Best USB flash drive 2022: Data on the go

It's easy to think that, with the popularization of cloud storage, the days of needing to carry data with us on a storage device are over. But you'd be wrong.

While cloud storage is great for certain things -- documents, images, and such stuff -- it can become unwieldy if you need access to large amounts of data quickly. Also, you're constantly relying on having a good internet connection.

One of the most convenient ways to carry data with you when you're out and about is a USB flash drive.

Yes, it's 2022, and USB flash drives are still relevant.

Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3 NXC 128GB Secure your data! The Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3 NXC has become my absolute go-to USB flash drive for anything that I want to keep locked away from snooping eyes. I've been using one now for many months and it's one of those things that fits so well into my workflow. It's highly reliable and offers superb peace of mind because all the data remains encrypted at all times. Tech specs: FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Validation

256-BIT AES-XTS hardware encryption

USB 3.2 with USB Type-C connector

Powered from USB port and internal battery

Separate admin and user modes

Software-free authentication and operation Pros: Securely encrypts your data Cons: Bulky drive

Expensive

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe 1TB Convenience of USB-C and USB-A This flash drive really comes into its own when I'm moving data between systems that have USB-A and USB-C and don't want to bother with a wireless solution. I really appreciate having a high-capacity drive that can work with both new and legacy devices. Tech specs: Reversible USB Type-C/Type-A connector Pros: Compact design

Compatible with PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets

Large capacities available Cons: More expensive than a regular drive

Lexar JumpDrive S47 128GB Thumbnail-sized storage These drives are in that category of "plug in and forget" and are really handy for keeping in the car if that has a USB-A port and you want to have a library that's separate to your smartphone. I find these are also great for plugging into smart TV systems and for creating small backups to store in a safe in case of disasters. Tech specs: Low-profile, compact plug-and-stay design

Stores and transfer content quickly with USB 3. 1 performance up to 250MB/s read

Securely protects files using DataVault Lite software, an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption

USB 3.1 (Gen1) enabled; backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices Pros: Compact design

Cheap Cons: No USB-C support

SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB Cheap and cheerful! These are my go-to drives when I want something cheap and cheerful around the office and encryption isn't an issue. They're compact enough to carry around and robust enough to withstand regular use. They're also stylish and reliable enough that you can give them to clients as gifts. Tech specs: High-speed USB 3.0 performance of up to 150MB/s

USB-A connector Pros: Compact design

Cheap Cons: No USB-C support

Lexar JumpDrive S50 16GB Cheap twin-pack I keep these around because there's always someone who wants to borrow a drive. With these I've got fresh, clean drives that are priced as such that I don't worry if I never see them again (in fact, to be honest, I never want to get a drive back that's been out of my control). Tech specs: USB-A connector Pros: Cheap

Twin-pack Cons: No USB-C support

Bulky

iStorage datAshur PRO² 16GB Rugged and high-security This is another fantastic encrypted drive that I use for legacy devices that feature USB-A. This drive is also super-robust and is perfectly at home in the great outdoors as it is in a smart office. Tech specs: PIN authenticated hardware encrypted USB Flash Drive

Will work on any device with a USB port, no software is required

FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified

Portable, rugged, dust & water resistant (IP68 certified)

Up to 168MB/s read speeds, up to 116MB/s write speeds

USB-A connector Pros: Secure

Fast

Reliable Cons: No USB-C support

Bulky

Kingston Data Traveler Locker + G3 32GB Automatic cloud backup Having a backup on a USB flash drive is great, but it's even better to have both a local backup and a backup in the cloud. That's what the Kingston Data Traveler Locker + G3 offers. Yes, you can always find ways to do this, but this makes it easy! This drive is also super-robust, and I'm pretty sure it could survive some very significant abuse. Tech specs: Automatic USB to Cloud by ClevX backup option (Windows & Mac)

Durable metal casing with built-in key loop

Hardware encryption

Password protection

Password protection

USB-A connector Pros:

End cap easily lost Cons: No USB-C support

Bulky

Verbatim ToughMAX 64GB Super tough If I need to take a backup into the outdoors, then this is a go-to for me. I've dropped this into mud, trodden on it, got it soaking wet in the rain, and it just keeps on working. For a cheap drive, this one is quite amazing. Tech specs: Extremely durable

Water-resistant, crush-resistant and temperature-resistant

Made from proprietary KyronMAX hiugh-strength plastic

Password-protection software (Windows only) Pros: Tough

Cheap

Compact Cons: 64GB is the biggest you can get

Cap easily lost

Why do you not list flash drive speeds for all drives? First, a lot of manufacturers don't list it, and secondly, it's so dependent on the host system the drive is connected to that I don't find it a useful metric anymore.

What are your thoughts on encryption? I find hardware-based encryption to be really good. You unlock the drive, and everything stays encrypted at all times. But I find software encryption to be not that useful and not something I'd rely on.

How reliable are the keys on the drives with their own built-in keyboards? I had concerns when I first started using them, but they're actually very reliable.

How reliable are cheap drives? I've never had one fail through a defect. I've either lost them or broken them through carelessness



