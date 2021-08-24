Best USB-C laptop charger 2021: Fastest, safest picks

As laptops have shifted from proprietary chargers to USB-C chargers, it means that it's easier than ever to pick up another charger for your laptop so that you're never without power.

Most laptops come with a charger, and that charger is usually good enough for the job, but it can be very convenient to have a second charger, either as a spare, or so you can have one at home and one at the office.

Satechi 100W USB-C PD wall charger Amazon This is the perfect replacement for your existing USB-C laptop charger, even if you have something like the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. The next-gen Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology not only means that this charger is smaller than ones based on older silicon technology (it's a fair bit smaller than the charger Apple supplies), but it also runs cooler. This is my go-to charger for pretty much everything I have that uses USB-C. Tech specs: Max output: 100W

Ports: 1x USB-C $69 at Amazon

Zendure 100W Superport 4 USB-C wall charger Amazon The SuperPort 4 features two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports with Zen+2.0, allowing you to charge up to four devices simultaneously with a maximum combined output of 136W. Also, since this is small, lightweight, and slimline, and works across all voltages, it's a great travel charger for those who lug a lot of gear around. This flexibility makes this the perfect desktop charger for those with multiple devices that need to be kept topped up. Tech specs:

Max output: 136W

Ports: 2x USB-C, 2xUSB-A $99 at Amazon

Anker 100W 4-port USB-C/USB-A charger Amazon This charger offers an enormous 100W of charging power, which is enough to charge two USB-C laptops and two smartphones simultaneously. Thanks to sophisticated power allocation technology, the full 100W of power are available if you connect a single device to a USB-C port. Tech specs:

Max output: 100W

Ports: 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A $109 at Amazon

OnmiCharge Omni Ultimate 38,400mAh AC/DC/USB-C powerbank Amazon This massive 38,400mah power bank not only has a 60W USB-C port but also features an 18W USB-A port and a 120W AC port, giving you the ultimate flexibility when out and about. This is a great powerbank for those venturing into the outdoors with laptops, cameras, and drones. Tech specs:

Capacity: 38,400 mAh

Ports: 1x USB-C, DC, AC $399 at Amazon

LinkOn 112W USB-C/USB-A car charger Amazon High-power USB-C charging when on the move. This compact charger features a 90W USB-C port that's good for even demanding laptops like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as an 18W USB-A port. This has become my go-to in-car charger because of its power, flexibility, and reliability. Tech specs:

Max output: 112W

Ports: 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A $39 at Amazon

Anker Powerline III Flow 100W 6ft USB-C cable Amazon A soft yet super-tough USB-C charging cable that's guaranteed to deliver 100W of power to your laptop when needed. The PowerLine III Flow has a 25 000-bend lifespan, and the connectors are tough and well made, so it's good for years of use. I've been impressed by how well these cables have withstood being trodden on, rolled over by office chair wheels, slammed in car doors, dropped in mud, and chewed on by cats. Tech specs: Power rating: 100W

Length: 6Ft

Connectors: 1x USB-C $22 at Amazon

How did we choose these USB-C chargers? Everything on this list has not only been tested by me but is also part of my daily kit. This way, I know that not only does the equipment delivers on what it promises, but it also offers a high degree of reliability and robustness and that you're getting value for money. I also pick manufacturers that offer a decent, no-quibble warranty. Things can and do go wrong, so dealing with a company that has you covered offers an added peace of mind.

Are all USB-C chargers the same? No. You need to check what power your laptop will draw. Some laptops are happy with a 45W charger; others need a 95W charger. In an emergency, you can still normally trickle charge a laptop using a lower-power charger, but that's far from ideal. Then there's a quality issue. You've likely spent big bucks on a laptop, so it doesn't make sense to connect that up to a cheap charger that you picked up from a dollar store!

Should I only use the charger that came with my laptop? The charger that came with your laptop will be chosen to work great with your device, but as long as you pick the right charger for your hardware, there's no reason you can't use a third-party charger.

Can I charge a laptop off a power bank? There are power banks that allow you to do this, yes.

Are all cables the same? No, they're not. These days I recommend that you use USB-C cables that are rated for 100W, because that means that you're future-proofed for when you upgrade your laptop.

Should I go for a single-port or multi-port charger? I like the convenience of a multi-port charger, but be aware that most will charge at lower power when more than one port is in use.

Are there alternatives worth considering? An alternative is to buy a charger direct from the manufacturer. That way, you'll be getting the charger matched to your device. However, expect to pay more for the genuine article than you would for a high-quality third-party charger.



