Best smartwatch: Apple and Samsung battle for a spot on your wrist

The first modern smartwatch, the Fossil Wrist PDA, launched in 2003 from Palm. Microsoft then followed up with its unique SPOT watch collection powered by MSN Direct services running over FM radio waves. Motorola, Pebble, Samsung, and others then provided various options giving us a glimpse of our wearable future.

Today's smartwatches offer more advanced features, such as advanced health-tracking, voice assistants, call and text message support, and a variety of apps and services that extend the power of your smartphone to your wrist. Some models have cellular support and can serve your needs independently from your phone for limited functionality.

In 2020, there are some powerful options available to help you get work done through a wearable device.

Apple Watch Series 6 Gets all the smartwatch essentials nearly perfect

In 2015, Apple released its first Apple Watch, and over the next five years, it secured its place as the best smartwatch available. No other watch has such vast application support while also getting all the smartwatch essentials nearly perfect. It may be debatable if an iPhone is the best smartphone or not, but it is clear the Apple Watch is the wearable to beat. The only current limitation of the Apple Watch is that it requires an iPhone as its companion. This means that more than 80% of the world's smartphone owners cannot use it as their wearable. If Apple supported Android smartphones, there is little doubt Apple Watch sales would rise. The Apple Watch Series 6 is the newest model available with a couple of new case colors, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and much more as it runs WatchOS 7.

Apple Watch SE Lower-priced Apple Watch

Apple made an interesting move in 2020 and released a lower-priced Apple Watch designed to expand the use of an Apple Watch to other family members. The Apple Watch SE pricing starts at just $279 and if you are an iPhone user it's an easy wearable to recommend. Physically, the Apple Watch SE has the same design and large display seen on the Apple Watch Series 6, complete with many of the same health tracking features and all of the application support. It's a slightly less capable processor and a few of the advanced health tracking features are not present. However, you can purchase it with a cellular radio, and with Family Setup, you can pair watches for children or older adults who don't have their own iPhone. At this low price and with a growing Apple ecosystem, it's tough not to at least consider the Apple Watch SE if you have any interest in a wearable.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Best Wear OS device available

While Google has not put much effort into developing its Wear OS platform, companies like Mobvoi continue to offer solid smartwatch competitors running Wear OS. The latest watch from Mobvoi is the TicWatch Pro 3, the first smartwatch sporting Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. The TicWatch Pro 3 is the best Wear OS device available with a unique layered display design that has an LCD display on top of an AMOLED display so users can have extended battery life, up to 30 days, with a more limited watch experience. While not as well supported as the Apple Watch, Wear OS is still a very capable wearable platform with an extensive number of available watch faces, plenty of popular third-party apps, Google Assistant voice support, advanced health tracking, and much more. The TicWatch Pro 3 has all of the latest advanced health metrics, such as blood oxygen monitoring, and is also a very capable GPS sports watch. At just $299.99, it's also tough to beat the TicWatch Pro 3. It works with both Android and iOS smartphones too so if you are considering a smartwatch for multiple platforms, then this is a very capable option.