Best fitness deals available right now: $400 off Peloton, $60 off Apple Watch Series 7

It's 2022, which means new year, new you, and new deals on some quality workout machines. And while fulfilling those New Year's resolutions can be a hefty task, especially if it means paying a trip to your local gym, you'll be happy to find that at-home fitness equipment is more prevalent than ever. So, whether you're looking to keep your cardio intact or want to shed some pounds, look to this deals list which includes best-selling exercise bikes, scales, fitness trackers, and more.

Also: Keep your house clean with one of the best robot vacuums on sale today

Peloton Bike Basics for $1,495 $400 off Peloton A tried-and-true workout machine, the $1,495 ($400 off) Peloton Bike sits at the top of ZDNet's best home gym equipment for good reason. Besides building a cult following through virtual, online spin cycle classes, the Peloton Bike has the caveat of catering to all fitness levels. You don't have to be a marathon cyclist to get an effective, full-body workout. Note that a $39 per month subscription is required to get you on-demand access to Peloton's catalog of trainers and class types, ranging from beginner to advanced.

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle for $1,499 $500 off + 30-day iFIT Family Membership ($39 value) NordicTrack Arguably the best Peloton alternative, NordicTrack's commercial S22i studio cycle is currently on sale for just $1,499 ($500 off), with a free 30-day iFIT Family Membership ($39 value) included. For the price, you're getting a formidable exercise bike that's impressively quiet -- thanks to magnetic resistance, a rotating HD touchscreen that spans 22 inches, and NordicTrack's Quiet Drive tech, which silently shifts the incline and decline to realistically mimic the terrain of where you're virtually riding. For the full experience, connect to the iFIT network of live and on-demand workouts and you'll have fun sweating in no time.

XTERRA TR150 Folding Treadmill for $383 $116 off XTERRA If running and jogging are more of your thing, then give the XTERRA TR150 a shot. Discounted to $383 ($116 off), the treadmill gets the job done for anyone wanting to build stamina and get some miles in. The standout feature for the TR150? Portability. You can fold it up to save your room some space, and it has transport wheels for added mobility.

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for $499.98 $299 off Bowflex The pandemic hasn't made it easy for working out...outside. If you miss curling dumbbells and using the pull-down bar at your local gym, the Bowflex PR1000 is for you. Priced at a penny short of $500 ($299 off), the PR1000 is a 25-in-1 strength workout machine. It features a 200-pound power rod for heavy-duty resistance and an array of pulleys to get an arm, shoulder, chest, or back exercise in.

NordicTrack RW500 Power for $799.99 $200 off NordicTrack Perhaps you're more of an upper-body kind of person? Best Buy currently has the NordicTrack RW500 Power on sale for $799.99, a $200 discount from retail. For the price, you get a commercial-grade rowing machine, built with over 26 resistance levels and an air-cooling system to replicate that of an actual boat. It's a great pickup if building core strength is your goal.

Hyperice Hypervolt GO Massager for $159 $41 off Hyperice When exercising, getting your body conditioned and relaxed is just as important as warming up and feeling the burn. We've seen an influx of massage guns over the years and this offering from Hyperice is a solid choice among the bunch. It comes with two interchangeable head attachments (flat and bullet) to help you target various muscle areas -- from arms to legs. You can buy one today at Target for $159 ($41 off).

AccuCheck Digital Body Weight Scale for $24.88 38% off with clip coupon AccuCheck Keep track of your weight loss journey with this digital weight scale by AccuCheck. The device's functionality is as simple as it looks; just step on and let AccuCheck's proprietary algorithm do the rest. The scale comes in a quadruplet of colors but the clear option appears to be the best deal -- selling for just $24.88 (38% off).

Withings Body Cardio Smart Wi-Fi Scale for $109 $40 off Withings A higher-end alternative to the aforementioned scale, Withing's Body Cardio smart scale is a clinically-tested health tracker that can measure your weight, weight trends, BMI (body mass index), full-body composition, and more. There's also a companion app, Health Mate, which breaks down all of those stats through comprehensible and user-friendly visuals. With all the smart features built-in, you can expect up to 18 months of battery life using the four included AAA batteries. Amazon currently has the scale on sale for only $109.99 ($40 off).

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.