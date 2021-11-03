Best tech gift 2021: What every remote worker wants

Working from home, or at the very least, remotely, is here to stay. For those friends, loved ones or coworkers who've been putting off updating their home office, it's time to help them get settled in for the long haul.

From upgrades to their computer's sound system, to interactive wall decorations that can be used for work and play, or an inexpensive home security camera, there are plenty of holiday gifts that they're sure to love. Below you'll find a wide range of gift ideas for any remote worker.

Samsung 27-inch Monitor An external monitor is a must-have Image: Samsung This Samsung 27-inch monitor or more than just an external display for your laptop, it doubles as a TV when you're not working. It has a standard 1920x1080 high-definition resolution, ready to extend your computer's screen or stream your favorite shows thanks to the built-in Smart TV features and apps. Better yet? It's only $250, a rare claim during a time when almost all computer monitors have shot up in price.

Logitech Z407 Bluetooth computer speakers Laptop speakers just don't cut it Image: Logitech Logitech's new Z407 computer speakers can be used to improve your laptop or desktop's overall sound quality, or connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth so you can stream your favorite tunes while you work. In fact, you can use a USB cable, 3.5mm audio cable, or Bluetooth to connect to the speakers that also include a subwoofer and a remote dial to control volume and playback.

Nanoleaf Lines Another fun way to decorate a home office Image: Nanoleaf Instead of boring wall decorations, Nanoleaf's latest product, Lines, adds some color and interaction to a home office. Each Line can light up on its own, react to music or mirror the colors of whatever is on your computer screen, a fun setting for those who like to take afternoon breaks to get a quick gaming session in.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 A small but comfortable mouse can make all the difference Image: Logitech The MX Anywhere 3 is designed to work on nearly any surface, including glass. Using Bluetooth, you can pair it with up to three different devices and switch between them with the press of a button. And when you combine it with Logitech's Options software, you can assign specific tasks to any of its buttons.

HyperJuice GaN 100W charger There's nothing wrong with having more power Image: Hyper Instead of having multiple devices plugged into a power strip, the HyperJuice GaN charger is capable of putting out a total of 100W of power to four devices, and only taking up a single plug. That's enough to charge a MacBook Pro or Surface laptop and still have enough power to charge a phone or tablet. There are two USB-C ports and two full USB ports.

Linksys Velop AX4200 There's nothing more frustrating than unreliable Wi-Fi Image: Linksys The brand new Linksys Velop AX4200 is a mesh network system that can blanket an apartment or home in a reliable Wi-Fi signal. It's compatible with Wi-Fi 6, offering faster speeds for compatible devices, and comes in a single pack or three-pack, depending on how big of an area you need to cover.

Hyper Connect your M1 MacBook to two monitors Image: Hyper Hyper's Dual 4K HDMI Adapter for M1 MacBook fixes a common complaint by owners of MacBooks with Apple's M1 processor -- the inability to connect the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro to more than one monitor at a time. With this adapter, you only need to plug it in to a single USB-C port, and then connect two HDMI cables to the adapter. One display will output 4K at 60Hz, while the other will be limited to 4K at 30Hz.

Anker 4-port USB hub You can never have too many ports Image: Anker Trying to recreate an office setup with multiple devices and accessories plugged into a laptop can get messy when you run out of ports. This Anker 4-port USB hub does exactly what its name implies: Adds four ports to a computer. You'll need one USB port to connect it to, so really you're gaining three ports. Still, at $15, it's an easy stock stuffer.

Nomad charging cables A longer, sturdy charging cable should come with every gadget Images: Nomad Goods Nomad produces high-quality accessories for all of our gadgets, but one of my personal favorite products from the company is its line of charging cables. The cables are long and rugged thanks to a kevlar exterior, and some of them even have multiple connection types via adapters at the end of the cable. That means you can have a single cable that can convert from microUSB to Lightning to USB-C without any added cost.

Wyze Cam V3 A cheap smart home security camera Image: Wyze If you don't want to spend a lot on a video doorbell, the Wyze Cam V3 makes for an inexpensive alternative, and it doesn't require any sort of monthly subscription. It's designed for use inside or out, so it can be used to monitor a driveway or a playroom.

HomePod Mini Small but powerful Image: Apple Apple's HomePod Mini is the perfect gift for someone working from home who also happens to be an avid Apple user. The small speaker pumps out high-quality sound, can read or send messages, provide calendar updates and control HomeKit-enabled smart home devices. Also: Best smart speakers

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro For someone who needs more ports and connections Image: Belkin For someone who needs more than a few extra standard USB ports, the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro is a good, if not expensive, fit. It has a total of five standard USB ports, an Ethernet port, a DisplayPort, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an SD card reader, a standard USB-C port, and the ability to provide up to 85W of power to keep a laptop powered while connected to an external monitor and several accessories.

Elgato Facecam The better webcam Image: Elgato Elgato is better known for its gaming and streaming accessories, but those same devices can be used to improve your Zoom setup. The company has sound panels, light rings and all sorts of items to make you look good, but none of that means a thing if you don't have a reliable camera. I've been using the Elgato Facecam for the past few months and it's one of the best webcams I've ever used, outside of a $1,000 dedicated camera. You can fine-tune and tailor the camera's performance to your liking using free software, ensuring you look as good as you want.



