'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Since its inception in 2012 by Microsoft, the Surface line of PCs has been a wildly popular solution to computing. Those who want an alternative to Apple greatly appreciate Microsoft's user-friendly Windows operating system, with most of these touchscreen PCs integrating Microsoft's exclusive Intel processors. These personal computers are also more affordable than other types of laptops.
Surface PCs have come a long way over the years, expanding their hardware and features with each new model. But which one is the best Surface PC for you? I rounded up the best Surface PC devices based on price, display size, and processor.
Also: Looking for a new computer? Our favorite Mac, Windows, Chromebook picks
Tech specs: Processor: Intel Evo i5, i7 | Operating system: Windows 11 | Size: 13.5 inches, 15 inches | Storage: 8GB, 16 GB, 32GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
The Surface Laptop 5 is the overall best Surface PC available today. With a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, it uses a Microsoft 11 operating system. The system memory measures eight gigabytes with a 256-gigabyte Solid State Drive (SSD) for faster performance. It incorporates dual far-field Studio microphones with Dolby Atmos for sound and Intel Iris XE Graphics with Dolby Vision IQ for a phenomenal picture.
The PixelSense touchscreen is available in your choice of two sizes, adding extra flexibility not always offered with laptops. With eighteen hours of battery, you have enough time to complete those projects before needing a charge.
Read the review: Surface Laptop 5 review
Tech specs: Processor: Intel Core m3 | Operating system: Windows 10 Pro | Size: 10.5 inches | Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB
The Surface Go 2 is a smaller, more portable Surface PC that's easy to bring anywhere between classes. It's far more lightweight than other models, weighing just 2.5 pounds, but that doesn't mean it skimps on features. It uses an 11th-Generation Intel Core i5 processor that enables quick navigation between apps and programs. Plus, it features a precision trackpad and a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen.
The Surface Go 2 features a new HD camera for better visuals with integrated Studio Mics and Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio. One-touch sign-in keeps your files secure while enhancing your efficiency during use.
Read the review: Surface Go 2 review
Tech specs: Processor: Intel Pentium Gold, Intel Core i3 | Operating system: Windows 11 | Size: 10.5 inches | Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB
If you don't want to spend a ton, the Surface Go 3 is the best budget-friendly Surface PC to help save you a few bucks on a high-performing machine. You can choose between an Intel Pentium or the Intel Core i3 processor, depending on the kind of power you need and how much you have to spend.
The 2-in-1 design makes operation a breeze, giving you more options with both touch and digital pen compatibility. With Windows 11 as your operating system, you can enjoy a portable 10.5-inch touchscreen with 1280p resolution for enhanced viewing.
Read the review: Surface Go 3 review
Tech specs: Processor: Intel Core i5, i7 | Operating system: Windows 11 | Size: 14.4 inches | Storage: 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB
The Surface Laptop Studio features a quad-core 11th Generation Intel Core H Series processor for super fast speed. The built-in storage extends to double the size of lesser PCs, and the 14.4-inch touchscreen offers a vivid 120Hz display.
With factory-calibrated PixelSense Flow technology and Dolby Vision IQ, this Surface PC automatically adjusts to ambient light when playing certain content, making for a far superior picture. The premium Quad Omnisonic speakers are an upgrade from other models, delivering far better sound with Dolby Atmos. You can even charge your Surface Slim Pen 2 using a port conveniently located under the keyboard.
Read the review:Surface Laptop Studio review
Tech specs: Processor: Intel Core i5, i7 | Operating system: Windows 11 | Size: 13 inches | Storage: 8GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
The Surface Pro 9 uses the Intel Evo platform with a 12th Generation Intel Core processor. We love the display on this Surface PC with its 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense touchscreen that incorporates Dolby Vision. Working with both touch and pen, you have ultimate control over how you want to work.
The adjustable kickstand delivers comfort and flexibility, allowing you to choose between tablet or PC, depending on your mood. Plus, it has a fun design with several colors you can choose.
Read the review: Surface Pro 9 review
The Surface Laptop 5 is the best Surface PC you can buy. With flexible display sizes and strong i5 and i7 processors, it offers the type of power and customization users want in their laptop. Here is an overview of the best surface PCs to see how other options stack up.
Best Surface PC
Cost
Display size
Processor
Surface Laptop 5
$900
13.5 inches, 15 inches
Intel Evo i5, i7
Surface Go 2
$272
10.5 inches
Intel Core m3
Surface Go 3
$469
10.5 inches
Intel Pentium Gold, Intel Core i3
Surface Laptop Studio
$1,680
14.4 inches
Intel Core i5, i7
Surface Pro 9
$972
13 inches
Intel Core i5, i7
Trying to find the best Surface PC for your needs can be tough. Consider our expert recommendations to help with your search.
Choose this best Surface PC...
If you want...
Surface Laptop 5
Excellent value and flexibility
Surface Go 2
A budget-friendly Surface PC for school
Surface Go 3
The best cheap 2-in-1 Surface PC
Surface Laptop Studio
A Surface PC worthy of creators and power users
Surface Pro 9
The best 2-in-1 Microsoft has to offer
When choosing the best Surface PCs, we consider a number of critical factors that can also help in your search, including these.
Microsoft Surface PCs are personal computers by name, but they are often convertible models that feature 2-in-1 capabilities. This gives you a PC and a tablet in the same package. Enjoy special features like a touchscreen display and a built-in kickstand with an optional keyboard to mimic a PC. You'll also receive USB and Wi-Fi connectivity with an easily portable design most similar to a tablet. This dual functionality makes using it all the more enjoyable.
It depends on what you are looking for. We love Microsoft Surface PCs because they incorporate the best features of both a tablet and a laptop while adding enhanced portability. Features like the touchscreen, kickstand, and keyboard cover are all welcome additions to your standard PC. It's also important to remember that a PC is significantly heavier, with extra weight coming from extra storage and processing power.
Surface PCs are not as generous with port selection, making your standard laptop a better option for more in-depth projects and enhanced connectivity. Consider how you plan to use your device and then decide which is best for you. At the end of the day, you receive far greater flexibility when you choose the 2-in-1 makeup of the Microsoft Surface.
One of the best parts about Surface PCs is affordability, especially when compared to your average laptop. The best Surface PCs range in cost from less than $300 to under $1,700, costing thousands of dollars less than other top computers.
The cheapest Surface PC on our list is the Surface Go 2, which retails for less than $275, while the most expensive is the Surface Laptop Studio at around $1,700. If you're looking for something more middle of the road, the Surface Go 3 is also an affordable choice. Ultimately, you should compare specs to ensure you find the right Surface PC for your personal or professional needs.
In our search, we also considered these best Surface PCs that may also be worth a second look.
For other options, check out our top picks for the best Windows laptops, best gaming PCs, and best all-in-one computers!