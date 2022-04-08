Why you can trust ZDNet
Best workout mirror: Stream fitness classes at home

What is the best workout mirror? Our No. 1 pick is the Echelon Reflect. But ZDNet combed through the many options available and found the top five workout mirrors to elevate your fitness and exercise routine.

Technology has brought a whole new way to enjoy exercise with an exciting new system called fitness and exercise mirrors. They're also known as workout mirrors. Though they appear as a normal mirror, they are able to stream live classes and on-demand content right within the comfort of your home or office. It is a fantastic way to merge your health and wellness with the latest technology available today. 

If you have been looking to improve your personal fitness, these are the best fitness and exercise mirrors of 2022.

Echelon Reflect 50-inch Smart Fitness Mirror

Best for compact spaces

best-workout-mirror-echelon.jpg

Plan

Subscription Price

Per month

$34.99

Per year

$399.99

Per two years

$699


The Echelon Fit gets our vote for the best exercise and fitness mirror for compact spaces. It is significantly smaller than most of the mirrors on our list but still manages to cram a lot in its small space. Live classes take place 24/7 each day or you can choose on-demand content with more than 2,000 fitness classes that you can take, regardless of your fitness preferences. Classes include favorites like HIIT and core training, yoga, pilates, and kickboxing. You simply need to sync a smart device to the mirror, and you are on your way. The mirror is Bluetooth compatible for easy o peration. As an added plus, its sleek design won't detract from your home decor, either. 

Pros

Cons

  • Tons of live and on-demand classes
  • Can compete on leaderboard
  • Compatible with multiple devices
  • No touchscreen
  • Requires use of app
  • May need own equipment for some classes
View now at Echelon

Forme The Studio

Best for studio workouts

best-workout-mirror-forme.jpg
Forme

Forme The Studio is smaller than many mirrors. combines live coaching and personal goals through its personal Fitness Concierge. Every user has live coaches to work with in order to reach custom goals. Using the 4K 43" touchscreen, you can monitor your heart rate in real-time, so you know when you are in the right zone. There are full-body cameras and impressive speakers that help with two-way interaction. In all, there are 30 coaches available to help with your personal coaching. Membership is required, but once you join, you can enjoy new daily content. You also can have up to six members per Studio. The set comes with a few extras, too, that normally would cost more. This includes a yoga mat, heart rate monitor, cleaning cloth, and camera covers. Plus, there is the peace of mind and security of knowing that there is a 30-day risk-free trial and a 12-month warranty. Virtual demos are available, too.  

Pros

Cons

  • Live studio classes available
  • Customizable
  • Dual 12-megapixel cameras
  • Expensive
  • Membership required at additional cost
  • Delivery fee additional
View now at Forme

NordicTrack Vault

Best design

best-workout-mirror-nordictrack.png

The NordicTrack Vault has a very large size at 61.5", making it all the better for the serious fitness enthusiast. It features a 32" inch HD touch screen that makes both o peration and navigation easy for even beginners. You have your choice of two packages: the Vault Standlone, which comes only with shelves and a cleaning towel, or you can upgrade to the Complete, which adds on an exercise mat, yoga blocks, loop bands, su per-resistance bands, dumbbells, kettlebells, and premium shelves. You can choose to work out with an iFIT trainer for a better workout. Even better, the Vault will store all of your data, plus all of your favorite workouts, whether it is yoga, HIIT, or strength training programs. A 30-Day iFIT Family membership comes included with a 12-month minimum.

Pros

Cons

  • Vertical storage
  • Affordable
  • 30-day iFit Family membership
  • No live classes
  • Restricted access to iFit
  • Limited features
View now at Nordic Vault

Tempo Studio

Best splurge

best-workout-mirror-tempostudio.png

Tempo Studio Packages 

Package 

Number of Pieces

Price

Starter

4

$2,495

Plus

9

$3,245

Pro

13

$3,995

The Tempo Studio uses its signature 3D Tempo Vision to study your body and provide real-time data, basing your workouts on your personal needs. There are over 1,000 different classes with new ones added each day to keep things new and interesting for every workout. Benefit from personalized weight recommendations, along with the support of the entire Tempo community. You have a choice of Starter, Plus or Pro package, depending on how many accessories you want. For example, the Starter plan comes with four accessories - the workout mat, four collars, two dumbbells, and 75 pounds in weight plates. Your plan comes with a 30-day free trial and then it is $39 per month thereafter with a 12-month minimum. Plus, there is a three-year limited warranty to secure your purchase. Six accounts come with your membership.

Pros

Cons

  • Sleek look
  • Live and on-demand classes
  • Trial membership
  • Expensive
  • Requires monthly subscription
  • Requires room for a 6'x8' space
View now at Tempo Studio

Tonal System

Best for weightlifting

best-workout-mirror-tonal.png

The Tonal System incorporates thousands of workouts for plenty of choices when it comes time for your next workout. There are thousands of workouts available for you to choose from each day with both live and on-demand content to suit your preferences. The program will track your progress and make suggestions based on your weight. It is specifically designed to suit the entire household while offering extra features like yoga, cardio, strength, and mobility classes that are designed to suit a wide variety of needs. There are strength assessments to keep you on track, while the system automatically adjusts itself with intuitive weight adjustments as you grow. 

There is both in-home professional installation and a 30-day home trial that accompany your purchase. You must maintain a Tonal membership for the first year after installation. However, there are unlimited accounts, so each member of the family can log and review their own individual workout stats. 

Pros

Cons

  • Unlimited accounts
  • 30-day home trial
  • Progress tracking
  • 12-month membership commitment
  • Pricey
  • Most accessories extra
View now at Tonal

What is the best workout mirror in 2022?

The best fitness mirror of 2022 depends on your budget, as they can range in cost significantly. It also depends on how you plan to use the mirror because the features can vary significantly. When searching for the best exercise mirror of 2022, consider the options on our list of the best 2022 fitness mirrors. 

Mirror

Mirror Size

Mirror Price

Membership / Subscription Price

Echelon Reflect 50-inch Smart Fitness Mirror 

40" x 20"  X 2"

$749.99

  • $34.99 per month
  • $399.99 per year
  • $699 per two years

Forme The Studio

68" x 26.3  x 2.25"

$2,495.00

$49 per month

NordicTrack Vault

72.7" x 24.3" x 14"

$1,499+

30-Day iFIT Family membership; $39 per month thereafter

Tempo Studio

72"  x 26"  x 16" 

$2,495.00 - $3,995.00

$39 per month with 12-month commitment

Tonal System

21.50" x 50.9" x 5.25"

$2,995.00 - $3,490.00

$49 per month

What is a workout mirror?

A fitness mirror, or exercise mirror, is a smart device that is often large in size. It uses the latest technology to stream workout classes and coaches, while serving as a traditional mirror to give your reflection.

What does a workout mirror do?

You can use a fitness mirror to monitor your own progress while streaming a virtual workout class or session with a fitness coach. It enables you to better match stance and speed as you work out with other expert athletes. 

How did we choose these workout mirrors?

In searching today's market, there were some specific factors that we considered to find 2022's best fitness and exercise mirrors. Before you purchase a mirror yourself, these considerations can help you find the best fitness and exercise mirror for your family. 

  • Size: The size of a fitness mirror is important because it determines how much of an imprint it will leave on your home. They can vary significantly in size, with our picks for the best fitness mirrors ranging from 21.5" to more than 72" in height. It is also important to consider how a mirror will be installed, because while some mirrors may be freestanding, others may require mounting to your wall. 
  • Features: There are a number of ways to use a fitness and exercise mirror. Most come connected to hundreds and even thousands of live and on-demand content so you can join a class or work out alone whenever the mood strikes.
  • Cost: Budget is always a top concern for most buyers, so we consider a wide range of products that fit a number of different budgets. While fitness and exercise mirrors can vary greatly in cost, our picks for the best fitness mirrors range in cost from $750 to $3,500.
  • Trial: Many products include a free trial so you can test-drive the product for free before you commit to a full purchase. Several of the incorporated fitness programs also offer a membership trial to allow you to test-drive features before the regular fees kick in.

Which is the right workout mirror for you?

It can be intimidating when it comes time to choose the best fitness and exercise mirror, so we offer these expert recommendations to help you find the best option for your home or office.

Choose this workout mirror...

If you want...

Echelon Reflect 50-inch Smart Fitness Mirror 

An option designed for small spaces

Forme The Studio

The studio experience at home 

NordicTrack Vault

Interactive programming

Tempo Studio

A high-end mirror

Tonal System

Something worthy of the serious athlete 

Are there alternative workout mirrors worth considering?

Exercise mirrors are quickly gaining popularity, so these are not the only models on the market today. In our search for the best exercise and fitness mirrors of 2022, these are some of the fitness and exercise mirrors we considered.

Macvon Touch Fitness Mirror

$999 at Macvon

Pro-Form Vue

$1500 at Amazon

Tempo Studio Pro

$2495 at Tempo

To continue your fitness journey, consider our expert recommendations for the best fitness trackers and home gym equipment of 2022, as well as the best fitness deals available right now!

