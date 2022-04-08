Best workout mirror: Stream fitness classes at home

Technology has brought a whole new way to enjoy exercise with an exciting new system called fitness and exercise mirrors. They're also known as workout mirrors. Though they appear as a normal mirror, they are able to stream live classes and on-demand content right within the comfort of your home or office. It is a fantastic way to merge your health and wellness with the latest technology available today.

If you have been looking to improve your personal fitness, these are the best fitness and exercise mirrors of 2022.

Echelon Reflect 50-inch Smart Fitness Mirror Best for compact spaces Plan Subscription Price Per month $34.99 Per year $399.99 Per two years $699

The Echelon Fit gets our vote for the best exercise and fitness mirror for compact spaces. It is significantly smaller than most of the mirrors on our list but still manages to cram a lot in its small space. Live classes take place 24/7 each day or you can choose on-demand content with more than 2,000 fitness classes that you can take, regardless of your fitness preferences. Classes include favorites like HIIT and core training, yoga, pilates, and kickboxing. You simply need to sync a smart device to the mirror, and you are on your way. The mirror is Bluetooth compatible for easy o peration. As an added plus, its sleek design won't detract from your home decor, either. Pros Cons Tons of live and on-demand classes

Can compete on leaderboard

Compatible with multiple devices No touchscreen

Requires use of app

May need own equipment for some classes

Forme The Studio Best for studio workouts Forme Forme The Studio is smaller than many mirrors. combines live coaching and personal goals through its personal Fitness Concierge. Every user has live coaches to work with in order to reach custom goals. Using the 4K 43" touchscreen, you can monitor your heart rate in real-time, so you know when you are in the right zone. There are full-body cameras and impressive speakers that help with two-way interaction. In all, there are 30 coaches available to help with your personal coaching. Membership is required, but once you join, you can enjoy new daily content. You also can have up to six members per Studio. The set comes with a few extras, too, that normally would cost more. This includes a yoga mat, heart rate monitor, cleaning cloth, and camera covers. Plus, there is the peace of mind and security of knowing that there is a 30-day risk-free trial and a 12-month warranty. Virtual demos are available, too. Pros Cons Live studio classes available

Customizable

Dual 12-megapixel cameras Expensive

Membership required at additional cost

Delivery fee additional

NordicTrack Vault Best design The NordicTrack Vault has a very large size at 61.5", making it all the better for the serious fitness enthusiast. It features a 32" inch HD touch screen that makes both o peration and navigation easy for even beginners. You have your choice of two packages: the Vault Standlone, which comes only with shelves and a cleaning towel, or you can upgrade to the Complete, which adds on an exercise mat, yoga blocks, loop bands, su per-resistance bands, dumbbells, kettlebells, and premium shelves. You can choose to work out with an iFIT trainer for a better workout. Even better, the Vault will store all of your data, plus all of your favorite workouts, whether it is yoga, HIIT, or strength training programs. A 30-Day iFIT Family membership comes included with a 12-month minimum. Pros Cons Vertical storage

Affordable

30-day iFit Family membership No live classes

Restricted access to iFit

Limited features

Tempo Studio Best splurge Tempo Studio Packages Package Number of Pieces Price Starter 4 $2,495 Plus 9 $3,245 Pro 13 $3,995 The Tempo Studio uses its signature 3D Tempo Vision to study your body and provide real-time data, basing your workouts on your personal needs. There are over 1,000 different classes with new ones added each day to keep things new and interesting for every workout. Benefit from personalized weight recommendations, along with the support of the entire Tempo community. You have a choice of Starter, Plus or Pro package, depending on how many accessories you want. For example, the Starter plan comes with four accessories - the workout mat, four collars, two dumbbells, and 75 pounds in weight plates. Your plan comes with a 30-day free trial and then it is $39 per month thereafter with a 12-month minimum. Plus, there is a three-year limited warranty to secure your purchase. Six accounts come with your membership. Pros Cons Sleek look

Live and on-demand classes

Trial membership Expensive

Requires monthly subscription

Requires room for a 6'x8' space

Tonal System Best for weightlifting The Tonal System incorporates thousands of workouts for plenty of choices when it comes time for your next workout. There are thousands of workouts available for you to choose from each day with both live and on-demand content to suit your preferences. The program will track your progress and make suggestions based on your weight. It is specifically designed to suit the entire household while offering extra features like yoga, cardio, strength, and mobility classes that are designed to suit a wide variety of needs. There are strength assessments to keep you on track, while the system automatically adjusts itself with intuitive weight adjustments as you grow. There is both in-home professional installation and a 30-day home trial that accompany your purchase. You must maintain a Tonal membership for the first year after installation. However, there are unlimited accounts, so each member of the family can log and review their own individual workout stats. Pros Cons Unlimited accounts

30-day home trial

Progress tracking 12-month membership commitment

Pricey

Most accessories extra

What is the best workout mirror in 2022? The best fitness mirror of 2022 depends on your budget, as they can range in cost significantly. It also depends on how you plan to use the mirror because the features can vary significantly. When searching for the best exercise mirror of 2022, consider the options on our list of the best 2022 fitness mirrors. Mirror Mirror Size Mirror Price Membership / Subscription Price Echelon Reflect 50-inch Smart Fitness Mirror 40" x 20" X 2" $749.99 $34.99 per month

$399.99 per year

$699 per two years Forme The Studio 68" x 26.3 x 2.25" $2,495.00 $49 per month NordicTrack Vault 72.7" x 24.3" x 14" $1,499+ 30-Day iFIT Family membership; $39 per month thereafter Tempo Studio 72" x 26" x 16" $2,495.00 - $3,995.00 $39 per month with 12-month commitment Tonal System 21.50" x 50.9" x 5.25" $2,995.00 - $3,490.00 $49 per month

What is a workout mirror? A fitness mirror, or exercise mirror, is a smart device that is often large in size. It uses the latest technology to stream workout classes and coaches, while serving as a traditional mirror to give your reflection.

What does a workout mirror do? You can use a fitness mirror to monitor your own progress while streaming a virtual workout class or session with a fitness coach. It enables you to better match stance and speed as you work out with other expert athletes.

How did we choose these workout mirrors? In searching today's market, there were some specific factors that we considered to find 2022's best fitness and exercise mirrors. Before you purchase a mirror yourself, these considerations can help you find the best fitness and exercise mirror for your family. Size: The size of a fitness mirror is important because it determines how much of an imprint it will leave on your home. They can vary significantly in size, with our picks for the best fitness mirrors ranging from 21.5" to more than 72" in height. It is also important to consider how a mirror will be installed, because while some mirrors may be freestanding, others may require mounting to your wall.

Which is the right workout mirror for you? It can be intimidating when it comes time to choose the best fitness and exercise mirror, so we offer these expert recommendations to help you find the best option for your home or office. Choose this workout mirror... If you want... Echelon Reflect 50-inch Smart Fitness Mirror An option designed for small spaces Forme The Studio The studio experience at home NordicTrack Vault Interactive programming Tempo Studio A high-end mirror Tonal System Something worthy of the serious athlete

Are there alternative workout mirrors worth considering? Exercise mirrors are quickly gaining popularity, so these are not the only models on the market today. In our search for the best exercise and fitness mirrors of 2022, these are some of the fitness and exercise mirrors we considered.

To continue your fitness journey, consider our expert recommendations for the best fitness trackers and home gym equipment of 2022, as well as the best fitness deals available right now!