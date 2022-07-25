Features

Overall dimensions: 50.5"x26.5''x43'' (LxWxH)

Speed: 0.5 mph to 7.5 mph

Weight capacity: 220 pounds

Package includes treadmill with built-in Bluetooth, phone holder, clear acrylic panel desk, remote control, safety key, power cord, and manual

Price: $410

I'm typing out this description while walking on this treadmill! I bought it a month or two ago because I work from home and I wanted an affordable way to keep my energy up throughout the day. If you don't workout that often or you want to ease into activity without jarring your system, this is the perfect machine.

I personally chose it because of the gleaming clear acrylic desk that comfortably fits my laptop and a notebook. Sometimes when I'm getting tired of walking, I'll move my laptop up so that I can see how far I've walked on the digital screen at the base of the treadmill. It keeps track of all of the standard treadmill things, like pace, miles walked or run, calories burned, and distance traveled. That display is a great motivator to keep going.

The versatility of this treadmill shines the most for me. I use it in the mornings or whenever I'm feeling sluggish, just to walk and get the blood flowing while I get work done. I've also run on it and found the experience seamless -- I just had to remove the desk, which detaches easily, before a more intense cardio session. The machine has a quiet motor.

If you like to take online courses but you struggle to motivate yourself to watch all of the videos or properly absorb the material, this treadmill desk is for you. I completed UPenn's Computational Thinking for Problem Solving course after work while on this machine, and I couldn't have stayed motivated without it. It's hard to build positive habits, but this made it easy.

Plus, about a week after my purchase, the company sent me a cute keychain as a thank you for my purchase! I've never had that happen with an Amazon purchase before and I was pleasantly surprised. The keychain in no way affected this ranking, but it was a nice gesture.

The price of this treadmill desk is quite accessible, and the machine folds for easy storage. All in all, a solid purchase.

Pros

Built-in Bluetooth

Large glass desk and an additional phone holder behind it

Goes from 0.5 mph to 7.5 mph, and comes with a remote for easy control of speed

Large LCD display and a safety lock for emergency braking

Easy fold, move, and store

