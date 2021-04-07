Best cheap phone in 2021

No matter how you slice it, the price of flagships is still a deterrent for many folks. Thankfully, there are some outstanding affordable alternatives that have significantly improved over the past few years. Various manufacturers, including many from China and Korea, have compelling products that are becoming more popular as we reach smartphone saturation.

We also now see Samsung, Google, and Apple offering more affordable options with Samsung bringing in one model that has 5G and is still priced just under $400.

Camera performance was a major differentiator between flagships and mid-range phones over the past couple of years, but even today's affordable phones can help you produce decent photos to share with family and friends or on social media. Let's take a look at some of the most affordable options.

You can read more phone buying tips and how we make our recommendations here.

TCL 10L Full-featured bargain Image: TCL In 2020, TCL released its first branded phones in the US. The TCL 10 Pro (check out our review) and TCL 10L entered the market at $450 and $250. Both are excellent phones with displays made by TCL themselves. The TCL 10L may be one of the most full-featured phones you will find at the low $250 price with a 6.53-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot, four rear cameras, a 16MP front-facing camera, and a large capacity 4,000mAh battery. TCL's UI is mostly stock Android and functions well. The Mariana Blue color of the phone looks fantastic and TCL even includes some enhanced functions like Super Bluetooth for connecting up to four external speakers at once. $199 at Best Buy

TCL 10 5G UW 5G on a budget The TCL 10 5G UW is a solid option for those looking to experience 5G on Verizon, but don't want to spend double or triple this price for a new phone. The big screen, big battery, and broad 5G support means you can get serious work done with this phone. The TCL 10 5G UW is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with a 6.53-inch display, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage with microSD card slot, three rear cameras (including an ultra-wide lens), and a large capacity 4,500mAh battery. Phones using Verizon's mmWave 5G are usually mid to high-end devices with higher price tags so it's a bit shocking to find a phone this capable for under $400. See also: TCL 10 5G review

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Comes in six colors New to our cheap phones list is the crowd-pleasing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The FE (fan edition) was one of the most compelling phones for the masses in 2020, and I personally know several family members that bought one based upon my recommendation. It is a well-loved and very capable phone that supports 5G networks. The phone is available in six colors that appeal to those looking for something more than a typical black slab. It comes with a large 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate (WOW), 32MP selfie camera, triple rear camera, and large capacity 4,500mAh battery. When you look at the Galaxy S20 FE and compare it to the S20 and S21, it's tough to pass this one by for $400. The phone even has an IP68 dust/water resistant rating. The major differences between it and the flagship models are primarily the quality of the cameras and some of the more unique -- many may say niche -- functions. $515 at Amazon $960 at eBay

Moto G Play Priced less than most insurance policies for phones The Moto G Play has a full retail price of $159.99, down from the MSRP of $169.99. It can be found on Amazon or directly from Motorola. The Moto G Play has a 6.5-inch display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 13MP rear camera with a 2MP depth sensor, 5MP front-facing camera, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage with a microSD expansion card slot, and a rather large 5,000mAh battery. It has some water resistance and retains the 3.5mm audio jack. The Moto G Play is priced less than most insurance policies for flagship phones, so if you need a low-cost phone or a backup, then this may be the one to consider. Motorola also does a great job of providing a stock Android experience that gets fairly regular updates, too. $159 at Amazon

Moto G Power Massive battery The Moto G Power is available online as a 32GB model ($189.99) and a 64GB model ($229.99). The focus of this phone is on its ability to provide you with multiple days of battery life thanks to its massive 5,000mAh capacity battery. The Moto G Power has a 6.6-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, triple rear camera system with 48MP, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors, an 8MP front-facing camera, 3GB/$GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot, and whopping 5,000mAh battery. It is a mid-level phone available at an entry-level price. Motorola does a great job with a fairly stock Android user interface and cool Moto enhancements. Software updates aren't as readily provided as they are on high-end devices, but for less than $200, that is to be expected. $250 at Best Buy $329 at eBay $250 at Best Buy

LG Stylo 6 Affordable Stylus The Samsung Galaxy Note series is one of the most capable devices for the enterprise, but models also start at $1,100 and go up from there. If you still want an experience with a stylus at a much more affordable price, LG's Stylo line is worth considering. The LG Stylo 6 is available as an unlocked smartphone or from select US carriers. The phone sports a 6.8-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage with a microSD card slot, 4000mAh battery, 13MP and 5MP rear cameras, and 13MP front-facing camera. It's powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. You can use the included stylus for note-taking, artwork, drawing chat messages, and more. Like the latest Galaxy Note devices, you can also slide out the stylus and capture handwritten notes on the go with the screen off. $299 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Samsung experience at half the price While we tend to focus on the Samsung Galaxy S and Note series, Samsung is making waves with its extremely capable A series. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is available from various carriers, including unlocked, with a price starting at $349.99. This is another 5G-capable phone priced at less than $400. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G sports a gorgeous 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage with a microSD card, and a Samsung Exynos 980 processor. There are four cameras on the back: 48MP, 12MP, 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth sensor with a whopping 32MP front-facing camera. A very large 4,500mAh battery keeps this gorgeous phone powered up. After reading the specifications and checking out the capability of this phone, it's clearly a great option for those looking for a Samsung experience at less than half the price of a Samsung flagship phone. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $471 at eBay

Moto G Stylus Integrated stylus Some people still find a stylus to be an extremely useful input device, but also don't want to pay $1,000 for a Samsung Galaxy Note or new S21 Ultra. Motorola offers the Moto G Stylus with an integrated stylus that helps you navigate, input text, draw, and capture notes. It's not as full-featured as the S Pen experience on a Note, but it provides the essential functions at a fraction of the price. In addition to the integrated stylus experience, the Moto G Stylus has 4GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot. It has a rear quad-camera system with a 48MP main camera, ultra-wide lens, macro camera, and depth sensor. The large 6.8-inch display and Snapdragon 678 processor combine with a 4,000mAh battery to provide nearly two days of battery life. Moto Actions help you work efficiently too. $200 at Amazon $297 at Walmart $300 at Motorola