phone up while watching videos, typing a text, or scrolling social media. The drop protection on this case is 6.6 feet, with a 3X military grade standard rating.
For $80, the phone case isn't cheap, but it offers military-grade protection and handy convenience in the form of the ring stand.
- Grippy
- Doubles as a stand and a grip
- Not drop protective
- Not compatible with wireless charging
Samsung Standing Grip Case features: Color: Comes in dark violet, taupe, and light blue | Drop protection? N/A | Wireless charging compatibility? No
This Samsung phone case takes the best of Casetify's Impact Ring Stand Case and Dbrand's Grip Case and merges them together. Slide the strap of the grip case out so it functions as a phone stand or an extra holder for your hand. The cases come in three colors: a dark violet, a taupe, and a light blue. Plus, Samsung says this case is smooth to the touch.
- High drop protection
- Wireless charging compatibility
- Affordable
- Only comes in black
Incipio Duo Case features: Color: Black | Drop protection? Yes, up to 12 feet | Wireless charging compatibility? Yes
If you're looking to spend under $40 for a high-quality case, look no further than Incipio's Duo case, which retails for $35 and offers the highest drop protection on this list. What you lack in color customization (the case only comes in black) you make up for in impressive drop protection and a justifiable price.
The Duo is a two-piece case that's on the slimmer side for easy pocketability, and it's made with recycled materials for an easy-resting conscience.
- Variety of phone case styles
- Super grippy
- The grippy material might not be pocketable
Dbrand Grip Case features: Comes in 35 different styles | Drop protection: Yes, military-grade impact resistance | Wireless charging compatible? NA
Dbrand calls this phone case "the world's grippiest phone case." While I haven't tested it out for myself, Dbrand includes thousands of microscopic ridges within the case and grip strips on each side for additional graspability.
On the odd occasion that the phone falls out of your hand, the grip case is built with military-grade impact resistance, so you can count on an additional layer of protection if and when you get clumsy. The cases come in 35 creative styles to match your customization desires, blending that high-level protection with personalized style.
- Functional and aesthetically enjoyable
- Nearly 5 feet of drop protection
- Mirror material could scratch or easily show scuffs, dirt, or grease
Casetify Mirror Case specs: Color: Clear | Material: | Drop protection? Yes, up to 4.9 ft | Wireless charging/MagSafe compatible? Wireless charging compatible
iPhones tend to get all the fun and funky cases. But Androids deserve love, too. Casetify knows this, and created one of its most popular and viral iPhone cases (used by Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner, among other celebrities) for the new Galaxy S24 line. Celebrity popularity aside, the phone case offers nearly 5 feet of drop protection and is wireless charging compatible, so you can plop it on a Qi2 charger and power it seamlessly.
- Lightweight
- Slim
- MagSafe compatible
- Partially drop protective
Pitaka MagEZ Case 4 features: Color: Comes in sunset, moonrise, and black/gray | Drop protection? Partial drop protection | Wireless charging/MagSafe compatible? MagSafe compatible
Every aspect of Pitaka's MagEZ Case 4 offers up a thoughtful design choice through the manufacturer's proprietary design techniques. For example, the case is woven from processed aramid fibers, a material that's both strong and lightweight. It also uses Pitaka's SlimBoard technology to lighten the load of the MagSafe ring. The result is a case that is slim, lightweight, and protective.
The MagEZ Case 4 comes in three colors: a warm sunset, a cool moonrise, and black/gray. The case is only partially drop-protective, so if you tend to drop your phone regularly, you might want to consider other options.
What are the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases?
|Galaxy S24 Case
|Price
|Drop protection?
|Wireless charging?
|Casetify Impact Ring Stand Case
|$80
|Yes, up to 6.6 feet
|Yes
|Samsung Standing Grip Case
|$48
|No
|No
|Incipio Duo Case
|$35
|Yes, up to 12 feet
|Yes
|Dbrand Grip Case
|Starts at $45
|Yes, military-grade impact resistance
|NA
|Casetify Mirror Case
|$75
|Yes, up to 4.9 feet
|Yes
|Pitaka MagEZ Case 4
|Starts at $65
|Partial protection
|Yes
Which is the right Galaxy S24 phone case for you?
|Choose this Galaxy S24 case...
|If you want...
|Casetify Impact Ring Stand Case
|Great drop protection, wireless charging compatibility, and a handy ring around the camera that doubles as a stand.
|Samsung Standing Grip Case
|A combination of Casetify's Impact Ring Stand Case and Dbrand's Grip Case. You won't get drop protection or MagSafe compatibility, however.
|Incipio Duo Case
|A budget friendly case with the highest drop protection on this list and wireless charging.
|Dbrand Grip Case
|The grippiest case on this list with military-grade impact resistance. You won't drop these creatively styled cases but if you do you won't have to worry about scratches.
|Casetify Mirror Case
|A viral case with substantial drop protection and wireless charging.
|Pitaka MagEZ Case 4
|A thoughtfully designed case that is slim and lightweight with partial drop protection.
How did we choose these Samsung Galaxy S24 phone cases?
After researching available Galaxy S24 phone cases, we compiled a list of the best phone cases based on price, durability, and design.
- Price: A good phone case shouldn't break the bank. While you will have to spend some money for a phone case that fully protects your Galaxy S24, you shouldn't drop your whole paycheck on one.
- Durability: A well made case should keep your phone protected from the elements and any minor drops. It should have a few feet of drop protection -- extra credit if it has military-grade protection.
- Design: We considered customization variety, color, style, portability, and functionality in regards to design. The best phone cases offer wireless charging or MagSafe compatibility to easily attach to a MagSafe charger for cordless power. Some cases double as a wallet or prop a phone up through a ring stand.
When is the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup available?
The S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra are available to pre- order starting Jan. 17, and will go on sale on Jan. 31. If you pre-order, the phones should arrive a bit earlier than the on-sale date.
What are the differences between each Galaxy S24 model?
The Galaxy S24 is the smallest phone out of the lineup, being the most comfortable to hold and use with one hand. You can expect mostly the same Galaxy AI features on the S24 as there are on the two more expensive models. The Galaxy S24 retails for $799.
The Galaxy S24 Plus offers a QHD display with a larger battery than the S24. Plus, it supports 45W fast charging. The S24 Plus retails for $999.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the best camera system out of the lineup, with a 200MP main lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. This phone is made for photo-savvy phone users looking to get the most out of their phone cameras. The Ultra comes with an S Pen stylus, easy for taking notes, circle-searching, and sketching. Just like the S24 Plus, the S24 Ultra also supports 45W fast charging. The S24 Ultra for $1,299.
All phone models come violet yellow, gray, and black.
Can I use a previous Galaxy phone case for my Galaxy S24?
No, the phone sizes are different than previous models, so your old Galaxy case won't fit on your new phone.
Are there alternative Samsung Galaxy S24 phone cases worth considering?
We chose the aforementioned phone cases for their high quality build, drop protection, and style. But there are plenty of phone cases that also meet the mark. Here are a few below.
Best alternative
Samsung Shield Case
This affordable phone case from Samsung offers protection and subtle style.
Alternative
Spigen Optik Armor Case
At $20, you're getting a drop-protective phone case that's wireless charging compatible. Plus, the case comes with a camera shield to slide over the lenses so you never have to worry about scratches or scuff marks.