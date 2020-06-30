Best smartwatches in 2020: Apple and Samsung battle for a spot on your wrist

The first modern smartwatch, the Fossil Wrist PDA, launched in 2003 from Palm. Microsoft then followed up with its unique SPOT watch collection powered by MSN Direct services running over FM radio waves. Motorola, Pebble, Samsung, and others then provided various options giving us a glimpse of our wearable future.

Today's smartwatches offer more advanced features, such as health-tracking, voice assistants, call and text message support, and a variety of apps and services that extend the power of your smartphone to your wrist. Some models have cellular support and can serve your needs independently from your phone for limited functionality.

In 2020, there are some powerful options available to help you get work done through a wearable device.

Apple Watch

How the Apple Watch saved my life In 2015, Apple released its first Apple Watch, and over the next five years, it secured its place as the best smartwatch available. No other watch has such vast application support while also getting all of the smartwatch essentials nearly perfect. It may be debatable if an iPhone is the best smartphone or not, but it is clear the Apple Watch is the wearable to beat. The only current limitation of the Apple Watch is that it requires an iPhone as its companion. This means that more than 80% of the world's smartphone owners cannot use it as their wearable. If Apple supported Android smartphones, there is little doubt Apple Watch sales would rise. $249 at Apple

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Image: Mobvoi While Google has not put much effort into developing its Wear OS platform, companies like Mobvoi continue to offer solid smartwatch competitors running Wear OS. The latest watch from Mobvoi is the TicWatch Pro 2020, available now for only $260. It works with both Android and iOS smartphones too. The TicWatch Pro 2020 is the best Wear OS device available with a unique layered display design that has a LCD display on top of an AMOLED display so users can have extended battery life, up to 30 days, with a more limited watch experience. While not as well supported as the Apple Watch, Wear OS is still a very capable wearable platform with an extensive number of available watch faces, plenty of popular third-party apps, Google Assistant voice support, advanced health tracking, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Rumors indicate that a successor to the Galaxy Watch may be announced in the next couple of months, but the Galaxy Watch serves as an alternative to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 even though it is now two years old. It has a physical rotating bezel and is a larger watch than the Active 2. Recent updates bring the same functionality found in the Watch Active 2. The Galaxy Watch offers all the smartwatch capability you desire with calling and messaging support, third-party apps, advanced health tracking, and much more. It can be found at reduced prices since the next model is coming soon and this current model is two years old.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Image: Fossil In addition to Mobvoi, Fossil continues to release new Google Wear OS smartwatches and also often uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile processors. The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is available in various colors with different band options for less than $300. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 powers this Fossil smartwatch, and with Wear OS, users enjoy the power of Google Assistant on the wrist. Google Pay is supported, so you can pay wirelessly with your phone in your pocket. Integrated GPS also means you can track your outdoor exercise with the Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch. $239 at Amazon