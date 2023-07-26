Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch 6 series: Price, release date, best features

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is still fairly new to the scene, but it's already time to turn our attention to the next generation. From its annual Galaxy Unpacked event, held this time in Seoul, South Korea, Samsung dropped the details today on its newest smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in two variants, a standard and a classic version. The standard watch is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the classic options come in a little bigger, available in 43mm and 47mm options. The 47mm classic watch will be the biggest Samsung smartwatch yet.

In a move that's sure to win back some fans, Samsung says the Classic version will see the return of a rotating bezel. This feature, used for navigating and dial controls, disappeared from the Watch 5 for a digital alternative. This was a bit of a surprising move since it's a feature unique to Samsung.

The 2023 Samsung smartwatches will run on One UI 5 software. Announced back in May of this year, it introduces a number of new sleep tracking, fitness, and safety features.

As a part of the One UI 5 update, users now have access to Sleep Insights, a portal dedicated solely to sleep scores. The portal provides insight to total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, snoring hours, and blood oxygen levels. Each morning, users can access Sleep Messages, a report with detailed feedback about the previous night's sleep.

Sleep Coaching is also available, a feature first seen in the Watch 4 series. This feature gives the wearer tailored instructions on how to get the best possible sleep based on their habits and sleep style.

On the fitness side, One UI 5 introduces an analytics tool called Personalized Heart Zone. Similar to Heart Rate Zones from Apple, the tool categorizes your workouts into one of five intensity zones. Improved route workout tracking has also been added, including the ability to track running and walking workouts in addition to the usual hiking and cycling.

Finally, the newest Galaxy Watch will roll out more functions for controlling a paired Galaxy phone. In addition to tapping on the watch to take pictures on a phone or using the watch to switch between camera and videos, there's now the ability to zoom and change modes.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will be available for preorder starting July 26 and for purchase on August 11. The Watch 6 small (40mm) version comes in graphite and gold and will start at $299.99. The Watch 6 large (44mm) option, also available in graphite and silver, starts at $329.99. The Watch 6 Classic with a rotating bezel is available in black and silver and will be priced at $399.99 for the small (43mm) option and $429.99 for the large (47mm) option.