Best VPN for Chrome and Chromebooks 2021

You would think that the method of protecting Chrome browsing would be the same for Chrome as for Chromebooks. After all, Chromebooks are pretty much machines designed to run Chrome. But there are differences, and we'll discuss that in this article.

ZDNet Recommends The best Chromebooks 2021 Not everyone needs a MacBook or a Windows 10 laptop. These Chromebook laptops feature low prices and long battery lives. Read More

Desktop Chrome on PCs and Macs is best protected by VPN applications designed for those operating systems. We've done closer look articles into both of those categories, which should help.

See:

Essentially, you're installing a VPN application that runs in the background and protects all network traffic. Chrome extensions are available for most of the popular VPN services that allow you to turn on and off features, and provide some added WebRTC protections.

For iOS and Android, users also will install a device-wide application. Mobile Chrome doesn't support extensions, so your device-based app is your best defense.

If you want to protect a Chromebook, the Chrome browser extension isn't enough. The way most VPN vendors recommend you protect your Chromebook is by installing their Android app. Android apps now run on most modern Chromebooks, but older Chromebooks don't have that capability. Be sure to check each vendor's compatibility list. Once you install their Android app on the Chromebook, you're generally protected.

Finally, for Linux devices running Chrome, some vendors offer a Linux binary, but the most common method is to install VPN software on a router, and then run all traffic through that router. That doesn't help for mobile Linux users, but it's a start.

Let's take a look at four of our favorite VPN services and see how they do with Chrome and Chromebook.

IPVanish Chromebook Compatibility: See full list here

See full list here Simultaneous Connections : Unlimited

Unlimited Kill Switch: Yes

Yes Platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome, plus routers, Fire Stick, and Kodi

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome, plus routers, Fire Stick, and Kodi Logging: None, except billing data

None, except billing data Servers: 1,500



1,500 Locations: 75

75 Trial/MBG: 30 day IPVanish is a deep and highly configurable product that presents itself as a click-and-go solution. I think the company is selling itself short doing this. A quick visit to its website shows a relatively generic VPN service, but that's not the whole truth. Also: My in-depth review of IPVanish Its UI provides a wide range of server selection options, including some great performance graphics. It also has a wide variety of protocols, so no matter what you're connecting to, you can know what to expect. The company also provides an excellent server list with good current status information. There's also a raft of configuration options for the app itself. In terms of performance, connection speed was crazy fast. Overall transfer performance was good. However, from a security perspective, it wasn't able to hide that I was connecting via a VPN -- although the data transferred was secure. Overall, a solid product with a good user experience that's fine for home connections as long as you're not trying to hide the fact that you're on a VPN. The company also has a partnership with SugarSync and provides 250GB of encrypted cloud storage with each plan. View now at IPVanish

I'm running a VPN app. Do I still need a Chrome extension? The answer will differ a bit from vendor to vendor, but generally the Chrome extension will give you in-browser control over your app. More important is that sometimes sites using WebRTC can punch through the VPN's tunnel and grab your actual IP address. Chrome extensions can usually block that behavior.

If I have a Chrome VPN extension, do I need a full app? Yes, because Chrome extensions only work in Chrome. If you are doing anything else on a network that's outside of your browser, Chrome's extensions won't catch it.

How can I stay protected if my older Chromebook doesn't support Android apps? The answer to this is much like the answer to anyone asking how to stay protected on old gear: sometimes you can't. If your gear can't keep you safe online, either don't go online or upgrade your gear. Sorry, but the cost of an upgrade is far less than the damage that can be caused if you're a victim of identity theft.

You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.