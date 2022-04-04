Best smart water bottle 2022: Fun hydration reminders

A glass of water will no longer suffice once you are introduced to a smart water bottle. These water bottles far surpass your standard water bottle, offering a digital experience typically reserved for larger appliances. A smart water bottle can help you improve your health while making hydration fun.

Based on our in-depth research of today's latest and greatest models, these are the best smart water bottles of 2022.

Gululu Interactive water bottle Best for kids Gululu Gululu is specifically made for children, offering kids an easy way to track their water intake while making the whole process a blast. It is an interactive tool for children ages three and up that has built-in games to keep kids entertained. They can make friends and build digital pets that offer rewards for growth based on educational content, so kids can expand their education while also improving their health. Meanwhile, they can take advantage of a whole string of benefits like improvements in sleep, mood, cognition, and even concentration. Plus, parents have a connected app that lets them track their children's activity to ensure safe behavior. Gululu has been discontinued by its manufacturer, but there are still plenty of products available for sale. There is an added benefit, too; Gululu did not ship to the U.S. but you may be able to find a retailer that does. Pros Cons Kid-friendly

Games loaded into bottle

Charitable donation for every purchase Discontinued by manufacturer

Connection may drop

Pricey

HidrateSpark 3 Best overall HiidrateSpark HidrateSpark 3 is hands down one of the most popular smart water bottles available today, It is composed of BPA-free Tritan plastic, combined with a silicone sleeve for a lightweight, condensation-free feel. Its glowing feature is the LED smart sensor stick that lights up when it is time to drink your next intake of water. When you connect it to the Bluetooth-enabled HidrateSpark App, the HidrateSpark3 will track how much water you drink, so you can be sure to maintain proper hydration with extra notifications to help. The app will actually use your personal information like your weight, height, and even how active you are to customize goals for your daily water intake. And, like Gululu, you can use this water bottle to play against friends and win trophies. Also impressive, the HidrateSpark 3 comes with a Find My bottle feature that can use your syncing activity to find a lost or misplaced bottle. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, plus customer service to help if you hit a snag. Pros Cons 100% guarantee

30-day money-back trial

Coaching included Pricey

Poor durability

Some tracking hiccups

Icewater 3-in-1 smart water bottle Best smart water bottle with Bluetooth Icewater The Icewater 3-in-1 smart water bottle has many of the features of more expensive models at a fraction of the price. Like many other smart water bottles, it also features a light feature that makes the bottle glow when it is time to rehydrate. It is part of the stress-free experience that the bottle offers because it will remind you when it's time to drink again. There is also a built-in Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree sound to keep the tunes flowing while you go about your day. Plus, it will resonate when you put it onto a wooden table, adding extra bass to your music. With the built-in lighting, you can use any of the five colors to use as a night light or even create a little party with its flashing lights that will also dance to your favorite track. Like the HidrateSpark 3, the Icewater smart water bottle is made of BPA-free EASTMAN Tritan material. Pros Cons Bluetooth and night light features

Affordable

Easy to clean Glow limited to one hour

No daily tracking

Limited storage

LifeFuels smart bottle Best for flavored water lovers LifeFuels The LifeFuels Smart Bottle takes things one step further by upgrading your regular water with extra electrolytes and fun flavors to keep the whole experience interesting. Much like a Keurig, it uses sugar- and calorie-free elixir pods that infuse your water with flavor, as well as electrolytes and antioxidants. You simply insert the pod and enjoy. It is a way to enjoy extra nutrients and health supplements with fun flavors that you can rotate out each day. You also get to control how concentrated the flavor will be with the option to customize the number of shots you use in each beverage. Between the three pods, you can make up to 90 beverages. When you use the companion LifeFuels App, you also have the traditional tracking capabilities with options for goal-setting. Pros Cons Choice of flavor pods

Convenient and simple to use

Automatic dispenser Expensive

Does not work with hot beverages

Will need to replace flavor pods

Capacity: Some smart water bottles are bigger than others, so it is important to consider how you want to use your bottle. For example, if you plan on taking it with you, you may want a smaller size that will easily fit in your bag.

Cleaning: Consider whether you would like a smart water bottle that is dishwasher-safe, as some models may require that you hand wash.

Cost: As we have seen with our list of 2022's best smart water bottles, not every bottle is as affordable as the next. In our selections, we chose a variety of water bottles that vary in price.

Compatibility: If you want to use your phone to operate your bottle, you may need to download an app. Be sure to check whether your bottle's app is compatible with your phone's operating system. Once you determine which factors are most important to you, you can find the right model for your needs.

Which is the right one for you? There is no shortage of options when you want a smart water bottle. Worse, they may all seem the same at first, making it very difficult to discern which model is actually the right one for your family. To help you find the best smart water bottle for you, these are our expert recommendations from our editorial team. Choose this smart water bottle... If you want... Gululu Interactive water bottle Something for the younger members of the household HidrateSpark 3 A reliable lightweight option Icewater 3-in-1 smart water bottle A versatile speaker perfect for the gym LifeFuels smart bottle A premium choice for your smart water bottle

What is a smart water bottle? A smart water bottle is one that incorporates new technology to help control and report on your habits. These bottles may incorporate extra features like lighting, vibrations, and even a compatible app that will help you monitor your health and drinking habits.

Is a smart water bottle worth it? A smart water bottle helps ensure that you drink enough water, working to improve your health. This helps remind you to stay on track with your goals while also rewarding you and even incorporating games to keep you interested and involved.

What is the best smart water bottle of 2022? There are many options for 2022's best smart water bottle. It all depends on which features are most important to you. While some are targeted toward fitness, others may focus their features on child-friendly attributes. Our list of the best smart water bottles in 2022 can aid in your search and help you find the right option for your family. Smart water bottle Price Capacity Key Feature Gululu Interactive water bottle $129.00 13.5 oz. Built-in speaker HidrateSpark 3 $59.95 20 oz. LED smart sensor Icewater 3-in-1 smart water bottle $24.99 6.4 oz. Bluetooth speaker, night light LifeFuels smart bottle $119.00 16.9 oz. Flavored water injector

Are there alternative smart water bottles worth considering? In our search for the best smart water bottle, we reviewed many options. These are some of the smart water bottles that almost made our list of 2022's best.

