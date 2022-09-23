'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
You may think walkie-talkies are a thing of the past since we have smartphones, but there are always situations where cellular connectivity is limited, or you may not want to buy your kid a smartphone just yet.
Walkie-talkies are great for communicating within a specific mile range, and while their primary function is just that, modern-day walkie-talkies have features like smartphone apps, severe weather alerts, flashlights, and more.
We've rounded up the best walkie-talkies to help you communicate from anywhere easier.
Must read:
Specs: Range: Up to 35 miles | Waterproof: IPX4 | Channels: 22 | Privacy codes: 121 | Battery: 14 hours
The Motorola Talkabout two-way radios are a top pick thanks to their unique features. Along with up to 35 miles of communication range and a long battery life of 14 hours, these walkie-talkies also connect to the Motorola Talkabout smartphone app to enable communication options beyond push-to-talk. Connecting your device to the app allows you to send messages, locations, and more over the radio frequencies.
These walkie-talkies also have weather alerts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, along with the ability to use offline maps.
Specs: Range: Up to 3 miles | Waterproof: N/A | Channels: 22 | Privacy codes: 99 | Battery: N/A
With this budget option, you'll get a pack of four walkie-talkies for less than the average price of two from MOICO. These walkie-talkies have a hands-free operation, thanks to voice-operated transmit (VOX) technology. This allows you to use these devices to communicate even if you're busy hiking or carrying something.
These walkie-talkies have six adjustable volumes and 10 call settings so that you can customize the sound to your liking. In addition, they have a built-in backlit LED display and a flashlight to provide better visibility at night.
Specs: Range: Up to 20 miles | Waterproof: N/A | Channels: 22 | Privacy codes: 121 | Battery: 7 days
If you want to stay in touch with your little ones, these walkie-talkies for kids are a great option with kid-friendly and safety features. They come with a built-in flashlight and a wearable lanyard and belt clip, so your kids have less chance of losing them.
You can also charge these walkie-talkies in different ways to ensure they are always powered: either rechargeable AA batteries or through the included USB charger. Plus, you can set up separate privacy channels for your family.
Specs: Range: Up to 36 miles | Waterproof: JIS-4 | Channels: 50 | Privacy codes: 142 | Battery: Up to 24 hours
These walkie-talkies from Midland are a durable and rugged option for those who need walkie-talkies for more intense situations or outdoor activities. They are splash-resistant, have a long-lasting battery life, an SOS siren, and NOAA weather scan and alerts so you can be alerted when severe weather is approaching.
Their range is also impressive: you can get up to 36 miles total; otherwise, you can get 6-10 miles with partial obstructions and 1-5 miles in more urban areas. In addition, a handy whisper mode picks up your voice even if you speak quietly and alerts you to incoming calls with vibrations.
Specs: Range: Up to 20 miles | Waterproof: N/A | Channels: 22 | Privacy codes: 121 | Battery: N/A
Those who need multiple walkie-talkies should consider this four-pack. They come with NOAA weather alerts and have drop protection making them a durable option. These walkie-talkies charge super-fast (three hours for a full charge) and have overcharge, over-voltage, and short circuit protection in the included USB charger.
Other features include an auto scan function, VOX technology, a keypad lock, a backlit LCD screen, and more.
In our opinion, the best walkie-talkie is the Motorola Talkabout two-way radio since it has a great range and battery life and can even be connected to a smartphone app for special features.
Walkie-talkie
Price
Range
Channels
Motorola Talkabout T800
$98
Up to 35 miles
22
MOICO Walkie-Talkies
$41
Up to 3 miles
22
Wishouse Kids Walkie-Talkies
$50
Up to 20 miles
22
Midland 50 Channel GMRS Two-Way Radios
$70
Up to 36 miles
50
Topsung Walkie-Talkies
$80
Up to 20 miles
22
While any of these walkie-talkies make great communicating devices, it ultimately comes down to how you plan to use them, if you need them to have durability, how far of a range you're looking for, and what price you're willing to spend.
Choose this walkie-talkie...
If you want...
Motorola Talkabout T800
The best overall option.
MOICO Walkie-Talkies
Budget-friendly walkie-talkies.
Wishouse Kids Walkie-Talkies
Walkie-talkies to keep tabs on little ones.
Midland 50 Channel GMRS Two-Way Radios
Rugged walkie-talkies with severe weather alerts.
Topsung Walkie-Talkies
A four-pack of walkie-talkies that charge fast.
We know there are a lot of walkie-talkies to choose from, so we combed through popular sites reading reviews (both good and bad) and noting the top-rated walkie-talkies for different categories/needs. We considered price, size, and special features when making our final picks.
The range of a walkie-talkie is the distance that two walkie-talkies can work between each other. The range varies considerably based on obstructions. For example, if you're in a heavily wooded area or an urban area with lots of buildings, the range will be less than if you were in an open field.
The maximum range listed on most walkie-talkies is the number if there were no obstructions, so expect less range than this number when using your walkie-talkie in an average setting.
Here are a few other options to look into: