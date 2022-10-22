'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Every year, countless cell phones are lost to water damage, whether it is a dunk in the pool or a drop in a lake. There used to be nothing we could do about it, but that has all changed with waterproof phone pouches. However, before you take your phone swimming, you need to make sure you have the very best waterproof phone pouch to protect your phone.
That is where we can help. We scoured the market to find the best waterproof phone pouches, taking into consideration real user reviews.
Based on our in-depth research, these are the best waterproof phone pouches for your mobile phone.
Also: Finally, a truly waterproof power bank
Features: 10" x 7" x 0.7" | IPX8 rating | Can be submerged up to 100 feet
The CaliCase Universal Waterproof Floating Case is a bumper case made of dual layers of polyvinyl chloride for a safer, more durable waterproof phone pouch. It is compatible with several different models, including the Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 8, iPhone 8, and iPhone X. Any phone with a height of 6.1 inches or lower will fit this model. It is easy to capture your underwater adventures with double-sided clear windows that do not affect imaging.
It is also waterproof with an IPX8 certification that allows it to be submerged in up to 100 feet of water. It hardly matters, though, because the entire pouch is buoyant, allowing it to float rather than sink. If you have any issues, rest assured because there is a full money-back guarantee and lifetime warranty on your purchase.
Features: 8.27" x 4.33" x 0.5" | IPX8 rating | Can be submerged up to 100 feet
The Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Phone Case comes in a convenient two-pack at a reasonable price that is hard to ignore. With a seven-inch capacity, it can fit larger devices, like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and BlackBerry. It is IPX8-certified to reach depths of 100 feet, but the included detachable lanyard helps keep it from falling out of your grasp. Its snap clasp and lock seal system keeps your phone secure without hindering use, plus there is an extra pocket for your cards and identification.
Features: 6.7" x 3.9" x 0.2" | IPX8 rating | 14 color options | Can be submerged up to 100 feet
The Joto Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch works like a dry bag to protect your things. It can safely store your cash, credit cards, and identification without the worry of water getting into the pouch. There are also clear windows on both the front and back sides, so no matter which side your phone is facing, you can still easily take photos.
It is compatible with a variety of different phone models, such as the Google Pixel, Moto G5, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Any device that measures seven inches diagonally will fit this IPX8-rated waterproof phone pouch.
Features: 7.68" x 4.13" x 0.39" | IPX8 rating
The Vansky Floatable Waterproof Phone Case is a waterproof phone pouch that attaches to your arm via an armband. It is a compact option that only fits models up to 6.5 inches, but that still includes phones like the LG G4, Nokia Lumia, and BlackBerry, as well as the iPhone 8.
Made of thermoplastic polyurethane, it includes Air Circle padding that makes it lightweight enough to float in water. It is a huge convenience if you ever happen to drop your phone in water because this waterproof phone pouch will support devices up to four ounces for buoyancy. It is also IPX8-rated for 100-foot coverage.
Features: 15.9" x 7.9" x 1" | IPX8 rating
Like the others on our list, the Willbox Professional Diving Case also has IPX8 waterproofing to allow use underwater. It works with a variety of devices like the Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S10, and Note 10. You still receive access to both front and back cameras without any issue, offering cutouts for your phone's camera buttons.
To help with quality, the pouch uses anti-reflection glass to help provide better photos. Plus, there is an included phonograph tripod steady point, allowing you to install the pouch directly onto your photography equipment, like a tripod or stabilizer. It is rugged enough to adapt to harsh environments, tackling snow, ice, and dust without issue, thanks to an IPX8 certification.
The CaliCase Universal Waterproof Floating Case is large enough to tackle bigger phones but still keeps durable and safe construction. We also love that it floats just in case we happen to drop it in the pool or ocean.
To see how they stack up against our other best picks, here is an overview of the best waterproof phone pouches.
Waterproof phone pouch
Cost
Waterproofing
Dimensions
CaliCase Universal Waterproof Floating Case
$29.99
IPX8
10" x 7" x 0.7"
Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Phone Case
$9.99
IPX8
8.27" x 4.33" x 0.5"
Joto Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch
$7.99
IPX8
6.7" x 3.9" x 0.2"
Vansky Floatable Waterproof Phone Case
$10.99
IPX8
7.68" x 4.13" x 0.39"
Willbox Professional Diving Case
$45.99
IPX8
15.9" x 7.9" x 1"
To help you find the best waterproof phone pouch for your personal needs, here are our expert recommendations to help.
Choose this best waterproof phone pouch...
If you want or are...
CaliCase Universal Waterproof Floating Case
A well-rounded pick
Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Phone Case
The best value
Joto Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch
Working with a budget
Vansky Floatable Waterproof Phone Case
Looking for something to keep up with your workout
Willbox Professional Diving Case
To take lots of underwater photos
There are several factors we consider when selecting the best waterproof phone pouch.
Size: A waterproof phone pouch is hardly effective if your phone does not fit inside, so we look at the size of each pouch, offering a variety of sizes for your convenience.
Features: We look to ensure that each best waterproof phone pouch provides secure waterproofing for your phone. We also look for clear window slots that do not hinder photos and accessories like lanyards that help you keep a handle on your pouch.
Buoyancy: Some of the best waterproof phone pouches also offer buoyancy, giving you a more worry-free experience when you are swimming. You no longer have to worry about your phone sinking to the bottom of the ocean because it will float instead.
Cost: We look for waterproof phone pouches that suit a variety of budgets, so there is something for everyone.
Most waterproof phone pouches are made of a thin, clear plastic that allows you to still use your touchscreen phone and take pictures while protecting your device in the pouch.
One of the best parts about a waterproof phone pouch is that many of them are buoyant, allowing your phone to float to the surface instead of sinking to the bottom. A waterproof phone pouch can also help your phone withstand water for extended periods of time without damage.
While cost can vary, the best waterproof phone pouches range in price from $8 to nearly $50, depending on the model you choose.
During our search, we also found some other models that may be worth your consideration.
While shopping for phone accessories, check out our picks for the best phones, the best Android phones, and the best Samsung phones!