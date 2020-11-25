Best tablets in 2020: iPad Air, Surface Go 2 and Fire HD 10

A good tablet is something that should have a long battery life, a respectable selection of apps and services, and be more than just a screen to watch YouTube videos. Apple has dominated the tablet conversation for years with its iPad line, but it's not the only company with a tablet that's worthy of making our top tablets of 2020 list.

Also: The best iPad: Which iPad model should you buy?

Below is a list of TK tablets, in random order, that are designed to fit specific needs and budgets. Whether you're looking for a cheap device for your kids or something that can effectively replace a computer, there's a tablet for everyone.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 64GB | 10.1-inch | Ruggedized Image: Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active Pro is designed to be used and abused. Its IP68 rating and MIL-STD 810G shock/drop resistant rating mean it will survive in a harsh environment, while still giving you access to its Android interface. It even comes with a ruggedized version of Samsung's S Pen stylus, allowing you to sketch on construction plans, or take notes out in the field without fear of dropping a delicate tablet. $600 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-inch | Windows 10 | Optional keyboard Image: Microsoft The Surface Go 2 was a welcomed update to Microsoft's smallest and most portable 2-in-1 for Windows fans. It uses the same design as the original Go, and will even work with all of the original accessories, including the Type Cover keyboard. The Go 2 faster internals that provides a better overall experience and performance, but you'll still want to skip the entry-level model. The combination of slower storage and a slower processor isn't going to be an enjoyable experience. The tablet runs Windows 10 in S Mode and limits you to installing apps from only the Microsoft Store, along with a few other security features. But you can opt for the full Windows 10 experience be leaving S Mode and never looking back. $399 at Amazon $399 at Walmart $400 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch or 12.9-inch | Up to 1TB storage | LTE models available Image: Apple, Inc. Apple just announced the 2020 iPad Pro, and on the outside, it looks nearly identical to the 2018 model. There's a new camera array on the iPad Pro line that features a LiDAR sensor to improve augmented reality. On the inside, there's a new, faster processor that speeds up performance across the board. For someone who wants to push the limits of what an iPad can do, the 2020 iPad Pro is the only choice. With a unique design, USB-C for charging and connecting external storage (as well as up to a 4K monitor), the iPad Pro is as good as it gets when it comes to a tablet. There's an 11-inch model along with a 12.9-inch model for those who want more space to get more work done. $899 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy $979 at Adorama

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus 8 inch | Up to 64GB | 12 hour battery life Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNet Amazon's Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus have a new design, a faster processor, and have retained their budget-friendly prices. The HD 8 is the most affordable at $90, but for $110, you go from 2GB of memory to 3GB, and gain wireless charging. There's even an optional wireless charging stand you can buy that charges the HD 8 Plus while simultaneously turning it into what amounts to be an Echo Show. You'll have access to Amazon's Appstore of apps, all of Android's apps and services like Prime Video, Kindle, and Music. It's a heck of a lot of tablet for very little money. $110 at Amazon $110 at Best Buy



