Best weird gifts: Odd but useful gadgets and gear

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Some gifts are predictable -- think socks or that box of chocolates, where a high proportion of them are the hard caramels. Other gifts are weird, wacky, and off the wall. But there are a lot of weird gadgets and gear out there that will also make someone -- or maybe you -- a great gift this holiday season.

Here I bring you a selection of the weird gadgets and gear that I've come across this year that I've found to be surprisingly useful. I mean, I never knew that battery-heated jackets were a thing before this year!

Milwaukee Tools M12 Heated TOUGHSHELL Jacket Warms on demand! I used to think that I was too tough for a heated jacket. I was wrong. This is perfect not only for people who have to be out and about in the cold for work, but also for those who have a dog that needs walking no matter the weather, or who just enjoy nature no matter what the weather. $169 at Home Depot

Folding Titanium Craft Scalpel Knife Sharp, yet safe! Scalpel blades are cheap, disposable, and super sharp, but unless you have a decent handle, they can be super dangerous and lead to unexpected trips to the ER. I love this craft knife because the oversized handle works great for my paws, and it offers ample grip, even when sweaty or wet. $25 at CountyComm

Essential Oil Diffuser Transform your office into a tranquil paradise! 2020 has been one heck of a year, and "self-care" should be a phrase that we all know and use. And this diffuser not only humidifies and puts essential oils into the air, but the LED lights are quite soothing and calming! $25 at Amazon

Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug Keep your coffee warm for longer Everyone needs a good mug. Here are the highlights of Yeti's Rambler: 18/8 stainless steel made with kitchen-grade stainless steel, so they're puncture- and rust-resistant

Dishwasher safe because no one needs more work to do

Thick gauge steel makes for stronger, more durable drinkware to resist dents and dings

Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot until the last sip

No sweat design say adios to damp or frostbit fingers $24 at Amazon

Upcycled bowling ball worry stones Who couldn't do with a worry stone at their desk? I have a couple of these on my desk. They're not only super nice to play with, but also look good and get people's attention. This unique worry coin is upcycled from a discarded bowling ball. They have shaped them with one concave side for maximum satisfaction when holding between forefinger and thumb. Each Bowling Ball Worry Coin will have unique colors and patterns. $15 at Shire Post

Slice Micro Ceramic Blade Open packages without opening an artery This tool is P\perfect for scrapbooking, news articles, coupons, art projects, and plastic packages. Finger friendly design

Features a high-tech ceramic blade that's almost as hard as diamonds; lasts longer than steel and never rusts

Non-Slip Rubberized Finish with Built-in Magnet and Key-Ring Hole

Cutting tool that's quick, easy, and safe

1% of Slice sales are donated to fund Autism research at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital - Stanford University $12 at Amazon

BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool What does that check engine light mean? You can use this to read and clear your Check Engine Light and all other vehicle systems. Here are the features: Get your unlimited free vehicle-specific Repair Reports, generated from our database of millions of fixes verified by Professional Automotive Technicians

As easy to use as a code reader with all the capabilities of an expensive handheld scan tool, plus the benefits of your smartphone or tablet (free app updates, portability, saving data, interactive graphing of live data)

Officially licensed and certified for Apple and Android devices

The BlueDriver App and BlueDriver Sensor work exclusively with each other to ensure quality

BlueDriver is the Professional OBD2 Diagnostic Scan Tool trusted by mechanics and developed by Professional Engineers in North America $99 at Amazon

Need more gift ideas?

Check out our ZDNet Recommends directory or Holiday Gifts hub for some more inspiration.

Our sister sites also have the following gift guides: