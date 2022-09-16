Finally, a truly waterproof power bank

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Most power banks live in the comfort and safety of homes, offices, and cars. But sometimes you want to take some additional power into the great outdoors, where it's wet and dirty. In fact, if you need to keep a smartphone charged up when camping or a GoPro taking a timelapse for an extended period, then you've likely taken an inappropriate power bank into the outdoors.
The outdoors is good at killing power banks, in my experience.
But I've finally found a power bank that's up to the job.
The RUGD Power Brick.
Problem is, this power bank is not available in the US in the RUGD branding. However, it is available under a the POWERNESS brand. And yes, it's identical. I had someone in the US buy one and we've compared the size, weight, and power inputs and outputs, and apart from the orange color and the branding, they are the exact same power bank.
With a single USB-C and USB-A ports, and a capacity of 10,050mAh, this is quite a small power bank, good for recharging a modern smartphone a couple of times.
The 16 LED light panel is handy for illuminating both the outdoors and a tent, and the two brightness levels gives it flexibility (although I'm no fan of SOS features because they always activate at inappropriate times and a flashing light at night can be very disorientating).
On the side opposite the LED panel there are four tiny LEDs that act as a charge level indicator. Next to that is a huge loop for a lanyard or attaching it to something using the supplied carabiner.
But it's the waterproofing that I was interested in.
IP67 certified means it's good for immersion in up to a meter of water, and while I've not tested it in any serious depth, the power bank seems to keep water out well as long as you remember to secure the rubber flaps in place.
After being immersed in a tub of water overnight, the ports were totally dry and the power bank worked fine.
It's also incredibly shockproof. I've dropped it onto stones and concrete from over a meter high and the tough polycarbonate outer resists scuffs and impacts with ease.
For just under $40, this 10,050mAh pack a reasonably-priced unit given that it is waterproof and comes with what is a very decent LED panel. If you need to be able to take a power bank into the outdoors with confidence, this could be the power bank for you!