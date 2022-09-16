/>
Finally, a truly waterproof power bank

I've been searching for years for a good power bank that lives up to its claims of being waterproof. I've finally found one.
adrian-kingsley-hughes
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
RUGD Power Brick

RUGD Power Brick

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Most power banks live in the comfort and safety of homes, offices, and cars. But sometimes you want to take some additional power into the great outdoors, where it's wet and dirty. In fact, if you need to keep a smartphone charged up when camping or a GoPro taking a timelapse for an extended period, then you've likely taken an inappropriate power bank into the outdoors.

The outdoors is good at killing power banks, in my experience.

But I've finally found a power bank that's up to the job.

The RUGD Power Brick.

Problem is, this power bank is not available in the US in the RUGD branding. However, it is available under a the POWERNESS brand. And yes, it's identical. I had someone in the US buy one and we've compared the size, weight, and power inputs and outputs, and apart from the orange color and the branding, they are the exact same power bank. 

Tech specs

  • 10,050mAh battery capacity
  • USB-C 18W Power Delivery (PD) input and output
  • USB-A Quick Charge (QC) output
  • 18W maximum output 
  • 16 LED light with a max output of 1300 lumens and two brightness modes and SOS (max runtime of 12 hours)
  • IP67 certified
  • 97 x 97 x 28 mm
  • 280g

With a single USB-C and USB-A ports, and a capacity of 10,050mAh, this is quite a small power bank, good for recharging a modern smartphone a couple of times. 

The 16 LED light panel is handy for illuminating both the outdoors and a tent, and the two brightness levels gives it flexibility (although I'm no fan of SOS features because they always activate at inappropriate times and a flashing light at night can be very disorientating).

LED panel

LED panel

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

On the side opposite the LED panel there are four tiny LEDs that act as a charge level indicator. Next to that is a huge loop for a lanyard or attaching it to something using the supplied carabiner.

Charge level indicator

Charge level indicator

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

But it's the waterproofing that I was interested in.

IP67 certified means it's good for immersion in up to a meter of water, and while I've not tested it in any serious depth, the power bank seems to keep water out well as long as you remember to secure the rubber flaps in place.

Rubber flaps covering the USB ports

Rubber flaps covering the USB ports

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

After being immersed in a tub of water overnight, the ports were totally dry and the power bank worked fine.

Under water!

Under water!

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

It's also incredibly shockproof. I've dropped it onto stones and concrete from over a meter high and the tough polycarbonate outer resists scuffs and impacts with ease. 

In the box

  • Power bank
  • USB-C fast charging cable
  • Carabiner
  • User manual

For just under $40, this 10,050mAh pack a reasonably-priced unit given that it is waterproof and comes with what is a very decent LED panel. If you need to be able to take a power bank into the outdoors with confidence, this could be the power bank for you!

